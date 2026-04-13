T-Mobile is facing a quiet revolt
New and prospective T-Mobile customers want to explore other options after recent changes.
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A T-Mobile billboard. | Image by newtraditionmedia
T-Mobile is gradually embracing a premium identity. As a carrier with the second-largest customer base in the US, the company no longer feels the need to rely on margin-shrinking discounts and offers to drive growth. That's why the company is scaling back promotions, but our survey reveals this strategy may backfire.
Earlier this month, we reported that T-Mobile was shuffling its promotional structure. Under the new policy, customers on free lines will no longer be eligible for future device financing. Furthermore, the company has halved the number of lines on a family account eligible for device promotions, dropping the limit from four to two.
When asked how they would respond once the policy is implemented, 453 (65.84%) of the 688 readers stated they would leave T-Mobile.
Another 113 (16%) survey participants, likely prospective customers, implied they would abandon their plan to switch to the carrier.
Only 122 (18%) of respondents plan to stick it out.
Customers are making their voices heard
T-Mobile has revised the rules for free lines. | Image by The Mobile Report
Earlier this month, we reported that T-Mobile was shuffling its promotional structure. Under the new policy, customers on free lines will no longer be eligible for future device financing. Furthermore, the company has halved the number of lines on a family account eligible for device promotions, dropping the limit from four to two.
We polled our readers for their reactions, and the feedback was overwhelmingly negative.
Plotting their departure
When asked how they would respond once the policy is implemented, 453 (65.84%) of the 688 readers stated they would leave T-Mobile.
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Only 122 (18%) of respondents plan to stick it out.
What will your next step be if the rumor pans out?
Tightening the belt
Having moved past its aggressive growth stage in a saturating market, T-Mobile is shifting away from the generous subsidies of its past. Device financing, in particular, was straining its finances, prompting these new restrictions.
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While the company still allows free lines to finance a device at the time of activation, those lines will be ineligible for future financing starting April 15.
Similarly, while a family of four can no longer utilize the same promo for everyone, they can still secure four free or discounted devices by taking advantage of different individual promos.
Scaling back, not withdrawing
While it's easy to become disillusioned with T-Mobile, the carrier still frequently offers free lines, and device promos for new customers remain intact. The company isn't removing discounts; it is simply becoming more stringent.
T-Mobile isn't alone in this shift. Apparently, AT&T and Verizon have also realized that aggressive deals aren't sustainable over the long term.
So while you will be able to find a standout promotion once in a while, the era of constant, generous offers is drawing to a close.
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