T-Mobile opens up about a change T-Life foretold
T-Mobile is laying off employees.
1comment
Responding to rumors of layoffs, T-Mobile confirmed to Fierce Wireless that it's adjusting its workforce. While the company didn't provide specifics, it denied speculations that it had implemented a hiring freeze.
In December, posts from alleged T-Mobile employees suggested the carrier was trimming staff across its business units. The company has now implicitly confirmed the restructuring but maintains that it continues to hire. The changes will create the right organizational alignment for driving growth and keeping customers happy.
A Reddit user claiming to work for T-Mobile's Network Operations team alleges that funding has been reduced for projects, office locations are being consolidated, and a third of their team faces layoffs. They suggest T-Mobile's focus has shifted from growth to maintenance, which may explain the reduced headcount.
T-Mobile's relentless promotion of T-Life, combined with the closing of loopholes that allowed customers to sidestep the app, was already seen as a sign of staff being sidelined. T-Mobile has previously shared its goal of reducing its physical store footprint in the future.
That said, the ongoing layoffs don't just affect the sales team; some engineers have also been let go. This may be a result of CEO Srini Gopalan's mission to run the company more efficiently.
Interestingly, T-Mobile recently zhuzzed up its stores with holograms, suggesting the retail experience is still a key part of its customer acquisition strategy. The company will also be more generous with the T-Mobile Tuesdays loyalty program this year, which indicates that any plans to significantly scale back retail presence may still be a long way off.
Because the full scale of the layoffs remains unclear, it's difficult to judge their significance. However, if they were negligible in number, T-Mobile likely would not have bothered with a statement. This indicates that major changes are afoot, though whether that means removing stores from the equation remains to be seen.
This lends weight to suspicions that T-Mobile is increasingly leaning on T-Life to reduce reliance on employees.
New organizational setup
In December, posts from alleged T-Mobile employees suggested the carrier was trimming staff across its business units. The company has now implicitly confirmed the restructuring but maintains that it continues to hire. The changes will create the right organizational alignment for driving growth and keeping customers happy.
Recommended For You
Being the Un-carrier has always meant growing in ways that fuel broader products and services, deepen connections with our customers and enable us to respond even faster to a dynamic market. As the next step in our evolution, we’re making some changes while continuing to hire to ensure we have the right focus, structure and momentum to keep changing the industry through innovation and our long-standing focus on customers.
Recommended For You
There's no public record of the layoffs yet, suggesting they were either spaced out or limited in number. However, downsizing is apparently planned for the duration of January, with trims expected to last through the end of the first quarter.
A Reddit user claiming to work for T-Mobile's Network Operations team alleges that funding has been reduced for projects, office locations are being consolidated, and a third of their team faces layoffs. They suggest T-Mobile's focus has shifted from growth to maintenance, which may explain the reduced headcount.
Another employee claims that T-Mobile is adjusting its ranking system to reduce bonuses linked to performance.
The shift to digital
T-Mobile's relentless promotion of T-Life, combined with the closing of loopholes that allowed customers to sidestep the app, was already seen as a sign of staff being sidelined. T-Mobile has previously shared its goal of reducing its physical store footprint in the future.
That said, the ongoing layoffs don't just affect the sales team; some engineers have also been let go. This may be a result of CEO Srini Gopalan's mission to run the company more efficiently.
Interestingly, T-Mobile recently zhuzzed up its stores with holograms, suggesting the retail experience is still a key part of its customer acquisition strategy. The company will also be more generous with the T-Mobile Tuesdays loyalty program this year, which indicates that any plans to significantly scale back retail presence may still be a long way off.
How do you think the layoffs will affect T-Mobile?
Make it more efficient.
9.32%
Make it worse.
76.27%
Stagnate growth.
14.41%
A new era
Because the full scale of the layoffs remains unclear, it's difficult to judge their significance. However, if they were negligible in number, T-Mobile likely would not have bothered with a statement. This indicates that major changes are afoot, though whether that means removing stores from the equation remains to be seen.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: