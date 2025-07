T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

Customers weren't asked for consent before the change was made, and they have been told that no action is required on their part. The change will go into effect on August 13.claims that it has taken this step to reward loyal customers and has assured them that they won't be losing anything, and all their free lines, discounts, and other perks and benefits will remain intact.Based on what we know, it doesn't look like customers will be losing out by being removed from their older plans. That's because after the recent wave of price increases , the older plans were no cheaper than Go5G Plus while offering fewer benefits. So, in a way,is looking out for customers by ensuring they get more for the same price.That said,once promised that only customers had the power to change their plan, and it has broken that commitment by making this change. It doesn't help that there's no option to opt out.