T-Mobile just made a change that might make iPhone 17 upgrades more expensive
T-Mobile might have more stringent trade-in rules for the iPhone 17 series.
Flagship smartphones are expensive, which is why many buyers finance their purchases through carriers. Companies like T-Mobile often offer huge discounts on new phones, or sometimes even bear the whole cost, but there are certain strings attached, such as trading in a phone. With the launch of the upcoming iPhone 17 series, that process might become a little complicated.
According to Reddit user Jackwilliamsiv, who is a verified T-Mobile employee, beginning with the iPhone 17 release, T-Mobile will no longer allow any-condition trade-ins.
Looks like with the upcoming iPhone release, T-Mobile has done away with the any-condition trade ins. I know someone somewhere will make "that" mistake. So just a heads up. Hopefully they change it back...
—Jackwilliamsiv, Reddit user, August 2025
Any-condition trade-ins are a great way to upgrade to a new device, as even broken devices can be exchanged for a new one. They are also pragmatic, given that many of us only part with our phones when they start showing signs of wear and tear or when we accidentally make them unusable.
With T-Mobile allegedly doing away with that relaxation, your broken and damaged phone may no longer qualify for a trade-in.
That's a bummer, considering it was only in December that the company began accepting any-condition trade-ins for $1,000 off on the iPhone 16 Pro.
What makes the updated terms even more unfortunate is that the iPhone 17 series is rumored to be more expensive than its predecessor.
It's not clear why T-Mobile has made this change, but the company previously hinted that any tariff-related increase in costs could impact upgrade deals.
According to our check, the any-condition trade-in deal was live as recently as August 13. Interestingly, T-Mobile is still running a deal on the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24 that lets you trade in a phone in any condition for a discount of up to $1,000.
This suggests the change was specifically made for the iPhone 17 series. This comes on the heels of other unpopular changes, such as the phasing out of tax-inclusive plans and the forced migration of customers to newer plans.
The updated terms might make some customers reconsider their decision to stay with T-Mobile and explore upgrade deals from other carriers.
