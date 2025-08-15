$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

T-Mobile just made a change that might make iPhone 17 upgrades more expensive

T-Mobile might have more stringent trade-in rules for the iPhone 17 series.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Apple iPhone
T-Mobile iPhone 17 deal
Flagship smartphones are expensive, which is why many buyers finance their purchases through carriers. Companies like T-Mobile often offer huge discounts on new phones, or sometimes even bear the whole cost, but there are certain strings attached, such as trading in a phone. With the launch of the upcoming iPhone 17 series, that process might become a little complicated.

According to Reddit user Jackwilliamsiv, who is a verified T-Mobile employee, beginning with the iPhone 17 release, T-Mobile will no longer allow any-condition trade-ins.

Looks like with the upcoming iPhone release, T-Mobile has done away with the any-condition trade ins. I know someone somewhere will make "that" mistake. So just a heads up. Hopefully they change it back... 
—Jackwilliamsiv, Reddit user, August 2025

Any-condition trade-ins are a great way to upgrade to a new device, as even broken devices can be exchanged for a new one. They are also pragmatic, given that many of us only part with our phones when they start showing signs of wear and tear or when we accidentally make them unusable.

With T-Mobile allegedly doing away with that relaxation, your broken and damaged phone may no longer qualify for a trade-in.

That's a bummer, considering it was only in December that the company began accepting any-condition trade-ins for $1,000 off on the iPhone 16 Pro.

What makes the updated terms even more unfortunate is that the iPhone 17 series is rumored to be more expensive than its predecessor.

Would a change like this impact your upgrade plans?

Vote View Result


It's not clear why T-Mobile has made this change, but the company previously hinted that any tariff-related increase in costs could impact upgrade deals.

According to our check, the any-condition trade-in deal was live as recently as August 13. Interestingly, T-Mobile is still running a deal on the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24 that lets you trade in a phone in any condition for a discount of up to $1,000.

This suggests the change was specifically made for the iPhone 17 series. This comes on the heels of other unpopular changes, such as the phasing out of tax-inclusive plans and the forced migration of customers to newer plans.

The updated terms might make some customers reconsider their decision to stay with T-Mobile and explore upgrade deals from other carriers.

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 4

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users are having a meltdown over the latest freebie
T-Mobile users are having a meltdown over the latest freebie
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
Amazon drops the 512GB Galaxy S25+ to a bargain price
The app Google Messages replaced as default on Galaxy phones might offer a life-saving feature
The app Google Messages replaced as default on Galaxy phones might offer a life-saving feature
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
Verizon customers rejoice! Carrier admits you don’t want to deal with this annoyance
Verizon customers rejoice! Carrier admits you don’t want to deal with this annoyance

Latest News

Your Galaxy S25 Ultra might turn the Moon purple – here's what you need to know before One UI 8 goes stable
Your Galaxy S25 Ultra might turn the Moon purple – here's what you need to know before One UI 8 goes stable
The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and ships with a freebie at the official store
The OnePlus Pad 2 is $100 off and ships with a freebie at the official store
You might not want to commit to a phone yet – Xiaomi's 16 series could change everything
You might not want to commit to a phone yet – Xiaomi's 16 series could change everything
These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
These cellular Apple Watch Series 10 models are $149 off for a limited time
The FBI has a new warning for smartphone owners about a dangerous scam
The FBI has a new warning for smartphone owners about a dangerous scam
Hefty $144 discount turns loud JBL Boombox 3 into a summer favorite
Hefty $144 discount turns loud JBL Boombox 3 into a summer favorite
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless