Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal





Other models will allow you to take an $830 or $415 credit on any iPhone 16 series handset or $500 off a Galaxy S24 series model. To reiterate, you have to be on the Go5G Next plan to take advantage of this promo. However, those on one of the Go5G Next segmented plans such as 55+, Military, and First Responder, can also take advantage of T-Mobile 's largesse although subscribers to those plans can trade in a damaged device for up to $800 instead of $1,000. That should be enough for those subscribers to score a free iPhone 16 or Galaxy S24 .









Here is a list of the phones that T-Mobile will accept as a trade-in regardless of condition to those on the Go5G Next plan:







iPhone 16 series







Up to $1,000 off trade-in in any condition







Up to $830 off in any condition

Apple iPhone: 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max,12, 12 mini, 13, 13 mini, 14, 14 Plus, 15, 15 Plus

Samsung Galaxy: S9, S9+, S10, S10e, S10+, S10 5G, S20 FE, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S21 FE, S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S22, S22+, S23 FE, S23, S23+, S24, S24+, Note9, Note10, Note10+, Note10 Lite, Note20, Note20 Ultra, Z Flip3, Z Fold3, Z Fold4, Z Flip4

OnePlus: 10 Pro 5G, 9 Pro 5G

Google Pixel: Fold, 8, 8 Pro, 7, 7 Pro, 6, 6 Pro

Moto: Razr+ (2023)



Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Up to $415 off in any condition

Apple iPhone: 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, SE (2nd Gen), SE (3rd Gen)

Samsung Galaxy: S8, S8+, S8 Active, Note8, A51, A71 5G, A52, A52 5G, A53 5G, A54 5G, A35, A71, A51 5G, A32, A32 5G, Z Fold, Z Fold 2, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G

OnePlus: 7T Pro, 7T McLaren, 8T, 8T+ 5G, 8, 8 Pro5G, 9 5G, 10T 5G

Google Pixel: 4, 4 XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5a 5G, 5, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7a, 8a

LG: V60 ThinQ

Moto: Razr 5G, Razr 40, Edge 5G 2022





Samsung Galaxy S24 series





Up to $1,000 off trade-in in any condition

Samsung Galaxy: S9, S9+, S10, S10e, S10+, S10 5G, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, Note9, Note10, Note10+, Note10 Lite, Note20, Note 20 Ultra, S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S21FE, S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, S23 FE, S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, Z Fold, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Z Fold2, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Z Flip4, Z Fold4, Z Flip5, Z Fold5

Apple iPhone: 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro,13 Pro Max, 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max,15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

OnePlus: 10 Pro 5G, 9 Pro 5G

Google Pixel: 8, 8 Pro, 7, 7 Pro, 6, 6 Pro, Fold

Moto: razr+ 2023





Up to $500 off trade-in in any condition

Samsung Galaxy: S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge+, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S7 edge duo, S8, S8+, S8 Active, A32, A32 5G, A51, A51 5G, A52, A52 5G, A53 5G, A54 5G, A71, A71 5G, A21, A23, A14 5G, A15 5G, Note8

Apple iPhone: 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, SE 2nd Gen, SE 3rd Gen

OnePlus: 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLaren, 8T, 8T+ 5G, 8 5G, 8 Pro 5G, 9 5G, 10T 5G

Google Pixel: 4, 4 XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5a 5G, 5, 6a, 7a, 8a

LG: Velvet, V60 ThinQ

Moto: razr 5G, Edge2021, Edge 5G 2022, Razr 40





Once again, the deal is supposed to start on Friday, December 13th according to the leaked promotional image.

