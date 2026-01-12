Xiaomi’s latest leak signals a real rival to iPhone Air and Galaxy Edge
Leaks show a sleek, polished design while pushing battery capacity into the 6,000mAh territory.
0comments
iPhone Air and Galaxy S25 Edge. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Xiaomi might be preparing its own answer to the thin-phone trend, and thanks to recent leaks, we now have a clearer picture of what the device could offer – even if we still don’t know for sure whether it will actually launch.
The thin phone trend and Xiaomi’s move
Last year saw the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air spark interest in ultra-slim phones, but sales for both devices reportedly fell short of expectations. That apparently caused several manufacturers to reconsider or delay their plans for similar slim devices, and Xiaomi seemed to put its own thin-phone project on hold.
Recommended For You
Rumors, however, have resurfaced suggesting a Xiaomi Slim or Air model could still arrive this year. While nothing is confirmed, leaks have started giving us a sneak peek at what the phone might pack, which is exciting, whether it ever reaches the market or remains just a prototype.
According to reports from China, the phone – referred to as either the Xiaomi Slim or 17 Air – could feature a 6.59-inch display and measure just 5.5mm thick, making it slightly thinner than Apple’s iPhone Air by 0.1mm.
Powering the device would reportedly be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with a 200 MP main camera, eSIM support, a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and a surprisingly large 6,000mAh battery.
Recommended For You
A 6,000mAh battery could make a huge difference for anyone wary of thin phones dying too fast. If Xiaomi manages to deliver long-lasting battery life without compromising the slim form factor, the phone could actually make sense as a real-world device.
Besides the specs, a leaked video suggests the phone would carry a polished, premium look. On the back, we see a dual-camera setup housed in a glassy metal island, echoing the iPhone Air’s design language. And to be honest, this is not that surprising. The Xiaomi 17 series shares design cues with Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup, so it makes sense that the rumored Air model could resemble Apple’s Air in style.
The rest of the rear panel appears to be matte glass, and the overall impression is just how thin the device looks.
This is how Xiaomi's thin phone could look like. | Screenshots by PhoneArena
Could this phone compete with Apple and Samsung?
On paper, the device ticks a lot of boxes: a powerful chipset, a sleek body, a large battery, and high-resolution cameras. If Xiaomi launches it as rumored, this phone could rival, or even outshine, Apple’s Air and Samsung’s Edge offerings.
Still, the big question remains: will Xiaomi actually release it, or is it destined to remain a prototype? The leaks are promising, but without an official confirmation or clearer hints from Xiaomi, it’s too early to get excited.
Do you think Xiaomi can outshine Apple’s iPhone Air or Samsung’s Edge with this device?
Yes, it looks better on paper.
56.25%
Maybe, depends on real-world performance.
34.38%
No, Apple and Samsung still lead.
9.38%
Unsure, too early to tell.
0%
The thin phone trend is still tricky
I’ve said it before – and anyone who’s followed my writing knows – I’m not a huge fan of the ultra-thin phone trend. The appeal is limited when thinness comes at the expense of battery life, camera performance, or processing power. Plus, most of us use cases anyway, which largely negates the external benefit of a super-slim design.
That said, if a manufacturer like Xiaomi can truly combine a big battery, strong cameras, and solid performance in a thin form factor, it could change some minds – mine included. Of course, pricing will also be critical here.
The current Edge and Air models from Samsung and Apple feel overpriced relative to the value they offer, so a competitively priced Xiaomi Slim could have a real chance to stand out.
In short, this Xiaomi device looks promising on paper, but until we get a launch date or official confirmation, it simply remains one to watch rather than one to buy.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: