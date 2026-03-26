T-Mobile

According to employees, many customers return their devices for frivolous reasons, such as changing their minds about the color or size. Other reasons sound even less reasonable, including complaints about Facebook accounts not being automatically set up on their new devices.





While most companies previously offered generous return policies to encourage online shopping, rampant abuse and the high costs of inspection and resale have forced a stricter approach.





Customers have T-Mobile's back on this one





T-Mobile has been breaking its Un-carrier rules, such as program. Meanwhile, it has been infusing more AI into its systems to extract efficiencies, despite customers showing a desire for more human interaction.



By siding with T-Mobile on higher restocking charges, customers have shown that they aren't just looking for reasons to complain. Instead, they are willing to accept sensible business decisions while reserving their outrage for unwarranted ones. has been breaking its Un-carrier rules, such as extending the Device Connection Charge (DCC) to another channel and ending the Google One for T-Mobile program. Meanwhile, it has been infusing more AI into its systems to extract efficiencies, despite customers showing a desire for more human interaction.By siding withon higher restocking charges, customers have shown that they aren't just looking for reasons to complain. Instead, they are willing to accept sensible business decisions while reserving their outrage for unwarranted ones.





How should T-Mobile discourage frivolous returns? Charge extra. Who are they to decide what's frivolous? Reduce return window. Vote 1 Votes





Careful purchasing





While a shoe or a dress might be something you buy on impulse, only to realize it doesn't suit you the way you envisioned, smartphones are relatively straightforward purchases.



However, if you buy a device online, which is how T-Mobile prefers purchases to be made these days, you might not like how its color looks in real life or how it feels in your hands. In that case, a customer may take offense at having to pay a higher return fee.



While repeat returners have been a nuisance for retailers across different industries, the higher fee may also be another way for T-Mobile to increase revenue as growth slows down.

Restocking takes time and costs money, which is why retailers have become stricter about accepting returns over the last few years. This is especially an issue with serial returners, who don't think twice about buying something that might not be right for them.