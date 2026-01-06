One of the best Bose speakers is now going strong at 26% off
The Bose SoundLink Plus packs a serious punch, and it's now a solid bargain at Amazon.
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Bluetooth speaker? The Bose SoundLink Plus is a solid choice, especially now. Amazon is currently selling this Bluetooth speaker for a tempting 26% off, landing it at just under $200.Want to make leisure time more fun with a relatively compact, powerful portable
But how does this Amazon deal compare to discounts elsewhere? We checked the e-commerce giant’s biggest rivals, Best Buy and Walmart, and the latter is currently matching Amazon's own offer. Best Buy, on the other hand, doesn't give you any price cuts.
Bottom line: the SoundLink Plus is a perfectly good choice for most users, and given that it’s now 26% off, it’s also a great investment. Just keep in mind that only the Blue Dusk variant is available at that discount. Also, the promo might not last much longer, so you might want to act fast.
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But how does this Amazon deal compare to discounts elsewhere? We checked the e-commerce giant’s biggest rivals, Best Buy and Walmart, and the latter is currently matching Amazon's own offer. Best Buy, on the other hand, doesn't give you any price cuts.
This portable speaker is the perfect middle ground for many. It's light enough to take on hikes and big enough to provide quality sound for a small group of friends. Plus, it features an IP67 rating and a durable design, so it's perfectly suited for all-day outdoor use.
Right out of the box, you’re getting surprisingly solid audio with great music separation and solid bass. Although it's a mono speaker, you can connect two identical units for stereo sound or grab the bigger SoundLink Max instead. Also, those who like to tailor their music can use the companion app. It provides several EQ presets and a three-band custom equalizer. We’ll admit that’s a bit lean, but hey — it’s better than nothing, right?
Right out of the box, you’re getting surprisingly solid audio with great music separation and solid bass. Although it's a mono speaker, you can connect two identical units for stereo sound or grab the bigger SoundLink Max instead. Also, those who like to tailor their music can use the companion app. It provides several EQ presets and a three-band custom equalizer. We’ll admit that’s a bit lean, but hey — it’s better than nothing, right?
Unlike the Bose SoundLink Max, this unit doesn't feature a dedicated aux port. That shouldn't be a major dealbreaker for most users, but it's still worth pointing out. On the bright side, it supports device charging through USB, allowing you to top up your phone while streaming.
Bottom line: the SoundLink Plus is a perfectly good choice for most users, and given that it’s now 26% off, it’s also a great investment. Just keep in mind that only the Blue Dusk variant is available at that discount. Also, the promo might not last much longer, so you might want to act fast.
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