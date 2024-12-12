Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

According to a leaked promotional image obtained by The Mobile Report, starting on December 13th T-Mobile will allow those on the carrier's Go5G Next plan to trade in a qualifying device in any condition and get up to $1,000 off a phone in the iPhone 16 series or the Samsung Galaxy S24 line. If your trade qualifies for the $1,000 credit, and you're on the Go5G Next plan, you can score a free iPhone 16 Pro or a free Galaxy S24+. You can also take up to $1,000 off any of the phones belonging to the iPhone 16 or Galaxy S24 lines.

Other models will allow you to take an $830 or $415 credit on any iPhone 16 series handset or $500 off a Galaxy S24 series model. To reiterate, you have to be on the Go5G Next plan to take advantage of this promo. However, those on one of the Go5G Next segmented plans such as 55+, Military, and First Responder, can also take advantage of T-Mobile's largesse although subscribers to those plans can trade in a damaged device for up to $800 instead of $1,000. That should be enough for those subscribers to score a free iPhone 16 or Galaxy S24.

T-Mobile will give Go5G Next subscribers up to $1,000 off on the purchase of iPhone 16 and Galaxy S24 series handsets with a qualifying trade.
T-Mobile will give Go5G Next subscribers up to $1,000 off on the purchase of iPhone 16 and Galaxy S24 series handsets with a qualifying trade. | Image credit-The Mobile Report

Here is a list of the phones that T-Mobile will accept as a trade-in regardless of condition to those on the Go5G Next plan:

iPhone 16 series

Up to $1,000 off trade-in in any condition
Apple iPhone: 13 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro
Samsung Galaxy: S22 Ultra, S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Up to $830 off in any condition
Apple iPhone: 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max,12, 12 mini, 13, 13 mini, 14, 14 Plus, 15, 15 Plus
Samsung Galaxy: S9, S9+, S10, S10e, S10+, S10 5G, S20 FE, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S21 FE, S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S22, S22+, S23 FE, S23, S23+, S24, S24+, Note9, Note10, Note10+, Note10 Lite, Note20, Note20 Ultra, Z Flip3, Z Fold3, Z Fold4, Z Flip4
OnePlus: 10 Pro 5G, 9 Pro 5G
Google Pixel: Fold, 8, 8 Pro, 7, 7 Pro, 6, 6 Pro
Moto: Razr+ (2023)

Up to $415 off in any condition
Apple iPhone: 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, SE (2nd Gen), SE (3rd Gen)
Samsung Galaxy: S8, S8+, S8 Active, Note8, A51, A71 5G, A52, A52 5G, A53 5G, A54 5G, A35, A71, A51 5G, A32, A32 5G, Z Fold, Z Fold 2, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G
OnePlus: 7T Pro, 7T McLaren, 8T, 8T+ 5G, 8, 8 Pro5G, 9 5G, 10T 5G
Google Pixel: 4, 4 XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5a 5G, 5, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7a, 8a
LG: V60 ThinQ
Moto: Razr 5G, Razr 40, Edge 5G 2022

Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Up to $1,000 off trade-in in any condition
Samsung Galaxy: S9, S9+, S10, S10e, S10+, S10 5G, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, Note9, Note10, Note10+, Note10 Lite, Note20, Note 20 Ultra, S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S21FE, S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, S23 FE, S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, Z Fold, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Z Fold2, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Z Flip4, Z Fold4, Z Flip5, Z Fold5
Apple iPhone: 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro,13 Pro Max, 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max,15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max
OnePlus: 10 Pro 5G, 9 Pro 5G
Google Pixel: 8, 8 Pro, 7, 7 Pro, 6, 6 Pro, Fold
Moto: razr+ 2023

Up to $500 off trade-in in any condition
Samsung Galaxy: S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge+, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S7 edge duo, S8, S8+, S8 Active, A32, A32 5G, A51, A51 5G, A52, A52 5G, A53 5G, A54 5G, A71, A71 5G, A21, A23, A14 5G, A15 5G, Note8
Apple iPhone: 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, SE 2nd Gen, SE 3rd Gen
OnePlus: 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLaren, 8T, 8T+ 5G, 8 5G, 8 Pro 5G, 9 5G, 10T 5G
Google Pixel: 4, 4 XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5a 5G, 5, 6a, 7a, 8a
LG: Velvet, V60 ThinQ
Moto: razr 5G, Edge2021, Edge 5G 2022, Razr 40

Once again, the deal is supposed to start on Friday, December 13th according to the leaked promotional image.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology.

