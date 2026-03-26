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T-Mobile will now charge you more for changing your mind

T-Mobile is raising another fee, but most customers don't mind.

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t-mobile raising restock fees
T-Mobile is raising the restocking fee. | Image by Mobile Marketing Magazine
While customers generally don't like rate hikes, not everyone minds a justifiable increase. Case in point: T-Mobile is reportedly increasing another fee, but surprisingly, most customers are on board.

Penalizing indecisive buyers


T-Mobile customers can return devices purchased from the company for a refund within 14 days of purchase (or within 20 days of receipt for online orders), but the company charges a restocking fee based on the retail price of the gadget.

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Per Reddit user New_1uper, the restocking fee has increased by $5. They view it as another money grab.

How can they really worry about churn when the keep nickle and diming every little thing.
New_1uper, Reddit user, March 2026


After the increase, the restocking fee will be $75 for devices that have a retail price of $600 or more, $50 for devices that cost between $300 and $599, and $25 for devices that cost less than $300.

While carrier customers are usually not receptive to such increases, most believe the new restocking rates are justified.

Honestly with how many people consistently return things for arbitrary things like color etc, restock fees aren’t large enough. 
D_Shoobz, Reddit user, March 2026

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According to employees, many customers return their devices for frivolous reasons, such as changing their minds about the color or size. Other reasons sound even less reasonable, including complaints about Facebook accounts not being automatically set up on their new devices.

You sign into their Facebook despite it not being your job and "I still want to return the phone, if it didn't have my Facebook from the beginning that means something is wrong with the phone". 
Heyarnold74, Reddit user, March 2026

Restocking takes time and costs money, which is why retailers have become stricter about accepting returns over the last few years. This is especially an issue with serial returners, who don't think twice about buying something that might not be right for them.

While most companies previously offered generous return policies to encourage online shopping, rampant abuse and the high costs of inspection and resale have forced a stricter approach.

Everyone should have the right to return something for not liking the device or experience... Don't punish everyone for the few.
Berzerker7, Reddit user, March 2026

Customers have T-Mobile's back on this one


T-Mobile has been breaking its Un-carrier rules, such as extending the Device Connection Charge (DCC) to another channel and ending the Google One for T-Mobile program. Meanwhile, it has been infusing more AI into its systems to extract efficiencies, despite customers showing a desire for more human interaction.

By siding with T-Mobile on higher restocking charges, customers have shown that they aren't just looking for reasons to complain. Instead, they are willing to accept sensible business decisions while reserving their outrage for unwarranted ones.

How should T-Mobile discourage frivolous returns?
1 Votes

Careful purchasing


While a shoe or a dress might be something you buy on impulse, only to realize it doesn't suit you the way you envisioned, smartphones are relatively straightforward purchases.

However, if you buy a device online, which is how T-Mobile prefers purchases to be made these days, you might not like how its color looks in real life or how it feels in your hands. In that case, a customer may take offense at having to pay a higher return fee.

While repeat returners have been a nuisance for retailers across different industries, the higher fee may also be another way for T-Mobile to increase revenue as growth slows down.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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