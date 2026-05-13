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Photos of iPhone 18 Pro camera covers give us a better look at the new colors from Apple

This might be our best look yet at what the iPhone 18 Pro is going to look like in its new colors.

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Abdullah Asim
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Leaked iPhone 18 Pro camera covers colors
The reported new Dark Cherry color is also seen here for the iPhone 18 Pro. | Image by Yeux1122
The iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max will most likely be available in a new color tentatively named Dark Cherry. Photos of rear camera covers for the Apple flagships, produced by an external company, have surfaced, giving us a better look at what the new iPhone models could look like.

New colors for iPhone 18 Pro


According to multiple previous reports from various credible sources, the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to ship in the following color options:

  • Dark Gray
  • Dark Cherry
  • Silver
  • Sky Blue

The photos of the camera covers reflect this with each of the four colors represented.

Camera covers for Apple’s flagship




According to a new report (translated source) on images sourced from Chinese platform Weibo, these photos serve as a close approximation, if not an entirely accurate look, at what the iPhone 18 Pro will look like. Of course, these are covers made of glass and, as such, shinier and more reflective than what the actual phones will look like.

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As expected, the iPhone 17 Pro redesign is making a return with the much larger rear camera island.

With fresh new photos here, which iPhone 18 Pro color appeals to you the most now?
13 Votes


What’s new and what’s expected?


Dark Cherry is carrying on the mantle of Desert Titanium and Cosmic Orange from previous Pro models. It’s a sort of unique shade that hasn’t been seen before on an iPhone.

However, like with the iPhone 17 Pro, there appears to be no black color option planned for the iPhone 18 Pro models. Apple might be saving that for next year’s ambitious iPhone 20 Pro.

Reports had already told us to not expect a black iPhone 18 Pro, but it still stings a little.

Could Dark Cherry be better?




If the Dark Cherry that Apple has decided on looks more like the one shown in these leaked photos instead of the one we’ve seen in concept renders, then I’m a little disappointed.

From some of the concept renders, Dark Cherry seemed like a color option I would have broken my allegiance to black phones for. The shade shown here on the rear camera covers is, to my mind, less appealing.

It will probably still look pretty good, but it’s definitely not the kind of color I thought it was going to be. Ah, well, here’s hoping for a black iPhone 20 Pro, as I might join team Apple if that phone is everything that the company has planned to make it.

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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
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