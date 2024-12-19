AT&T vs T-Mobile: Which is better, coverage, tips

AT&T vs T-Mobile pros and cons



AT&T vs T-Mobile starts now, where we will quickly dive into each carrier's strengths and weaknesses.



AT&T pros:

Great nationwide coverage, even in rural areas.

A variety of unlimited plans with flexible options for data, hotspots, and streaming.

Large customer service network, though satisfaction can vary.

Free international texting on some plans.

Access to AT&T Wi-Fi hotspots.

AT&T cons:

Can be pricier than T-Mobile , especially for heavy data users.

, especially for heavy data users. Slower 5G speeds compared to T-Mobile in many areas.

T-Mobile pros:

Strong coverage in urban and suburban areas.

Faster 5G speeds in many locations, especially in cities.

Improved customer service in recent years, but experiences can still differ.

Perks like free Netflix and discounted wireless home internet.

Known for more affordable plans, especially for families.

T-Mobile cons:

Less reliable in rural areas.

Family plans often require all lines to be on the same plan, limiting flexibility.

Network congestion can slow speeds and cause dropped calls, especially in crowded areas during peak times.

As with any good comparison, it's time to break down the pros and cons. Round one ofvsstarts now, where we will quickly dive into each carrier's strengths and weaknesses.

Pricing and plans comparison





AT&T vs T-Mobile plans, here's something important to keep in mind: pricing and plans can change over time. It's always a good idea to check the latest offers on each carrier's website or get in touch with them directly for the most up-to-date info.



T-Mobile offers the most affordable starting rates, with its single-line Essentials Saver plan priced at $50, compared to AT&T ’s $66 for one line of Unlimited Starter SL. Even as you add more lines or opt for higher-tier plans, T-Mobile tends to remain the more budget-friendly choice.



Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. T-Mobile also has a more premium option, the Go5G Next, which starts at $100 or as low as $56 per line for four lines. This plan offers additional perks like faster upgrades, making it stand out from any of AT&T 's offerings. Before we jump into comparingvsplans, here's something important to keep in mind: pricing and plans can change over time. It's always a good idea to check the latest offers on each carrier's website or get in touch with them directly for the most up-to-date info.offers the most affordable starting rates, with its single-line Essentials Saver plan priced at $50, compared to’s $66 for one line of Unlimited Starter SL. Even as you add more lines or opt for higher-tier plans,tends to remain the more budget-friendly choice.However, it's worth noting thatalso has a more premium option, the Go5G Next, which starts at $100 or as low as $56 per line for four lines. This plan offers additional perks like faster upgrades, making it stand out from any of's offerings.









Just a heads up, most of these plans come with additional fees and taxes, so be sure to check all the details before committing to a new plan, no matter which carrier you go with. For more detailed information for all the plans both carriers offer, make sure to check out our dedicated articles:



Recommended Stories





Phone options





T-Mobile and AT&T both support nearly the same range of devices, including the latest and greatest from Samsung, andboth support nearly the same range of devices, including the latest and greatest from Apple Google and more.









Also, to find more about the best phone deals you can get at each carrier, check out:







Coverage comparison between AT&T and T-Mobile

< AT&T coverage map. T-Mobile coverage map. > The coverage shown on the maps above includes a mix of 5G, 4G LTE, 3G/2G, and partner networks. | Image credit – AT&T and T-Mobile , respectively

AT&T is a leader in 4G LTE, covering about 68% of the US, making it a reliable choice for those who depend on 4G for everyday use.



On the flip side, in the T-Mobile 5G vs AT&T 5G race, AT&T 's 5G coverage, though growing, still only covers about 29% of the nation, so it's lagging behind T-Mobile in this area.



T-Mobile also has the edge in terms of speed: its average 4G download speed hits 79.5Mbps, while AT&T only reaches 38.2Mbps. For 5G, T-Mobile blows AT&T out of the water with an average of 186.3Mbps, while AT&T stands at 71.1Mbps.



While AT&T historically has stronger coverage in rural areas, T-Mobile has caught up in urban areas and suburbs. Ultimately, since both carriers offer similar plans and pricing, your decision will likely come down to which network works best where you live. When it comes to cellular coverage, AT&T and T-Mobile each bring something different to the table is a leader in 4G LTE, covering about 68% of the US, making it a reliable choice for those who depend on 4G for everyday use.On the flip side, in the5G vs5G race, T-Mobile is pushing ahead in the 5G space , reaching 53% of the country with its 5G network, which means faster speeds and more reliable connections where it's available.'s 5G coverage, though growing, still only covers about 29% of the nation, so it's lagging behindin this area.also has the edge in terms of speed: its average 4G download speed hits 79.5Mbps, whileonly reaches 38.2Mbps. For 5G,blowsout of the water with an average of 186.3Mbps, whilestands at 71.1Mbps.Whilehistorically has stronger coverage in rural areas,has caught up in urban areas and suburbs. Ultimately, since both carriers offer similar plans and pricing, your decision will likely come down to which network works best where you live.

Network performance



If speed and widespread 5G coverage are what you're after, T-Mobile is a solid pick. For better coverage in rural areas, though, AT&T might be the way to go.



T-Mobile has led the charge in 5G technology, delivering extensive coverage and standout speeds, especially in cities. Its heavy investment in 5G infrastructure is clearly paying off.



AT&T 's 5G network, while not as expansive as T-Mobile 's, is steadily growing. The company continues to invest in network expansion, improving its reach over time.



On the other hand, if 5G isn't a top priority for you, AT&T 's 4G LTE network offers strong performance with reliable coverage and speeds across most regions. T-Mobile also holds its own in the 4G LTE space, providing solid coverage and speeds in many areas.

Cheat sheet: which 4G LTE bands do AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile use in the USA?

5G bands cheat sheet: Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile vs World



AT&T vs T-Mobile: Who has better features and perks













AT&T , however, has pulled back on offering perks recently. T-Mobile , on the other hand, leans into them heavily. For streaming perks, T-Mobile 's Go5G, Go5G Plus, and Magenta Max plans all include a Netflix subscription. The specifics depend on your plan and the number of lines. With Go5G plans, you get Netflix Standard with ads, for example. Apple TV is also included in Go5G plans, and Go5G Next even offers Hulu.



Both carriers also compete hard on discounts. Whether you're trading in your old device or eyeing flagship phones from Apple, Google, or Samsung, AT&T and T-Mobile frequently roll out free phone offers. When choosing a mobile carrier, reliable coverage is essential, but it's just the starting point, especially in our mobile era. With most major carriers offering similar services in many places, perks and discounts are where they really try to shine., however, has pulled back on offering perks recently., on the other hand, leans into them heavily. For streaming perks,'s Go5G, Go5G Plus, and Magenta Max plans all include a Netflix subscription. The specifics depend on your plan and the number of lines. With Go5G plans, you get Netflix Standard with ads, for example. Apple TV is also included in Go5G plans, and Go5G Next even offers Hulu.Both carriers also compete hard on discounts. Whether you're trading in your old device or eyeing flagship phones from Apple, Google, or Samsung,andfrequently roll out free phone offers.





Customer service



Oh, boy, this is where things can get really tricky with both carriers. T-Mobile ’s support reputation is a bit of a mixed bag. Some customers rave about the helpfulness and quick responses, while others share tales of long waits, unresolved issues, and inconsistent service quality.



However, you can contact T-Mobile through multiple channels, including phone, online chat, social media, and in-store visits. They also offer self-service tools like online account management, troubleshooting guides, and automated systems, which are great for straightforward problems.



AT&T isn’t much different in this regard. Its customer service also swings between excellent and frustrating depending on who you ask. Like T-Mobile , AT&T provides support through phone, online chat, social media, and in-store visits, along with self-service options for simple tasks.



But let’s be real – whether it’s T-Mobile or AT&T , the quality of service often depends on the rep, the complexity of the issue, and even the time of day. Long wait times and inconsistent experiences can pop up with either carrier, especially for more complicated problems.



In the end, both have knowledgeable reps and plenty of ways to reach out, but patience is your best friend when navigating customer service. Sometimes, it’s just about hanging in there to get the job done. Oh, boy, this is where things can get really tricky with both carriers.’s support reputation is a bit of a mixed bag. Some customers rave about the helpfulness and quick responses, while others share tales of long waits, unresolved issues, and inconsistent service quality.However, you can contactthrough multiple channels, including phone, online chat, social media, and in-store visits. They also offer self-service tools like online account management, troubleshooting guides, and automated systems, which are great for straightforward problems.isn’t much different in this regard. Its customer service also swings between excellent and frustrating depending on who you ask. Likeprovides support through phone, online chat, social media, and in-store visits, along with self-service options for simple tasks.But let’s be real – whether it’sor, the quality of service often depends on the rep, the complexity of the issue, and even the time of day. Long wait times and inconsistent experiences can pop up with either carrier, especially for more complicated problems.In the end, both have knowledgeable reps and plenty of ways to reach out, but patience is your best friend when navigating customer service. Sometimes, it’s just about hanging in there to get the job done.





T-mobile or AT&T: Which carrier should you choose?





When it comes to picking between T-Mobile and AT&T , the right choice really depends on your personal needs, as both carriers have their own set of strengths and weaknesses.



If price and perks are your top priorities, T-Mobile is the better option. Its plans are generally cheaper, especially for families or multiple lines. T-Mobile ’s premium plans also deliver more data at a lower cost and include perks like bundled streaming services. You’ll also benefit from faster speeds, true unlimited data, generous high-speed hotspot allowances, and excellent 5G coverage – particularly in urban areas. However, T-Mobile can be less reliable in rural regions.



On the other hand, if coverage is your main concern, AT&T might be the better fit. Its broader network, especially in rural areas, is supported by robust 4G LTE coverage. That said, AT&T ’s plans are pricier, its 5G speeds lag behind T-Mobile ’s, and you might face data caps or deprioritization during peak times.



Ultimately, weigh your needs – whether it’s price, perks, speed, or coverage – to find the carrier that best suits you.