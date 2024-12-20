T-Mobile vs Verizon: plan prices, phones, and network coverage

T-Mobile

T-Mobile grew to become the second largest US carrier with 128 million subscribers after Verizon with its 157 million subs, so it is now an T-Mobile is no longer cheaper, but, still, there are reasons to switch both ways. With the acquisition of Sprint and some clever marketing,grew to become the second largest US carrier with 128 million subscribers afterwith its 157 million subs, so it is now an AT&T vs T-Mobile fight in the trenches, with Ma Bell as the underdog. The reason that Verizon is still way ahead of the Un-carrier's subs must be that its network is better, whileis no longer cheaper, but, still, there are reasons to switch both ways. Verizon





Largest, m ost stable network with the best rural coverage

ost stable network with the best rural coverage Competitive prices

More hotspot data

Rich collection of streaming services as plan perks, including HBO

Richer choice of phones to pick from



T-Mobile





Leader in next-gen 5G network coverage

More limited total coverage

No longer offering the cheapest family plans





Pricing and Plans Comparison





Cheapest 5G plan on Verizon : Welcome unlimited, priced from $30 per line for four lines, throttling any time

: Welcome unlimited, priced from $30 per line for four lines, throttling any time Cheapest 5G plan on T-Mobile : Essentials, priced from $25 per line for four lines, 50GB premium data



T-Mobile has an advantage before Verizon when it comes to base prices for a 5G family plan, as it guarantees 50GB of data at full speeds. When it comes to overall 5G plan prices, however, Verizon is cheaper than T-Mobile for all but the 3-line configuration, and offers more mobile hotspot data per line than T-Mobile .





Verizon vs T-Mobile 5G plan prices





*All prices are after Auto Pay and w/ paperless billing, include unlimited talk&text in the US



Coverage Comparison between Verizon and T-Mobile





Verizon is still the leader in cell phone signal coverage, with about 56% of the US covered according to the FCC, compared to 43% for T-Mobile .









As you can see from the coverage map here, Verizon covers everything that T-Mobile 's violet color does, and then some, where its pinkish coverage hue is the only game in town. Or the village, as its rural towers spread signal far and wide, whereas T-Mobile is mainly strong in the cities and on highways, rather than rural areas.









When it comes to basic 5G coverage at the low bands, T-Mobile is way ahead of Verizon with 36% coverage against Verizon 's 9%. The same fourfold advantage it holds in the faster mid-band 5G deployment, with 25% coverage against Verizon 's 6%.



Network Performance



T-Mobile offers the widest 5G network, while Verizon has better 4G/LTE download speeds and 5G network reliability. The 5G network bands where T-Mobile has wider coverage, however, offer little in terms of download speed advantages compared to Verizon 's steady 4G LTE network, and even the fastest speeds are of little comfort if you don't have cell phone signal, so we'll have to call this round for Verizon .





Despite its way more limited 5G coverage, Verizon pulled ahead in the 5G speed and reliability section for the first half of the year, according to RootMetrics, while T-Mobile retained the 5G availability crown.







According to Ookla's Speedtest methodology, however, T-Mobile still maintains the fastest median download speeds over its 5G network, though Verizon is catching up fast, where its 5G is available. According to Ookla's Speedtest methodology, however,still maintains the fastest median download speeds over its 5G network, thoughis catching up fast, where its 5G is available.







In short, while Verizon may be behind in terms of 5G network deployment, it makes up with a more robust and reliable overall network, at least for now.









Phone Selection





Verizon : 98

: 98 T-Mobile : 39





It used to be that T-Mobile , as a GSM carrier, had a richer phone selection than Verizon , whose CDMA technology was a bit of an odd bird among US carriers. It required dedicated modems and band filters, making phones on Verizon incompatible with GSM carriers. Big Red was also the first to connect a phone to its commercial 5G network, but bet on the ultrafast mmWave 5G technology with low penetration rate and phone makers had to account for its shenanigans with special editions that carry mmWave antennas.





Now that Qualcomm's Snapdragon modems in handsets like Apple's iPhones or Samsung Galaxy support most pertinent connectivity technologies and 4G/5G bands, Verizon has expanded its roster of phones to the point where it offers more than twice the choice available on T-Mobile .









T-Mobile vs. Verizon: Who Has Better Features and Perks



Traditionally, T-Mobile spices up its plans with more perks and features, but now the offerings are nearly identical. Granted, T-Mobile throws in Apple TV+ streaming for free, while Verizon charges $10 for Netflix and Max after six months, but it offers the two most popular streaming services without ads.





Verizon also offers a larger mobile hotspot allotment and free calling as well as data when travelling internationally, all included in its premium unlimited plan pricing. The T-Mobile advantage is in the lower priced tier of plans that are $5 cheaper per line and offer guaranteed premium connectivity, so if you don't need perks other than data, and T-Mobile has good coverage in your area, it is the way to go.





Customer service





According to the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Study, T-Mobile scoops up the customer service award for the 14th time in a row, with a score of 840 and a segment average of 826.





Carl Lepper, senior director of technology, media and telecom at J.D. Power





Verizon is a connectivity behemoth whose business customer service has been praised, but still T-Mobile ranks highest in the large enterprise segment with a score of 753, while Verizon Wireless ranks second with 739 points. Ditto for the small business segment, but Verizon Wireless ranks highest in the medium business segment with a score of 714 against T-Mobile 's 709-point score.





T-Mobile or Verizon: Which Carrier Should You Choose?





Given that T-Mobile is no longer the cheapest carrier as its plan prices are nearly identical to those of Verizon , we'd advise those who are looking for a new carrier to pick Verizon . Granted, T-Mobile offers the fastest median 5G download speeds, where available, but Verizon has the more robust and reliable network overall, and sometimes having coverage, any coverage, matters more than blazing fast download speeds.





The Verizon vs T-Mobile plan price and freebies difference is now largely non-existent, and about the only scenarios to pick T-Mobile before Verizon would be if its has better coverage in your particular area, or at places you travel the most, as well as if you are looking for a specific phone that is not available on Verizon, which are few and far between now .





For all other intents and purposes, despite the marketing bombast, T-Mobile still gives way to Verizon 's network in terms of coverage, and is no longer the underdog when it comes to plan pricing.