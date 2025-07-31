T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
T-Mobile is not letting some customers keep their old plans.
T-Mobile is going to migrate customers on older plans to Go5G Plus, according to messagesreceived by customers, as well as an update on its own website.
Per The Mobile Report, most customers on the Magenta Plus, MAX, ONE Plus, and Sprint Max plans are being moved to Go5G Plus. Customers will be migrated to the equivalent Go5G plan, meaning Magenta Plus and MAX customers will be shifted to Go5G Plus, while segmented plans such as 55+ and First Responder will be moved to a similar Go5G Plus version.
The company has justified the move by saying that customers who have been upgraded to Go5G Plus won't have to pay extra while enjoying benefits such as better deals on device upgrades, 50GB of hotspot data and more high-speed data in Canada and Mexico.
The base ONE plan with Plus promo hasn't been affected. It isn't clear if ONE customers will remain enrolled in the KickBack program, which was killed in 2018.
Customers who were protected by the original price lock guarantee and not impacted by price increases aren't being migrated. Instead, only the customers who saw their prices go up will be moved.
T-Mobile has a dedicated support page on its website about the change.
Customers weren't asked for consent before the change was made, and they have been told that no action is required on their part. The change will go into effect on August 13.
T-Mobile claims that it has taken this step to reward loyal customers and has assured them that they won't be losing anything, and all their free lines, discounts, and other perks and benefits will remain intact.
Based on what we know, it doesn't look like customers will be losing out by being removed from their older plans. That's because after the recent wave of price increases, the older plans were no cheaper than Go5G Plus while offering fewer benefits. So, in a way, T-Mobile is looking out for customers by ensuring they get more for the same price.
That said, T-Mobile once promised that only customers had the power to change their plan, and it has broken that commitment by making this change. It doesn't help that there's no option to opt out.
