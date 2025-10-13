iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

One of the worst Pixel 10 bugs yet is randomly crashing all apps for a worrying number of users

Quite a few owners of Google's latest smartphones are finding it hard to do... much of anything on their handsets all of a sudden.

By
11comments
Android Google Google Pixel
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
Compared to other Google-made phones in the past, this year's Pixel 10 family has faced a relatively small number of disastrous software and hardware issues in its first few weeks of commercial availability. But the newest problem detailed on Reddit by a few dozen users looks pretty serious, incredibly annoying to deal with, and worst of all, impossible to fix, at least for the time being.

What would you say if your phone's apps suddenly stopped working?


Nothing that can be published on a family-friendly website, right? Well, that's precisely what a bunch of unsurprisingly angry Redditors are feeling after anywhere from a few hours to a few days already of watching all their favorite apps freeze, hang, crash, or simply refuse to start out of nowhere.

I just started experiencing this yesterday. It is frustrating. If an app does open and load, it won't let me touch anything and it crashes.
cdriese on Reddit, October 12, 2025

This is not an issue limited in any way to one app, type of app, group of apps, or a specific app developer, mind you, as many users claim all their apps are acting out, making it virtually impossible to do, well, much of anything on a Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, or Pixel 10 Pro XL now.

While the vast majority of impacted users suggest their nightmare started when their handsets got Google's October security update (which was ironically supposed to fix a few other bugs), at least one person is claiming their trouble began while still running the September software.

Have you experienced any bugs on your Pixel 10 series device?

Vote View Result

Similarly, one Redditor with a Pixel 9 is complaining their device has "started hanging frequently" all of a sudden, even though the mysterious bug seems otherwise specific to the Pixel 10 line.

What can you do to fix the bug?


Unfortunately, not much. For its part, Google doesn't appear to have acknowledged the latest Pixel 10 series affliction in any official way, let alone deliver a comprehensive cure for your headaches. In the search giant's defense, the Reddit reports mentioned above are still pretty fresh, and in the grand scheme of how many units the company has probably sold around the world so far, I'm not sure I'd call the issue very widespread... just yet.

As I was afraid, this solution works for a few hours, but the freezes come back.
archon810 on Reddit, October 13, 2025

Of course, the users who've been experiencing random app crashes and freezes have tried to find various solutions and workarounds, all of which are either (more than) a little extreme or not particularly effective.

One trick that's worked for a few people involves uninstalling the latest Google Play services and Google Play Store updates after installing the main Android October update. But that can create a world of other hassles and inconveniences for you, as it will sign you out of your Google account and make certain apps malfunction, not to mention that some users are saying this "fix" only works for a few hours before apps inevitably start freezing and crashing all over again.

When will Google deal with this fiasco?


Let's not mince words here, this is a catastrophic issue that should never happen on a new mobile device costing north of $200, let alone one priced at $800, $1,000, or more.

 

Recommended Stories

If history is any indication, Google will... at least try to (comprehensively) fix the new Pixel 10 series bug soon. That's not only what has happened with similarly impactful issues on previous Pixel generations, but various Pixel 10 display, charging, and overheating situations as well.

Sadly, Google's attempts to make your user experience as smooth and as pleasant as possible are not always successful, with one particularly scary Pixel 10-specific glitch first noticed more than a month ago still causing trouble for a not-insignificant number of users. Hopefully, this new bug will go away more easily and quickly, although there are obviously no guarantees in one direction or another.

One of the worst Pixel 10 bugs yet is randomly crashing all apps for a worrying number of users

