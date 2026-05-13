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Garmin sets a new standard with its latest product launch

The brand has just updated some of its most popular Forerunner models.

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Polina Kovalakova
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Garmin
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A running woman, with Garmin Forerunner 170 and 70 models visible in the right corner.
Garmin's latest budget Forerunner models are here. | Image by Garmin
Garmin has just dropped two new wearables from the Forerunner lineup, and this time, it's focusing on its entry-level options. The Garmin Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170 are here, bringing improved fitness tracking and a slew of new features at a super accessible price.

Garmin Forerunner 70


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Official launch video of the Garmin Forerunner 70. | Video by Garmin

The Garmin Forerunner 70 directly replaces the Forerunner 55, introducing a 1.2-inch OLED touchscreen along with the traditional five buttons for navigation. It comes in a single 43mm case and weighs 40 g, so it should be more than comfortable to wear all day long.

When it comes to features, Garmin didn't cut corners, even though this is one of the brand's most affordable options for runners. Some of its standout features include:

  • Training Readiness
  • Wrist-based running power
  • HRV status
  • Morning report
  • Wrist-based running dynamics
  • Quick workout

True to its Garmin nature, the wearable also stands out with long battery life. It promises up to 13 days of use on a single charge in smartwatch mode and up to 23 hours in GPS-only mode.

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Speaking of GPS, the model lacks dual-band GPS. That's not necessarily a drawback, as Garmin's options historically deliver highly accurate positioning.

In terms of general health and wellness, the timepiece comes with a heart rate tracker, sleep monitoring, nap detection, body battery energy monitoring, and safety features.


In addition, the Forerunner 70 is available in multiple color options, including Citron, Tidal Blue, Cool Lavender, Black, Whitestone, and Soft Pink.

Garmin Forerunner 170


The Garmin Forerunner 170 succeeds the Forerunner 165, offering minor improvements over its predecessor. Both variants feature an OLED touchscreen and include a Music model for users who like to power up their running routine with their favorite tunes.

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Runner-oriented Garmin Forerunner 170 is here. | Video by Garmin

Still, it has some new features that are absent on the Forerunner 165. For example, it delivers Training Readiness scores, offers course planning, Health Status and Lifestyle Logging among others. By letting users track caffeine intake and more, it delivers a more complete wellness tracking experience.

The Forerunner 170 is available in Black with Black/Amp Yellow band and a lighter Whitestone variant with a Whitestone/Cloud Blue band. As for the Music edition, it's available in more vibrant options, such as Teal Green with a Teal Green/Citron band and Red Pink with a Red Pink/Mango band.

When it comes to battery life, the Forerunner 170 is slightly less impressive than its predecessor. In smartwatch mode, the model delivers up to 10 days of use (same for the Music variant), while the Forerunner 165 offers 11 days between charges.


Just like the more affordable Forerunner 70, the Forerunner 170 lacks dual-band GPS support. On the bright side, it supports Garmin Pay, allowing users to connect a credit card for contactless payments.

Availability and asking price


The Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 70 will become available at the official Garmin Store starting May 15, 2026. Unsurprisingly, given the upgrades, both models arrive at a slightly higher price.

The Forerunner 70 is listed at $249.99, while the Forerunner 170 sits at $299.99. There's also a Music variant of the latter, which is positioned at $349.99. In contrast, the models' predecessors were launched at $199.99 and $249.99.

Purposefully designed with everything a runner needs to start their running journey, Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 170 include premium running and training features pulled in from our more advanced Forerunners, plus popular health and wellness metrics. No matter the goal, these smartwatches are the perfect tools to help new and aspiring runners alike make every step count.
Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing


One of the strongest wearable launches this year


Traditionally, budget smartwatches came with all sorts of drawbacks, including a cheap-looking design and very limited features. But Garmin is clearly changing things with its new release.

Adding not just an OLED screen but also more premium features borrowed from the advanced Forerunner models, these new devices feel far more capable than what you'd normally expect in this price range.

And sure, the Garmin Forerunner 70 is coming at a slightly higher asking price compared to the previous generation. But I still feel this is one of the strongest wearable launches so far this year. Let's just see if big competitors like Samsung and Apple respond.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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