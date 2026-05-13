Garmin sets a new standard with its latest product launch

Garmin Forerunner 70





Official launch video of the Garmin Forerunner 70. | Video by Garmin

Training Readiness

Wrist-based running power

HRV status

Morning report

Wrist-based running dynamics

Quick workout





Recommended For You What matters most in a smartwatch? Battery life Advanced health and wellness features I don’t use a smartwatch Smart features Accurate health tracking Vote 2 Votes



Speaking of GPS, the model lacks dual-band GPS. That's not necessarily a drawback, as Garmin's options historically deliver highly accurate positioning.



In terms of general health and wellness, the timepiece comes with a heart rate tracker, sleep monitoring, nap detection, body battery energy monitoring, and safety features. Speaking of GPS, the model lacks dual-band GPS. That's not necessarily a drawback, as Garmin's options historically deliver highly accurate positioning.In terms of general health and wellness, the timepiece comes with a heart rate tracker, sleep monitoring, nap detection, body battery energy monitoring, and safety features.









In addition, the Forerunner 70 is available in multiple color options, including Citron, Tidal Blue, Cool Lavender, Black, Whitestone, and Soft Pink.



Garmin Forerunner 170

The Garmin Forerunner 170 succeeds the Forerunner 165, offering minor improvements over its predecessor. Both variants feature an OLED touchscreen and include a Music model for users who like to power up their running routine with their favorite tunes.





Runner-oriented Garmin Forerunner 170 is here. | Video by Garmin









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When it comes to battery life, the Forerunner 170 is slightly less impressive than its predecessor. In smartwatch mode, the model delivers up to 10 days of use (same for the Music variant), while the Forerunner 165 offers 11 days between charges. Still, it has some new features that are absent on the Forerunner 165. For example, it delivers Training Readiness scores, offers course planning, Health Status and Lifestyle Logging among others. By letting users track caffeine intake and more, it delivers a more complete wellness tracking experience.The Forerunner 170 is available in Black with Black/Amp Yellow band and a lighter Whitestone variant with a Whitestone/Cloud Blue band. As for the Music edition, it's available in more vibrant options, such as Teal Green with a Teal Green/Citron band and Red Pink with a Red Pink/Mango band.When it comes to battery life, the Forerunner 170 is slightly less impressive than its predecessor. In smartwatch mode, the model delivers up to 10 days of use (same for the Music variant), while the Forerunner 165 offers 11 days between charges.













Availability and asking price

The Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 70 will become available at the official Garmin Store starting May 15, 2026. Unsurprisingly, given the upgrades, both models arrive at a slightly higher price.



The Forerunner 70 is listed at $249.99, while the Forerunner 170 sits at $299.99. There's also a Music variant of the latter, which is positioned at $349.99. In contrast, the models' predecessors were launched at $199.99 and $249.99.







One of the strongest wearable launches this year

Traditionally, budget smartwatches came with all sorts of drawbacks, including a cheap-looking design and very limited features. But Garmin is clearly changing things with its new release.



Adding not just an OLED screen but also more premium features borrowed from the advanced Forerunner models, these new devices feel far more capable than what you'd normally expect in this price range.



And sure, the Garmin Forerunner 70 is coming at a slightly higher asking price compared to the previous generation. But I still feel this is one of the strongest wearable launches so far this year. Let's just see if big competitors like Samsung and Apple respond. Just like the more affordable Forerunner 70, the Forerunner 170 lacks dual-band GPS support. On the bright side, it supports Garmin Pay, allowing users to connect a credit card for contactless payments.The Forerunner 70 and Forerunner 70 will become available at the official Garmin Store starting May 15, 2026. Unsurprisingly, given the upgrades, both models arrive at a slightly higher price.The Forerunner 70 is listed at $249.99, while the Forerunner 170 sits at $299.99. There's also a Music variant of the latter, which is positioned at $349.99. In contrast, the models' predecessors were launched at $199.99 and $249.99.Traditionally, budget smartwatches came with all sorts of drawbacks, including a cheap-looking design and very limited features. But Garmin is clearly changing things with its new release.Adding not just an OLED screen but also more premium features borrowed from the advanced Forerunner models, these new devices feel far more capable than what you'd normally expect in this price range.And sure, the Garmin Forerunner 70 is coming at a slightly higher asking price compared to the previous generation. But I still feel this is one of the strongest wearable launches so far this year. Let's just see if big competitors like Samsung and Apple respond.

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