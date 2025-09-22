T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months

This is Mike Sievert's last month as T-Mobile's CEO.

T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert replace by Srini Gopalan
T-Mobile has formally announced that Mike Sievert will be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Srini Gopalan as the Chief Executive Officer on November 1. This confirmation comes after months of rumors.

T-Mobile praised Sievert for helping T-Mobile scale new heights, noting that under his six-year leadership the company became the first and only carrier in the US to lead in both wireless and broadband growth. The company also added around $200 billion in market capitalization during Sievert's run as CEO, making it one of the most valuable service providers in the world.

T-Mobile is ready to embark on a new journey built around improving customer experience, strengthening its role as an industry disruptor, and speeding up digital transformation. T-Mobile's parent company, Deutsche Telekom, believes Srini will execute those goals well.

T-Mobile has created a new position to keep Sievert a part of the company. He has been appointed as Vice Chairman of the company and its Board. He will advise the company on matters related to strategy, innovation, and external relations.

Sievert has expressed confidence in Srini's capability to lead T-Mobile. Srini has served as the CEO of Deutsche Telekom’s German business and has also held senior leadership roles at Capital One and Vodafone.

I couldn’t be more excited to announce Srini Gopalan as our next CEO. When I recruited Srini to be our COO, I knew he had the skills, experience and Un-carrier mindset to lead our company into the future.
–Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO, September 2025

Sievert and Srini worked together to acquire companies to expand T-Mobile's fiber footprint.

What do you think of recent leadership changes at T-Mobile?

I am so thankful for Mike’s partnership and mentorship and am committed to building on his legacy of putting the customer first — while disrupting the industry — as we continue to scale our winning Un-carrier strategy.  
–Srini Gopalan, T-Mobile COO, September 2025

Some earlier reports indicated that Sievert was being let go because he couldn't sustain his success streak. A more recent report suggested that T-Mobile was shifting its focus from growing its customer base to transforming into a premium company and becoming a bigger fiber player. Srini was said to be better suited to be the face of this new era.

Sievert's contract was going to expire in 2028, so his departure seems a little abrupt. The company also previously announced that President of Technology Ulf Ewaldsson and President of the Business Group Callie Field were leaving. The company said at that time that the leadership changes better aligned with its long-term business goals.

Today's announcement also appears to hint that T-Mobile is deprioritizing offline presence, which comes as no surprise. After all, the company has been discouraging store visits for quite some time.

Customers will be watching closely to see whether Srini's leadership style is more aligned with Sievert's or John Legere's. 

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless