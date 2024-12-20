Verizon vs AT&T: plan prices, phones, and network coverage





Verizon vs AT&T Pros and Cons



AT&T still offers better coverage than T-Mobile , though, and the plan pricing is now very similar, so it might not stay number three for long, but what about Verizon ? That's the one AT&T has to worry about as its chief rural network competitor, so let's compare Verizon vs AT&T coverage, download speeds, phone choices, and plan prices to gauge where each carrier currently stands. Verizon AT&T became the largest victim of the merger of T-Mobile with Sprint and the aggressive pricing and marketing campaigns during the times of's flamboyant CEO John Legere. Whilewas feisty, selling phones and plans at cost, and amassing an underdog following that made it the second largest US carrier after Verizon andkept laughing all the way to the bank in terms of profits.





The most robust network with the widest rural coverage

5G network laggard

Generous hotspot data

Rich collection of phone choices

Paid streaming services



AT&T





Largest US carrier network with 59% nationwide coverage

290+ million Americans covered by 5G signal

Cheapest family plan

Generous hotspot data allotment

Limited phone roster

No streaming perks





Pricing and Plans Comparison





Cheapest 5G plan on Verizon : Welcome unlimited, priced from $30 per line for four lines, throttling any time

: Welcome unlimited, priced from $30 per line for four lines, throttling any time Cheapest 5G plan on AT&T : $25/month per line for 4 lines, throttling any time



AT&T's unlimited 5G data plans come out slightly cheaper than Verizon 's, but Verizon offers a tad more perks. AT&T also offers the cheapest family plan that is just $25 a line per month, against Verizon 's $30, both with throttling that can happen any time when the network is very busy. All in all, AT&T has the plan price advantage before Verizon , as you can see in the premium Unlimited 5G plan price comparison below.





Verizon vs АТ&T Unlimited 5G premium plan prices









Coverage Comparison between Verizon and AT&T





According to the FCC, AT&T has the best network coverage in the US. While Verizon is considered the carrier with the most robust rural network, AT&T leads in cell phone signal availability over no less than 59% of the US territory, against Verizon 's 56% when it comes to their 4G LTE networks.









Indeed, what the FCC Verizon vs AT&T coverage map overlay here shows is that Big Red only has pockets of 4G signal coverage larger than AT&T in the Northwest, AT&T covers more of Verizon 's dead spaces across the US, explaining the larger network percentage at the FCC database. In short, both AT&T and Verizon offer the largest, most widespread cell phone signal networks in the US, with a slight advantage for AT&T unless you live in the mountains of the Northwest.









When it comes to basic 5G coverage at the low bands, AT&T is pulling ahead of Verizon as well, with 29% against Verizon 's 9%. Same with the midbands where it holds an 18% against 6% coverage area advantage before Verizon .









It's not T-Mobile 's fourfold advantage, but AT&T says that it now blankets more than 290 million people with 5G in the US, and seeing as its 5G network is spread around big city conglomerates and along highways, that explains its more robust 5G coverage compared to Verizon which is still a bit overly reliant on its stellar 4G LTE network .











Network Performance



While AT&T has the better 4G LTE and 5G coverage compared, the AT&T vs Verizon download speeds and network reliability paint a different picture. The 5G network that Verizon built includes the ultrafast mmWave spectrum, which adds to its download speed advantage over AT&T .









The situation with the wider 4G LTE network is the same as Verizon is an overall network reliability and speeds champion here, but both carriers will provide you with robust signal in most of the US, so it really depends on where you live and travel the most.









Phone Selection





Verizon : 98

: 98 AT&T : 39





It used to be that AT&T , as a GSM carrier, had a much richer phone selection than Verizon that even now demands special editions with mmWave antennas to take advantage of its ultrafast 5G bands.





Modern 5G modems from Qualcomm and the like, however, support most cellular network technologies and 5G bands under the sun all rolled up in one tiny chip with interference filters, so Verizon has expanded its phone roster so much that it is currently the leading provider of phone choices for its subscribers in the US. Check out all the phones available on Verizon or AT&T in our dedicated roster lists here:









AT&T vs. Verizon: Who Has Better Features and Perks



Ever since AT&T ditched the free HBO Max subscription with its premium unlimited plans this summer, it became the carrier with the poorest number of plan features and perks. Granted, Verizon charges $10 for, say, Netflix and Max after six months, but at least it offers the two most popular streaming services without ads for a low price, whereas AT&T only compensates with line prices that are on average about $5 cheaper than Verizon 's, and that's that.





Verizon and AT&T offer absolutely the same generous 60GB mobile hotspot allotment, as well as free calling, but Verizon is much more generous with the data allotment when travelling internationally, allowing you to use 10GB in most countries, something AT&T charges $10 for even in its premium unlimited plan pricing.





Customer service





According to the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. enterprise internet study, big businesses prefer AT&T for their internet service, while small businesses prefer Verizon . When it comes to retail wireless customer service, however, Verizon is ahead of AT&T .





Carl Lepper, senior director of technology, media and telecom at J.D. Power





The Verizon Wireless business customer service also ranks second with 739 points, only after T-Mobile , and is highest in the medium business segment, while big enterprises apparently still prefer AT&T .





Verizon or AT&T: Which Carrier Should You Choose?





Verizon holds several advantages over AT&T , mainly in plan perks, phone choices, and network performance. AT&T , however, offers wider cell phone signal coverage, a faster 5G network, and has lower plan prices, especially the Value family plan that is $25/line for unlimited 5G data.





Thus, if AT&T has better signal in your home area, and you can live without shedding extra for streaming service subscriptions, or you don't travel much internationally, Ma Bell will be the way to go. Where Verizon 's network is stronger or on par with AT&T , Big Red is worth shedding $5 per line more for, as it has more phones to choose from and better plan features and perks.



