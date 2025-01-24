T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Reliability, plans, coverage

When it comes to network reliability, Verizon generally leads the pack. Known for its extensive coverage, especially in rural areas, Verizon consistently delivers strong signal strength and reliable call quality.



T-Mobile has significantly improved its network in recent years, boasting strong reliability in many urban and suburban areas. AT&T is a strong contender, too, especially when it comes to 4G coverage in rural areas. Feel free to also check out:







Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile: Speed





T-Mobile and Sprint joined forces to create one massive mobile network across the US. Whether that move has been a total win is up for debate, but one thing’s clear – T-Mobile now boasts the fastest 5G network in the country. Or at least, that’s what Ookla



The team behind the well-known Speedtest app compiled a report using user data from July to December 2024. Their findings? T-Mobile outperforms Verizon and AT&T in just about every key metric, including speed and consistency.









However, another report claims Verizon takes the crown for 5G speeds, but there's a catch: its 5G coverage isn't as widespread. In fact, Verizon's 5G availability seems to be a bigger issue than T-Mobile's 5G speeds.









As for 4G LTE, the landscape is pretty even. Verizon leads in overall reliability and speed, but all the major carriers provide solid coverage across most of the US. In the end, it really depends on where you live and travel the most.



Availability





When comparing mobile network coverage across the US, T-Mobile , Verizon , and AT&T each offer distinct strengths and weaknesses. T-Mobile leads the way in 5G coverage, providing 36% of the nation with 5G-NR (7/1 Mbps) and 25% with faster 5G (35/3 Mbps). While its 4G coverage sits at 43%, trailing behind its competitors, T-Mobile 's focus on expanding 5G appears to be paying off, offering a more comprehensive next-gen network.





T-Mobile 4G network (first map) and 5G network (second map). | Image credit – FCC

On the other hand, Verizon has 56% 4G coverage but falls significantly behind in 5G, with just 9% of 5G-NR (7/1 Mbps) and 6% of the higher-speed 5G (35/3 Mbps). Meanwhile, AT&T strikes a balance, leading with 59% 4G coverage and offering moderate 5G reach – 29% for 5G-NR (7/1 Mbps) and 19% for the faster 5G option. This middle ground shows AT&T's efforts to maintain strong 4G availability while gradually expanding its 5G infrastructure.





Verizon 4G coverage (first map) and 5G coverage (second map). | Image credit – FCC

So, based on the available info, your ideal carrier really depends on what you need – whether it's 4G or 5G – and where you're located. It's important to check coverage maps to see if a carrier covers your area.





AT&T 4G network (first map) and 5G network (second map). | Image credit – FCC

If you're in a rural spot, AT&T is a solid pick. But if you're in the city and craving faster 5G speeds, T-Mobile is your best bet. Meanwhile, Verizon stands out with its reliable network and strong rural 4G coverage. To sum it up, if you're after 5G and stick to urban areas, go with T-Mobile. If 4G is your priority, choose AT&T or Verizon, depending on your location.





T-Mobile vs AT&T vs Verizon: Plans





T-Mobile does offer a few extras that set it apart from the competition. As always, it’s a good idea to check out all your options, compare coverage, and weigh prices to figure out which one works best for you.



The plan prices across all carriers are pretty much on par with each other. However, T-Mobile does offer a few extras that set it apart from the competition. As always, it's a good idea to check out all your options, compare coverage, and weigh prices to figure out which one works best for you.

We're just here to make things easier by putting everything in one place, so you don't have to juggle through multiple websites. So, here's the lowdown on Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile plans.





Verizon plans













T-Mobile plans













AT&T plans













Quick reminder: Most of these plans include extra fees and taxes, so double-check the details before choosing a carrier. For a deeper dive into all the plans offered, check out our dedicated articles.













Phone selection and deals









T-Mobile , you get more phone options – not just those sold by T-Mobile , but also unlocked phones that work on T-Mobile 's network (and AT&T 's, too). Most, if not all, unlocked phones will be good to go on T-Mobile .



Lastly, with T-Mobile, you get more phone options – not just those sold by T-Mobile, but also unlocked phones that work on T-Mobile's network (and AT&T's, too). Most, if not all, unlocked phones will be good to go on T-Mobile.

For a closer look at the best phone deals from each carrier, don't forget to check out:













Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: Which is best for you





Verizon , T-Mobile , and AT&T ultimately depends on what matters most to you – price, perks, speed, or coverage. Each carrier has its strengths and weaknesses.



If price and extras top your list, T-Mobile often takes the crown. Its plans are generally more affordable, especially for families or multiple lines, and offer great value with perks like bundled streaming services. You’ll also get fast speeds, truly unlimited data, large high-speed hotspot allowances, and solid 5G coverage – though it shines more in cities than in rural areas.



Looking for the widest coverage? Verizon is your best bet. It boasts the most reliable network nationwide, with strong service in both urban and rural areas. However, its plans tend to be more expensive, and while its 5G Ultra Wideband is fast, it’s not as widely available as T-Mobile ’s 5G network. Verizon also provides plenty of plan variety, though you might not get as many freebies as T-Mobile offers.



For a balanced approach, AT&T is worth considering. Its network provides excellent coverage in rural and suburban areas thanks to strong 4G LTE availability. While its 5G network doesn’t match T-Mobile ’s speed, it’s still dependable.



Choosing between Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T ultimately depends on what matters most to you – price, perks, speed, or coverage. Each carrier has its strengths and weaknesses.

If price and extras top your list, T-Mobile often takes the crown. Its plans are generally more affordable, especially for families or multiple lines, and offer great value with perks like bundled streaming services. You'll also get fast speeds, truly unlimited data, large high-speed hotspot allowances, and solid 5G coverage – though it shines more in cities than in rural areas.

Looking for the widest coverage? Verizon is your best bet. It boasts the most reliable network nationwide, with strong service in both urban and rural areas. However, its plans tend to be more expensive, and while its 5G Ultra Wideband is fast, it's not as widely available as T-Mobile's 5G network. Verizon also provides plenty of plan variety, though you might not get as many freebies as T-Mobile offers.

For a balanced approach, AT&T is worth considering. Its network provides excellent coverage in rural and suburban areas thanks to strong 4G LTE availability. While its 5G network doesn't match T-Mobile's speed, it's still dependable.

The best carrier for you depends on your priorities!

All three carriers have trade-in programs, too, that let you snag the latest devices for a lot less when you return your old phone.goes the extra mile by offering credit for broken phones – yep, "any" broken phone.also jumps in with a "Trade in any phone, any condition, guaranteed."Meanwhile,'s trade-in program gives you the chance to exchange only qualifying phones for credit based on their value, or you could even get promotional bill credits as part of andevice offer.