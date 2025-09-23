Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

iPhone 17 is so good that T-Mobile just went through its "biggest iPhone weekend" ever

Mike Sievert said so while presenting the new CEO, Srini Gopalan.

T-Mobile Apple iPhone
Three iPhones next to each other.
The iPhone 17 series is on its way to become a hit not just for Apple, but for T-Mobile, too. Apple's new phones are apparently so popular over at the Magenta carrier that a new record has been set.

That's what Mike Sievert, T-Mobile's outgoing CEO said to CNBC while presenting the company's new CEO, Srini Gopalan:

T-Mobile's iPhone sales are at all-time record highs. We just had the biggest iPhone weekend [ever]. We're at double digits from a year ago. And you know what our last biggest iPhone weekend was? Last year's. We're [now] double-digit from that launch.

– Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO for CNBC, September 2025

Speaking of iPhone sales at T-Mobile, be sure to check out this cool story:


What happened to T-Mobile?



As we recently told you, T-Mobile confirmed that Chief Operating Officer Srini Gopalan will succeed Mike Sievert as CEO on November 1, following months of speculation. The company credited Sievert with driving growth, noting achievements such as leading both wireless and broadband markets and adding nearly $200 billion in market value during his six-year tenure.

While Sievert transitions to Vice Chairman to advise on strategy and innovation, T-Mobile's broader goal is to accelerate digital transformation. Sievert's early exit, alongside other executive changes, signals a broader realignment with T-Mobile's long-term business goals.

Srini Gopalan is set to become T-Mobile's new CEO on November 1, taking over from Mike Sievert, who has led the company for more than five years. Gopalan has been T-Mobile's Chief Operating Officer since 2023, but his connection to the company goes back further as a member of its board.

Before joining T-Mobile's leadership team, he oversaw Deutsche Telekom's German business, where he doubled growth and led a major expansion of its fiber network. His career also includes senior roles at Vodafone, Bharti Airtel, and Capital One, giving him a global perspective on both telecom and finance.

Big AI bets



At 54, Gopalan steps into the role as T-Mobile sits on top of the US wireless market, outpacing AT&T and Verizon, as the Magenta carrier claims. In an interview with CNBC following the announcement, he described his vision of "unleashing the Un-carrier".

He said that while T-Mobile once had to disrupt the industry without always having the strongest network, the company now holds a clear lead. With that advantage, he wants to combine network strength with digital tools like AI and automation to simplify switching carriers, improve services, and make life easier for customers.

So, what's the story? Yup, more AI! Like it or not, it's here to stay.

And that's exactly where T-Mobile is placing its bets – pairing its record-breaking iPhone momentum with a push into AI-powered services. With Gopalan stepping in, the company is hoping to show that it can keep the spirit of disruption alive while modernizing how people connect. T-Mobile wants to be at the center of it all. The next chapter is less about simply selling phones and more about reshaping how wireless service itself works.

Do you want more AI with your carrier?

Vote View Result


Superiority of T-Mobile over AT&T and Verizon proven once again after Apple launch
Superiority of T-Mobile over AT&T and Verizon proven once again after Apple launch
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
A major iPhone feature breaks after updating to iOS 26, but you can fix it right now!
A major iPhone feature breaks after updating to iOS 26, but you can fix it right now!
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
Galaxy S26 release date: when are the new phones coming?
Galaxy S26 release date: when are the new phones coming?

