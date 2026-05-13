Photos of iPhone 18 Pro camera covers give us a better look at the new colors from Apple
This might be our best look yet at what the iPhone 18 Pro is going to look like in its new colors.
The reported new Dark Cherry color is also seen here for the iPhone 18 Pro. | Image by Yeux1122
The iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max will most likely be available in a new color tentatively named Dark Cherry. Photos of rear camera covers for the Apple flagships, produced by an external company, have surfaced, giving us a better look at what the new iPhone models could look like.
According to multiple previous reports from various credible sources, the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to ship in the following color options:
The photos of the camera covers reflect this with each of the four colors represented.
Dark Cherry is carrying on the mantle of Desert Titanium and Cosmic Orange from previous Pro models. It’s a sort of unique shade that hasn’t been seen before on an iPhone.
However, like with the iPhone 17 Pro, there appears to be no black color option planned for the iPhone 18 Pro models. Apple might be saving that for next year’s ambitious iPhone 20 Pro.
Reports had already told us to not expect a black iPhone 18 Pro, but it still stings a little.
From some of the concept renders, Dark Cherry seemed like a color option I would have broken my allegiance to black phones for. The shade shown here on the rear camera covers is, to my mind, less appealing.
It will probably still look pretty good, but it’s definitely not the kind of color I thought it was going to be. Ah, well, here’s hoping for a black iPhone 20 Pro, as I might join team Apple if that phone is everything that the company has planned to make it.
New colors for iPhone 18 Pro
According to multiple previous reports from various credible sources, the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to ship in the following color options:
- Dark Gray
- Dark Cherry
- Silver
- Sky Blue
The photos of the camera covers reflect this with each of the four colors represented.
Camera covers for Apple’s flagship
Leaked iPhone 18 Pro camera covers. | Images by Yeux1122
According to a new report (translated source) on images sourced from Chinese platform Weibo, these photos serve as a close approximation, if not an entirely accurate look, at what the iPhone 18 Pro will look like. Of course, these are covers made of glass and, as such, shinier and more reflective than what the actual phones will look like.
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As expected, the iPhone 17 Pro redesign is making a return with the much larger rear camera island.
With fresh new photos here, which iPhone 18 Pro color appeals to you the most now?
What’s new and what’s expected?
Dark Cherry is carrying on the mantle of Desert Titanium and Cosmic Orange from previous Pro models. It’s a sort of unique shade that hasn’t been seen before on an iPhone.
However, like with the iPhone 17 Pro, there appears to be no black color option planned for the iPhone 18 Pro models. Apple might be saving that for next year’s ambitious iPhone 20 Pro.
Reports had already told us to not expect a black iPhone 18 Pro, but it still stings a little.
Could Dark Cherry be better?
A concept render of the iPhone 18 Pro in Dark Cherry based on earlier reports. | Image by Mac Daily News
If the Dark Cherry that Apple has decided on looks more like the one shown in these leaked photos instead of the one we’ve seen in concept renders, then I’m a little disappointed.
From some of the concept renders, Dark Cherry seemed like a color option I would have broken my allegiance to black phones for. The shade shown here on the rear camera covers is, to my mind, less appealing.
It will probably still look pretty good, but it’s definitely not the kind of color I thought it was going to be. Ah, well, here’s hoping for a black iPhone 20 Pro, as I might join team Apple if that phone is everything that the company has planned to make it.
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