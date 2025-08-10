Some of Siri’s most anticipated features are coming to your iPhone sooner than you think
Apple has been working on some much anticipated features for Siri in secret.
In 2024, Apple showed off a revamped Siri in action: a digital assistant that could carry out complex tasks via a simple voice prompt. That Siri — the most important part of Apple Intelligence — is nowhere to be found, but the company has been quietly working on an upgrade that’s due to come out very soon.
Originally, Siri was shown off as being capable of even digging through texts, emails, and photos to find very specific information. While that still remains a pipe dream, the new App Intents will allow Siri to at least carry out simpler operations like the following:
A far cry from what was originally promised a year ago, this is still a massive improvement over the Siri of today, in my opinion. Apple plans to market these new features heavily come next year, but there are some security concerns that are forcing the company to take its time.
The company doesn’t want to risk Siri’s newfound powers leading to tangible harm being done to one of its users. For example, if Siri provides inaccurate information from a health app, or carries out the wrong command in a banking app, Apple may be sued. Because of this, the company may actually play it too safe, and not allow App Intents to interface with sensitive apps.
Currently, a lot of Siri’s queries are handed off to ChatGPT for Apple users. Samsung — Apple’s largest smartphone rival in the States — took a somewhat similar approach. The Galaxy S25 phones, and other Samsung phones using Galaxy AI, make use of Google’s flagship AI model: Gemini.
Gemini has improved drastically in recent months, and the AI experience on the Pixel 9 and Galaxy phones is much better than that on the iPhone 16. Thus, it is absolutely crucial that App Intents be improved, and a broader Siri overhaul follow shortly after.
Apple insider Mark Gurman, in his newsletter Power On, says that the company is making massive improvements for its App Intents framework. These improvements are slated for release in the spring of next year, and will finally allow Siri to carry out at least some useful operations.
Originally, Siri was shown off as being capable of even digging through texts, emails, and photos to find very specific information. While that still remains a pipe dream, the new App Intents will allow Siri to at least carry out simpler operations like the following:
- Commenting on a post
- Finding, editing, and sending a particular image
- Adding something to your shopping cart
- Logging in to an app
A far cry from what was originally promised a year ago, this is still a massive improvement over the Siri of today, in my opinion. Apple plans to market these new features heavily come next year, but there are some security concerns that are forcing the company to take its time.
The 2024 Apple event showed off something that wasn’t ready. | Image credit — Apple
The company doesn’t want to risk Siri’s newfound powers leading to tangible harm being done to one of its users. For example, if Siri provides inaccurate information from a health app, or carries out the wrong command in a banking app, Apple may be sued. Because of this, the company may actually play it too safe, and not allow App Intents to interface with sensitive apps.
Currently, a lot of Siri’s queries are handed off to ChatGPT for Apple users. Samsung — Apple’s largest smartphone rival in the States — took a somewhat similar approach. The Galaxy S25 phones, and other Samsung phones using Galaxy AI, make use of Google’s flagship AI model: Gemini.
Gemini has improved drastically in recent months, and the AI experience on the Pixel 9 and Galaxy phones is much better than that on the iPhone 16. Thus, it is absolutely crucial that App Intents be improved, and a broader Siri overhaul follow shortly after.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: