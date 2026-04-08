Free T-Mobile lines just got harder to keep

Still a compelling value

T-Mobile

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Under's alleged new rules, most free lines no longer qualify for device promotions. This implies that any free line added must be a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) line, ineligible for device installment plans.Given that many customers rely on carriers to upgrade to new devices, this could be a potential deal breaker for some.However, the line itself is still free, meaning you won't have to worry about monthly charges. While that's not the same as having both a free line and a free device, it still saves you a lot of money.Besides, you can always use a paid line on your account for device financing.