AT&T challenges T-Mobile ads and wins on price hike claims





T-Mobile's "10 price hikes" claim gets challenged



from the National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs, T-Mobile faced scrutiny over several advertising claims following a challenge by AT&T . The most prominent issue was T-Mobile 's assertion in a promotional video that " AT&T and In a new report from the National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs,faced scrutiny over several advertising claims following a challenge by. The most prominent issue was's assertion in a promotional video that "and Verizon have announced price increase over price increase a combined ten times in the past two years."



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The watchdog determined that this claim was unsupported, noting that AT&T customers did not experience that volume of hikes, nor did the combined total hit that mark in the way T-Mobile implied. Consequently, the NAD recommended T-Mobile discontinue this specific "10 price hikes" line.



The review also targeted T-Mobile 's ambitious satellite connectivity claims. Phrases like "If customers can see the sky, they’re connected" and "No matter where you are, you will never miss a moment" were found to convey a message of universal coverage that T-Mobile couldn't fully support. The NAD advised modifying these ads to avoid implying 100% coverage.



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However, it wasn't all bad news for the magenta carrier; the NAD ruled that T-Mobile ’s claim of having only one price increase on its own plans in the last ten years was accurate and supported. T-Mobile has stated it will appeal the adverse findings.





Why ad accuracy matters in the carrier wars



This back-and-forth might seem like petty squabbling between corporate giants, but it has real implications for consumers trying to choose a plan. The wireless market is incredibly competitive, and carriers often rely on "comparative advertising"—trash-talking the other guys—to win you over. If a carrier claims their competitors are raising rates constantly, it creates a fear of missing out (or fear of paying more) that drives switching behavior. It is vital that these comparisons are mathematically accurate so you aren't scared into switching based on exaggerated data.



Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Furthermore, the satellite claims are particularly significant. As direct-to-cell technology becomes a major selling point for premium plans, the distinction between "coverage everywhere the sky is visible" and "coverage in most places with a clear view" is a matter of reliability. Overpromising on connectivity, especially regarding safety features or remote access, can set dangerous expectations for users venturing off the grid. This back-and-forth might seem like petty squabbling between corporate giants, but it has real implications for consumers trying to choose a plan. The wireless market is incredibly competitive, and carriers often rely on "comparative advertising"—trash-talking the other guys—to win you over. If a carrier claims their competitors are raising rates constantly, it creates a fear of missing out (or fear of paying more) that drives switching behavior. It is vital that these comparisons are mathematically accurate so you aren't scared into switching based on exaggerated data.Furthermore, the satellite claims are particularly significant. As direct-to-cell technology becomes a major selling point for premium plans, the distinction between "coverage everywhere the sky is visible" and "coverage in most places with a clear view" is a matter of reliability. Overpromising on connectivity, especially regarding safety features or remote access, can set dangerous expectations for users venturing off the grid.



Do you trust carrier advertisements regarding coverage? Yes, they seem accurate to my experience 3.08% Sometimes, but I take them with a grain of salt 33.85% No, I only trust third-party coverage maps 26.15% I don't pay attention to their ads at all 36.92% Vote 65 Votes





The truth is a strong enough flex



I have to give credit where it's due: T-Mobile being able to substantiate that they've only raised prices once in a decade is a massive win. In an economy where streaming services and utility bills seem to creep up annually, that stability is a killer selling point on its own. Honestly, they didn't need to inflate the "10 hikes" number for the competition; their own track record speaks loudly enough.



As for the satellite claims, I’m glad the NAD is stepping in. Direct-to-satellite is cool tech, but it’s still in its infancy. Telling users they will "never miss a moment" just because they can see the sky is a recipe for frustration when a message inevitably fails to send in a canyon or under heavy tree cover. I’d definitely use the service as a backup, but I wouldn't want anyone tossing their Garmin in the trash just yet based on a marketing tagline. It’s better to under-promise and over-deliver when it comes to keeping people connected. I have to give credit where it's due:being able to substantiate that they've only raised prices once in a decade is a massive win. In an economy where streaming services and utility bills seem to creep up annually, that stability is a killer selling point on its own. Honestly, they didn't need to inflate the "10 hikes" number for the competition; their own track record speaks loudly enough.As for the satellite claims, I’m glad the NAD is stepping in. Direct-to-satellite is cool tech, but it’s still in its infancy. Telling users they will "never miss a moment" just because they can see the sky is a recipe for frustration when a message inevitably fails to send in a canyon or under heavy tree cover. I’d definitely use the service as a backup, but I wouldn't want anyone tossing their Garmin in the trash just yet based on a marketing tagline. It’s better to under-promise and over-deliver when it comes to keeping people connected.





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