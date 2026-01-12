Xiaomi’s latest leak signals a real rival to iPhone Air and Galaxy Edge

iPhone Air and Galaxy S25 Edge . | Image credit – PhoneArena

iPhone Air

iPhone Air

This is how Xiaomi's thin phone could look like. | Screenshots by PhoneArena

Could this phone compete with Apple and Samsung?

Do you think Xiaomi can outshine Apple’s iPhone Air or Samsung’s Edge with this device? Yes, it looks better on paper. 56.25% Maybe, depends on real-world performance. 34.38% No, Apple and Samsung still lead. 9.38% Unsure, too early to tell. 0% Vote 32 Votes

The thin phone trend is still tricky

On paper, the device ticks a lot of boxes: a powerful chipset, a sleek body, a large battery, and high-resolution cameras. If Xiaomi launches it as rumored, this phone could rival, or even outshine, Apple’s Air and Samsung’s Edge offerings.Still, the big question remains: will Xiaomi actually release it, or is it destined to remain a prototype? The leaks are promising, but without an official confirmation or clearer hints from Xiaomi, it’s too early to get excited.I’ve said it before – and anyone who’s followed my writing knows – I’m not a huge fan of the ultra-thin phone trend. The appeal is limited when thinness comes at the expense of battery life, camera performance, or processing power. Plus, most of us use cases anyway, which largely negates the external benefit of a super-slim design.That said, if a manufacturer like Xiaomi can truly combine a big battery, strong cameras, and solid performance in a thin form factor, it could change some minds – mine included. Of course, pricing will also be critical here.The current Edge and Air models from Samsung and Apple feel overpriced relative to the value they offer, so a competitively priced Xiaomi Slim could have a real chance to stand out.In short, this Xiaomi device looks promising on paper, but until we get a launch date or official confirmation, it simply remains one to watch rather than one to buy.