One of the best Bose speakers is now going strong at 26% off

Bluetooth speaker





The Bose SoundLink Plus is 26% off $71 off (26%) The Bose SoundLink Plus is a relatively compact Bluetooth speaker with a durable design and excellent sound quality, making it a fantastic choice at its current price. Right now, Amazon lets you save 26% on the model in Blue Dusk. Save big while it lasts. Buy at Amazon Recommended For You



But how does this Amazon deal compare to discounts elsewhere? We checked the e-commerce giant’s biggest rivals, Best Buy and Walmart, and the latter is currently matching Amazon's own offer. Best Buy, on the other hand, doesn't give you any price cuts.



But how does this Amazon deal compare to discounts elsewhere? We checked the e-commerce giant’s biggest rivals, Best Buy and Walmart, and the latter is currently matching Amazon's own offer. Best Buy, on the other hand, doesn't give you any price cuts.

This portable speaker is the perfect middle ground for many. It's light enough to take on hikes and big enough to provide quality sound for a small group of friends. Plus, it features an IP67 rating and a durable design, so it's perfectly suited for all-day outdoor use.



Right out of the box, you’re getting surprisingly solid audio with great music separation and solid bass. Although it's a mono speaker, you can connect two identical units for stereo sound or grab the bigger SoundLink Max instead. Also, those who like to tailor their music can use the companion app. It provides several EQ presets and a three-band custom equalizer. We’ll admit that’s a bit lean, but hey — it’s better than nothing, right?



Unlike the Bose SoundLink Max, this unit doesn't feature a dedicated aux port. That shouldn't be a major dealbreaker for most users, but it's still worth pointing out. On the bright side, it supports device charging through USB, allowing you to top up your phone while streaming. Unlike the Bose SoundLink Max, this unit doesn't feature a dedicated aux port. That shouldn't be a major dealbreaker for most users, but it's still worth pointing out. On the bright side, it supports device charging through USB, allowing you to top up your phone while streaming.



Bottom line: the SoundLink Plus is a perfectly good choice for most users, and given that it’s now 26% off, it’s also a great investment. Just keep in mind that only the Blue Dusk variant is available at that discount. Also, the promo might not last much longer, so you might want to act fast.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible