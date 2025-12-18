Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1 is here for Pixel 6 and later featuring brighter flashlight with new controls, more

Android 16

Android 16

Android 16





These Pixel phones can install Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1





Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1 is build CP11.251114.006 and it comes with the 2025-12-05 security patch. It is available for the following Pixel models:



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To install the update go to Settings > Software updates > System update. If you get a card for the update, tap the button at the bottom of the screen to start the Download and Installation process. One new feature is an improvement to the Pixel's flashlight. Opening the flashlight from the Quick Settings panel will reveal a new box for the feature that says Flashlight Strength on top.









Recommended For You Your Pixel's flashlight can be stronger in Android 16





Swiping down on the bar at the top of the illustration of the flashlight's glow will reduce the strength of the light until it turns off. Swiping up until you reach the line on the top will make the light brighter and stronger. When you have the flashlight just the way you want it, tap on the Done button so that you can use the flashlight at your preferred setting. When you're done with the flashlight, tap the Turn off button.









Another change in the new Beta release will also allow you to switch the order of the navigation buttons if you use 3-button navigation instead of gesture navigation. The current order of the three buttons is Back, Home, and Recents. You can switch Back and Recents by going to Settings > System > Navigation mode. Look for the gear icon next to 3-button navigation. Press on the gear icon and you'll be given a choice whether to use the current Back, Home, and Recents or switch to Recents, Home, and Back.

Find out which apps are tracking your Pixel's location





Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1 features the expandable location indicator which will show a blue location icon in the status bar if your Pixel's GPS is being used by an app. You'll see the indicator in the upper right corner of the display. Tap on it and it opens up to show you which of your apps is currently using your Pixel's camera, microphone, and GPS (location). From the pop-up you can revoke permissions or close the app so it won't follow you.





If you see a solid blue chip in the status bar in the upper right corner, it means an app is accessing only your location. If an app is using your Camera or Microphone at the same time as your location, the indicator turns green.

How to leave the Android 16 Beta program without having to wipe your data





Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1 and haven't installed it yet, you can exit the QPR beta program without having to wipe all of your data off of your phone. Do not do the following if you've installed Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1 or else you will lose all of your data. If you haven't installed the update, go to www.google.com/android/beta or If you've received the update forQPR3 Beta 1 and haven't installed it yet, you can exit the QPR beta program without having to wipe all of your data off of your phone. Do not do the following if you've installedQPR3 Beta 1 or else you will lose all of your data. If you haven't installed the update, go to www.google.com/android/beta or tap on this link . When you get to the Android Program website, click the box that says, "View your eligible devices."





Are you exiting the Android 16 QPR3 Beta program? Yes. Now is a good time to do so. 42.86% No. I want to keep receiving Android 16 QPR3 Betas. 57.14% Vote 14 Votes





You will be taken to a page with a picture of your Pixel. Underneath that image is a box that says Android 16 QPR2 Beta, opt out. If you want to take a break with the Beta program, tap on it. You will soon get a software update with stable Android 16 QPR2. Install it and you'll be back on the stable path of Android 16 . You'll be able to rejoin the Beta program at any time.





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