Switching to Android is easier than ever, and this is a direct threat to Apple
Moving data between iPhone and Android has become easier with this new wireless method.
Pixel 10 and iPhone 16. | Image by PhoneArena
Google made some really cool announcements at this year's Android show. From Gemini intelligence and Googlebook to various upgrades across the Android platform as a whole, a lot was discussed at the event. But one particular upgrade that really caught my attention was how seamless data transfer from iOS to Android is soon going to become.
One of the major hurdles I faced when I recently switched from an iPhone 13 to a Pixel 10 was the data transfer process. I had to first get the Android Switch app on my iPhone and then set it up to move data to my new Pixel. No doubt the whole process has improved a lot over the years, but I still believe it's not very smooth and doesn't offer as much transferable stuff as I wish it did.
The new wireless method will allow you to migrate passwords, photos, messages, apps, contacts, eSIM profiles, and your home screen layout from an iPhone to Android. While the exact date hasn't been disclosed, the tech giant has said this new capability will become available sometime this year. It will first arrive on Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones, with a rollout to other Android devices expected in the near future.
Sending a particular photo, video, or any other type of file from an iPhone to an Android has never been a very smooth process. Whenever I ask my friends to send photos they took with their iPhone to my Pixel, they send them via WhatsApp. When it's a large number of images, they simply upload them to Google Drive and share the link with me.
Android's AirDrop-style sharing first landed on the Pixel 10 series. It was then rolled out to the Pixel 9 lineup a couple of weeks later. The capability is also available on the recently launched Galaxy S26 series phones.
The tech giant announced at today's event that if your Android phone isn't compatible with AirDrop-style sharing, you simply need to use the Quick Share app to generate a QR code. Then, this QR code can be used to instantly transfer files to an iOS device via the cloud. Furthermore, Quick Share will soon become available on third-party applications such as WhatsApp as well.
If you've been hesitating to switch from your iPhone to an Android phone because you thought the data transfer process would be complicated, you no longer need to worry. The entire workflow has been reworked to make it much smoother and easier than before. In fact, there are plenty of reasons to ditch an iPhone and get an Android device, especially a Google phone.
First up, Pixel phones come with some very interesting built-in AI features, such as Magic Cue, Camera Coach, Call Screening, and more. On the other hand, I believe Apple is still slightly behind in the AI game compared to Google.
I personally believe that if Google improves the raw performance of its phones, they could become one of the best Android devices on the market and easily turn out to be a perfect alternative to iPhones.
Switching from iOS to Android has never been this easy
One of the major hurdles I faced when I recently switched from an iPhone 13 to a Pixel 10 was the data transfer process. I had to first get the Android Switch app on my iPhone and then set it up to move data to my new Pixel. No doubt the whole process has improved a lot over the years, but I still believe it's not very smooth and doesn't offer as much transferable stuff as I wish it did.
But that's changing very soon. Google today announced that it is improving the whole workflow of transferring data from iOS to Android. In addition to making the entire process smoother than before, you can now move a few more types of data as well.
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What about transferring data once you have made the switch?
Transferring files from Pixel to iPhone. | Image by Google
Sending a particular photo, video, or any other type of file from an iPhone to an Android has never been a very smooth process. Whenever I ask my friends to send photos they took with their iPhone to my Pixel, they send them via WhatsApp. When it's a large number of images, they simply upload them to Google Drive and share the link with me.
Things wouldn't have been this complicated if I had an iPhone too, as we could have moved files between devices using AirDrop. But all these struggles are a thing of the past now that Google has made Quick Share compatible with AirDrop. The icing on the cake is that the company announced at Android Show today that you can share data even if you don't have a compatible Android device.
Don't have a Pixel? No problem
Android's AirDrop-style sharing first landed on the Pixel 10 series. It was then rolled out to the Pixel 9 lineup a couple of weeks later. The capability is also available on the recently launched Galaxy S26 series phones.
It will expand to more Android brands as well, like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Honor, and more, this year. But the exciting part is that even if your phone isn't compatible with this feature, you will still be able to use it.
The tech giant announced at today's event that if your Android phone isn't compatible with AirDrop-style sharing, you simply need to use the Quick Share app to generate a QR code. Then, this QR code can be used to instantly transfer files to an iOS device via the cloud. Furthermore, Quick Share will soon become available on third-party applications such as WhatsApp as well.
What's the one major thing that makes you wish to switch to Pixel from iPhone?
Plenty of reasons to get a Pixel
If you've been hesitating to switch from your iPhone to an Android phone because you thought the data transfer process would be complicated, you no longer need to worry. The entire workflow has been reworked to make it much smoother and easier than before. In fact, there are plenty of reasons to ditch an iPhone and get an Android device, especially a Google phone.
First up, Pixel phones come with some very interesting built-in AI features, such as Magic Cue, Camera Coach, Call Screening, and more. On the other hand, I believe Apple is still slightly behind in the AI game compared to Google.
Second, any Android update lands on Pixel phones first before it is rolled out to other devices. So, if you'd like to try out a new feature before anyone else, you can go for a Google phone without a second thought. Besides these, the Pixel camera is capable of taking some great shots, and most importantly, you get 7 years of Android and security updates on every Pixel model.
I personally believe that if Google improves the raw performance of its phones, they could become one of the best Android devices on the market and easily turn out to be a perfect alternative to iPhones.
This story is still developing. We will update the article with more information as soon as possible.
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