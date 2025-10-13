One of the worst Pixel 10 bugs yet is randomly crashing all apps for a worrying number of users

What would you say if your phone's apps suddenly stopped working?





Nothing that can be published on a family-friendly website, right? Well, that's precisely what a bunch of unsurprisingly angry Redditors are feeling after anywhere from a few hours to a few days already of watching all their favorite apps freeze, hang, crash, or simply refuse to start out of nowhere.









all their apps are acting out, making it virtually impossible to do, well, much of anything on a Pixel 10 , now. This is not an issue limited in any way to one app, type of app, group of apps, or a specific app developer, mind you, as many users claimtheir apps are acting out, making it virtually impossible to do, well, much of anything on a Pixel 10 Pro , or Pixel 10 Pro XL now.





While the vast majority of impacted users suggest their nightmare started when their handsets got Google's October security update (which was ironically supposed to fix a few other bugs), at least one person is claiming their trouble began while still running the September software.

Have you experienced any bugs on your Pixel 10 series device? One or two, but nothing major One or two, and they've been pretty bad I'm having this exact issue right now None whatsoever Bug after bug after bug after bug One or two, but nothing major 0% One or two, and they've been pretty bad 0% I'm having this exact issue right now 16.67% None whatsoever 50% Bug after bug after bug after bug 33.33%





Pixel 10 line. Similarly, one Redditor with a Pixel 9 is complaining their device has "started hanging frequently" all of a sudden, even though the mysterious bug seems otherwise specific to theline.

What can you do to fix the bug?





Pixel 10 series affliction in any official way, let alone deliver a comprehensive cure for your headaches. In the search giant's defense, the Reddit reports mentioned above are still pretty fresh, and in the grand scheme of how many units the company has probably sold around the world so far, I'm not sure I'd call the issue very widespread... just yet. Unfortunately, not much. For its part, Google doesn't appear to have acknowledged the latestseries affliction in any official way, let alone deliver a comprehensive cure for your headaches. In the search giant's defense, the Reddit reports mentioned above are still pretty fresh, and in the grand scheme of how many units the company has probably sold around the world so far, I'm not sure I'd call the issue very widespread... just yet.









Of course, the users who've been experiencing random app crashes and freezes have tried to find various solutions and workarounds, all of which are either (more than) a little extreme or not particularly effective.





One trick that's worked for a few people involves uninstalling the latest Google Play services and Google Play Store updates after installing the main Android October update. But that can create a world of other hassles and inconveniences for you, as it will sign you out of your Google account and make certain apps malfunction, not to mention that some users are saying this "fix" only works for a few hours before apps inevitably start freezing and crashing all over again.

When will Google deal with this fiasco?





Let's not mince words here, this is a catastrophic issue that should never happen on a new mobile device costing north of $200, let alone one priced at $800, $1,000, or more.







Pixel 10 series bug soon. That's not only what has happened with similarly impactful issues on previous Pixel generations, but various as well. If history is any indication, Google will... at least try to (comprehensively) fix the newseries bug soon. That's not only what has happened with similarly impactful issues on previous Pixel generations, but various Pixel 10 display, charging, and overheating situations as well.





Sadly, Google's attempts to make your user experience as smooth and as pleasant as possible are not always successful, with one particularly scary Pixel 10-specific glitch first noticed more than a month ago still causing trouble for a not-insignificant number of users. Hopefully, this new bug will go away more easily and quickly, although there are obviously no guarantees in one direction or another.







