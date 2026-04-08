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Free T-Mobile lines just got harder to keep

T-Mobile is still doling out free lines, but it's more rigid about its terms now.

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T-Mobile's current free line offer ends today. | Image by The Wall Street Journal
T-Mobile caused quite a stir when it was reported that the carrier was altering its promotional structure to make it less generous. Naturally, that may have led customers to think there would be fewer offers going forward, but that's not the case, as the free line deal has returned and another is on the horizon.

T-Mobile users can still snag free lines



First, the bad news. T-Mobile is running a Buy One, Get One (BOGO), but it ends today, April 8. According to Reddit user desterpot, who posted about it, the deal has been running since mid-February.

While the current BOGO offer expires today, a fresh promotion is reportedly just around the corner. If you act fast enough, you might be able to nab two lines.

Stricter conditions


In lockstep with T-Mobile's shift toward more conservative promos, this BOGO offer carries more rigid terms than previous deals.

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Most notably, customers must now keep all lines active for a full 12 months. Previously, the one-year requirement was tied to a promotion's announcement date, which often allowed users to maintain the lines for less than a full year depending on when they enrolled.

Still a compelling value


Under T-Mobile's alleged new rules, most free lines no longer qualify for device promotions. This implies that any free line added must be a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) line, ineligible for device installment plans.

Given that many customers rely on carriers to upgrade to new devices, this could be a potential deal breaker for some.

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However, the line itself is still free, meaning you won't have to worry about monthly charges. While that's not the same as having both a free line and a free device, it still saves you a lot of money.

Besides, you can always use a paid line on your account for device financing.

What's keeping you with T-Mobile?
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T-Mobile remains hard to beat


T-Mobile's cutthroat promotions were reportedly pressuring its finances. By restricting device financing to paid lines, T-Mobile is ensuring that heavily subsidized customers don't eat into its margins.

Meanwhile, by continuing to roll out BOGO offers, T-Mobile is signaling that it still aims to provide value to customers and foster loyalty.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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