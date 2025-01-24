T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Reliability, plans, coverage
With so many mobile carriers to choose from, finding the right one can be tricky, right? In this article, we will dive into a comparison of three major players that have carved out their niches in the competitive market, each with its own pros and cons. A T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T comparison is crucial because, let’s be honest, having a reliable carrier is a must in today’s digital age.
So, if you’re wondering which carrier is the best match for you, this article breaks down what each one offers, helping you make an informed decision based on your actual needs.
- Reliability
- Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile: Speed
- Availability
- T-Mobile vs AT&T vs Verizon: Plans
- Phone selection and deals
- Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: Which is best for you
Reliability
When it comes to network reliability, Verizon generally leads the pack. Known for its extensive coverage, especially in rural areas, Verizon consistently delivers strong signal strength and reliable call quality.
T-Mobile has significantly improved its network in recent years, boasting strong reliability in many urban and suburban areas. AT&T is a strong contender, too, especially when it comes to 4G coverage in rural areas. Feel free to also check out:
Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile: Speed
Over four years ago, T-Mobile and Sprint joined forces to create one massive mobile network across the US. Whether that move has been a total win is up for debate, but one thing’s clear – T-Mobile now boasts the fastest 5G network in the country. Or at least, that’s what Ookla says.
The team behind the well-known Speedtest app compiled a report using user data from July to December 2024. Their findings? T-Mobile outperforms Verizon and AT&T in just about every key metric, including speed and consistency.
T-Mobile leads ahead.
However, another report claims Verizon takes the crown for 5G speeds, but there's a catch: its 5G coverage isn’t as widespread. In fact, Verizon’s 5G availability seems to be a bigger issue than T-Mobile’s 5G speeds.
As for 4G LTE, the landscape is pretty even. Verizon leads in overall reliability and speed, but all the major carriers provide solid coverage across most of the US. In the end, it really depends on where you live and travel the most.
Availability
When comparing mobile network coverage across the US, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T each offer distinct strengths and weaknesses. T-Mobile leads the way in 5G coverage, providing 36% of the nation with 5G-NR (7/1 Mbps) and 25% with faster 5G (35/3 Mbps). While its 4G coverage sits at 43%, trailing behind its competitors, T-Mobile's focus on expanding 5G appears to be paying off, offering a more comprehensive next-gen network.
T-Mobile 4G network (first map) and 5G network (second map). | Image credit – FCC
On the other hand, Verizon has 56% 4G coverage but falls significantly behind in 5G, with just 9% of 5G-NR (7/1 Mbps) and 6% of the higher-speed 5G (35/3 Mbps). Meanwhile, AT&T strikes a balance, leading with 59% 4G coverage and offering moderate 5G reach – 29% for 5G-NR (7/1 Mbps) and 19% for the faster 5G option. This middle ground shows AT&T's efforts to maintain strong 4G availability while gradually expanding its 5G infrastructure.
Verizon 4G coverage (first map) and 5G coverage (second map). | Image credit – FCC
So, based on the available info, your ideal carrier really depends on what you need – whether it's 4G or 5G – and where you're located. It's important to check coverage maps to see if a carrier covers your area.
AT&T 4G network (first map) and 5G network (second map). | Image credit – FCC
If you're in a rural spot, AT&T is a solid pick. But if you're in the city and craving faster 5G speeds, T-Mobile is your best bet. Meanwhile, Verizon stands out with its reliable network and strong rural 4G coverage. To sum it up, if you're after 5G and stick to urban areas, go with T-Mobile. If 4G is your priority, choose AT&T or Verizon, depending on your location.
T-Mobile vs AT&T vs Verizon: Plans
The plan prices across all carriers are pretty much on par with each other. However, T-Mobile does offer a few extras that set it apart from the competition. As always, it’s a good idea to check out all your options, compare coverage, and weigh prices to figure out which one works best for you.
We’re just here to make things easier by putting everything in one place, so you don’t have to juggle through multiple websites. So, here’s the lowdown on Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile plans.
Verizon plans
|Plan
|Price
|Data
|Hotspot
|Perks
|Unlimited Welcome
|$65/month for 1 line
|Unlimited talk, text and data on Verizon's 5G Nationwide network (speeds slow with congestion)
|No
|You get unlimited talk and text when traveling in Mexico and Canada. Once you hit 2GB of high-speed data per day, you'll get unlimited 3G speeds.
Limited savings on smartphones
Up to $180 promo credit for bringing your own device.
Up to 480p HD.
|Unlimited Plus
|$80/month for 1 line
|Unlimited talk, text and premium data on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network.
|30 GB
|Again unlimited talk and text while traveling in Mexico and Canada. Once you hit 2 GB of high-speed data per day, you'll get unlimited 3G speeds.
Great offers to save on smartphones.
Up to $360 promo credit for bringing your own device.
Up to 720p HD streaming.
Up to 50% off 1 device plan (smartwatch, tablet, etc.)
|Unlimited Ultimate
|$90/month for 1 line
|Unlimited talk, text and premium data on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network.
|60 GB
|Up to 50% off 2 device plans (tablet, smartwatch, etc.)
International talk, text and data in 210+ destinations.
2GB of high-speed roaming data per day, then unlimited 3G speeds in Mexico and Canada.
10GB of high-speed roaming data per month, then unlimited 2G speeds in over 210 countries.
Ultimate Phone Upgrade eligibility.
Up to $540 promo credit for bringing your own device and up to 1080p HD streaming.
Included enhanced video calling.
|Talk & Text prepaid
|$35/month
$5/mo Auto Pay discount after the 1st month.
|Unlimited talk, text and data.
Talk & Text plan is limited to 2G data speeds only.
|No
|Unlimited texting from the US to over 200 countries and territories worldwide.
Call Filter spam blocker.
You can have a total of 10 smartphones, tablets, Mobile Hotspots and routers on your Prepaid Family Account.
|15 GB prepaid
|$45/month
$10/mo Auto Pay discount after the 1st month.
|Unlimited talk, text and data.
Once 5G or 4G high-speed data is used (including Mobile Hotspot), you will have 2G speeds the remainder of the month.
|Yes
|Unlimited texting from the US to over 200 countries and territories worldwide.
Unlimited calls, text and data from Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands (however, those might get limited so check with the carrier).
Call Filter spam blocker.
Up to 480p streaming.
|Unlimited prepaid
|$60/month
$10/mo Auto Pay discount after the 1st month.
|Unlimited talk, text and data.
|5 GB of 5G /
4G LTE data, then speeds up to 600 Kbps the remainder of the month.
|Unlimited texting from the US to over 200 countries and territories worldwide.
Unlimited calls, text and data from Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands (If over 50% of your usage in 60 days is in Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico, or the US Virgin Islands, service may be limited or removed.)
Call Filter spam blocker.
You can have a total of 10 smartphones, tablets, Mobile Hotspots and routers on your Prepaid Family Account.
|Unlimited Plus prepaid
|$70/month
$10/mo Auto Pay discount after the 1st month.
|Unlimited talk, text and 5G.
|25 GB premium Mobile Hotspot data.
|Unlimited texting from the US to over 200 countries and territories worldwide.
Get 50 GB of 5G / 4G LTE premium data per month.
Up to 480p video streaming.
Call Filter spam blocker.
Unlimited calls, text and data from Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands (again if over 50% of your usage in 60 days is in Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico, or the US Virgin Islands, services may be limited or removed.)
Includes one Global Choice country per month at no additional cost.
T-Mobile plans
|Plans
|Price
|Data
|Hotspot
|Perks
|T-Mobile Essentials Saver
|$55/mo. per line
|Unlimited talk, text and data (50GB premium data)
|Unlimited 3G hotspot
|Talk, text and 2G data in Mexico and Canada
480p standard streaming
|T-Mobile Essentials
|$65/mo. per line
|Unlimited talk, text and 4G/5G data, plus 50 GB premium data
|Unlimited 3G hotspot
|Talk, text and 2G data in Mexico and Canada
480p standard streaming
|T-Mobile Go5G
|$80/mo. per line
|Unlimited talk, text and 4G/5G data, plus 100 GB of premium data
|15 GB high-speed mobile hotspot data
|Unlimited in-flight texting and 1 hour streaming where available.
Talk, text and up to 10GB of high-speed data, then unlimited 2G data in Mexico and Canada.
Unlimited text, 5GB high-speed data in 11 countries, then unlimited data at 256Kbps in 215+ countries.
Stream video at DVD-quality, 480p; up to 720p HD Video available to activate in media settings,
Apple TV+ for 6 months and Netflix Standard with ads ON US.
|T-Mobile Go5G Plus
|$95/mo. per line
|Unlimited talk, text, 5G/4G data, plus unlimited premium data
|50 GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data
|Apple TV+ and Netflix Standard with ads.
Full-flight texting and Wi-Fi with streaming (where available).
Talk, text and up to 15GB of high-speed data, then unlimited 2G data in Mexico and Canada.
Unlimited text and up to 5GB of high-speed data, then unlimited data at up to 256Kbps in 215+ countries and destinations.
Stream video up to 4K UHD.
Scam Shield Premium.
Upgrade-ready every two years.
|T-Mobile Go5G Next
|$105/mo. per line
|Unlimited talk, text, 5G/4G data, plus unlimited premium data
|50 GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data
|Unlimited text and up to 5GB of high-speed data, then unlimited data at up to 256Kbps in 215+ countries and destinations.
Talk, text and up to 15GB of high-speed data, then unlimited 2G data in Mexico and Canada.
Apple TV+, Netflix with ads and Hulu with ads.
Up to 4K UHD streaming.
Full-flight texting and Wi-Fi with streaming where available.
Scam Shield Premium.
Voicemail to text.
Upgrade ready every year.
|10 GB prepaid
|$40/month
|Unlimited talk and text and up to 10GB of 5G data
|Yes, you share your 5G as a mobile hotspot
|Music Unlimited
Wi-Fi calling
Scam-blocking protection
Caller ID
|Unlimited prepaid
|$50/month
|Unlimited talk, text and 5G data
|Unlimited Domestic mobile hotspot at 3G speed
|Music Unlimited
Wi-Fi calling
Scam-blocking protection
Data Maximizer
Caller ID
|Unlimited Plus prepaid
|$60/month
|Unlimited talk, text and 5G data
|Up to 10GB of high speed mobile hotspot data
|Data Maximizer
Scam-blocking protection
Wi-Fi calling
Unlimited music streaming
Caller ID
T-Mobile Tuesday
AT&T plans
|Plan
|Price
|Data
|Hotspot
|Perks
|AT&T Unlimited Starter SL
|$65/month for 1 line
|Unlimited talk, text and basic 4G and 5G
|5 GB of 4G/5G
|Free app with Spam Call Blocking
SD streaming
Unlimited texting from US to 200+ countries
|AT&T Unlimited Extra EL
|$75/month for 1 line
|Unlimited talk, text, 4G/5G data, plus 75 GB premium data
|30 GB hotspot data
|Free app with Spam Call Blocking
Public Wi-Fi Protection
SD streaming
Unlimited texting from US to 200+ countries
Identity monitoring
|AT&T Unlimited Premium PL
|$85/month for 1 line
|Unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data that can’t slow down based on how much you use
|60 GB hotspot data
|Unlimited talk, text and high-speed data in 20 Latin American countries
Unlimited texting from US to 200+ countries
4K HD streaming
Public Wi-Fi protection
Identity monitoring
Free app with Spam Call blocking
|AT&T prepaid Unlimited Basic
|$45.00/month
|Unlimited text, talk and data
30GB/mo at max 3Mbps, then speeds slowed to max 1.5Mbps.
|No
|Unlimited text from the US to over 230 countries
Unlimited talk, text and data in and between the US, Mexico, and Canada (Limit is 25 GB in Canada).
SD streaming
Spam Call blocking
|AT&T prepaid Unlimited + 10GB hotspot data
|$25/month when prepaid $300 for a whole year
|Unlimited text, call and data with access to 5G
After 16 GB are reached, speeds are slowed to max 1.5Mbps for the month.
|10 GB
|Unlimited text to over 230 countries
SD streaming
Spam Call blocking
Calls to Canada and Mexico
|AT&T prepaid Unlimited Level Up
|$51/month with Auto Pay
$61/month without Auto Pay
|Unlimited text, call and data with 5G included
However, after 30 GB, it is slowed to max 1.5Mbps.
|No
|The latest phones with $0 down, interest-free for six months, then switch to a postpaid plan.
Unlimited text to over 230 countries
Unlimited talk, text and data in and between the US and Mexico. There is a 25 GB limit in Canada.
Spam Call blocking
SD streaming
|AT&T prepaid 5GB data
|$30/month plus taxes and fees
|Unlimited text, talk and 5 GB of high speed data
|5 GB
|Spam Call Blocking
SD streaming
Unlimited text to over 230 countries
Unused data rolls over to the next month.
|AT&T prepaid 8GB data
|$33/month when you pay in advance for 3 months
|Unlimited talk, text and 8 GB of high speed data
|8 GB
|4K HD streaming
Unused data rolls over to the next month
Unlimited text to over 230 countries
Unlimited talk and text, and use of plan date
Unlimited talk, text and plan data in the US, Mexico and Canada (5G in US only). 2G off-net speeds may apply.
Quick reminder: Most of these plans include extra fees and taxes, so double-check the details before choosing a carrier. For a deeper dive into all the plans offered, check out our dedicated articles.
Phone selection and deals
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon all support a similar lineup of devices, including top picks from Apple, Samsung, Google, and more.
You can grab the latest Galaxy S25 series, any of the iPhone 16 models, or the Pixel 9 lineup with select plans. The latest foldables, like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, are also available – though they’ll definitely test your budget. While all three carriers offer budget-friendly options, the deals on these devices can vary.
You can grab the latest Galaxy S25 series, any of the iPhone 16 models, or the Pixel 9 lineup with select plans. The latest foldables, like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, are also available – though they’ll definitely test your budget. While all three carriers offer budget-friendly options, the deals on these devices can vary.
All three carriers have trade-in programs, too, that let you snag the latest devices for a lot less when you return your old phone. T-Mobile goes the extra mile by offering credit for broken phones – yep, "any" broken phone. Verizon also jumps in with a "Trade in any phone, any condition, guaranteed."
Meanwhile, AT&T's trade-in program gives you the chance to exchange only qualifying phones for credit based on their value, or you could even get promotional bill credits as part of an AT&T device offer.
Lastly, with T-Mobile, you get more phone options – not just those sold by T-Mobile, but also unlocked phones that work on T-Mobile's network (and AT&T's, too). Most, if not all, unlocked phones will be good to go on T-Mobile.
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: Which is best for you
Choosing between Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T ultimately depends on what matters most to you – price, perks, speed, or coverage. Each carrier has its strengths and weaknesses.
If price and extras top your list, T-Mobile often takes the crown. Its plans are generally more affordable, especially for families or multiple lines, and offer great value with perks like bundled streaming services. You’ll also get fast speeds, truly unlimited data, large high-speed hotspot allowances, and solid 5G coverage – though it shines more in cities than in rural areas.
Looking for the widest coverage? Verizon is your best bet. It boasts the most reliable network nationwide, with strong service in both urban and rural areas. However, its plans tend to be more expensive, and while its 5G Ultra Wideband is fast, it’s not as widely available as T-Mobile’s 5G network. Verizon also provides plenty of plan variety, though you might not get as many freebies as T-Mobile offers.
For a balanced approach, AT&T is worth considering. Its network provides excellent coverage in rural and suburban areas thanks to strong 4G LTE availability. While its 5G network doesn’t match T-Mobile’s speed, it’s still dependable.
The best carrier for you depends on your priorities!
