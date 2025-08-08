T-Mobile 5G internet now suffers from the same curse as voice and tablet lines
All new T-Mobile plans are now tax-exclusive.
When T-Mobilemade changes to its 5G internet plans recently, an important detail slipped through the cracks: taxes and other fees are no longer included in the price.
The eagle-eyed folks at PCMag were quick to notice the change and confirmed it with T-Mobile. A spokesperson told the outlet that the broadband plans have been updated to no longer include taxes and fees.
We updated our broadband plans to no longer include taxes and fees in the pricing to align with what we’ve done across our broader portfolios and make it easier to compare value across providers. There’s no change for existing customers who have taxes and fees included on their plans.
—Shante Newman, T-Mobile spokesperson, August 2025
The carrier had previously done the same for its voice plans and says the move will make it easier for customers to compare value across providers. Back when it retired plans with taxes and fees, the company said that their inclusion in prices confused customers.
Nothing is changing for existing 5G internet customers for whom the plans will continue to be tax-inclusive, unless they switch to a new plan.
After this change, all T-Mobile plans, including smartwatches, hotspots, and other "BTS" lines (beyond the smartphone) lines are tax-exclusive. The company even lets customers mix taxed and untaxed plans now, which may lead to billing confusion.
T-Mobile offers a 5-Year Guarantee to customers on its new Experience voice plans and Rely, Amplified, and All-in internet plans to provide peace of mind, but leaving out taxes and fees still leaves room for price hikes. The guarantee also doesn't cover add-ons and third-party services such as satellite connectivity. On its website, the company argues that taxes and fees are outside of its control, which is why they aren't covered by the 5-Year Price Guarantee.
Back in 2017, T-Mobile prided itself on being transparent with its pricing, but has now completely abandoned that ethos. The former CEO, John Legere, criticized rivals for "inventing new ways to make their customers pay" and not advertising the prices that customers actually paid. This is why the company wiped away taxes and fees.
The company has done an about-face now, but that's not surprising, given its recent track record.
