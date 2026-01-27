Samsung's rumored 'Wide Fold' production plan suggests this 'special' foldable means business
The Z Fold 8's wide cousin may not instantly become a monster hit, but it will certainly sell in bigger numbers than the Galaxy Z TriFold.
If you've been closely following the rumblings of the rumor mill over the last few months, you probably already know that Samsung is expected to release (at least) three new foldable devices this year, with the third model looking fundamentally different from the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 while being far less experimental than the recently unveiled Z TriFold.
But what was unclear before today and is now... a little clearer (albeit not completely guaranteed or etched in stone) are Samsung's ambitions for the first-of-a-kind Galaxy Wide Fold in terms of global production and sales numbers.
One million units will reportedly be ready "initially"
In the grand scheme of a mobile industry that has generated more than 1.25 billion (with a "b") worldwide shipments in 2025, a million units may not sound like the boldest production goal. Especially when talking about that industry's second-largest vendor.
This is (more or less) how the Galaxy Wide Fold is expected to look. | Concept by @UniverseIce on X
But if the number mentioned in a new Korean media report (translated here) is legit, the "Wide Fold" will crush the Galaxy Z Fold SE in addition to the Galaxy Z TriFold as far as availability and projected sales are concerned. That Z Fold Special Edition from a little over a year ago, mind you, apparently scored shipments of around half a million units, while Samsung's first triple-folding device has yet to reach the 40,000 (yes, forty thousand) mark.
This is a pretty big deal, if you ask me, as it strongly suggests that the Galaxy Wide Fold will come out in more than a couple of markets (as was the case with the Z Fold SE) and actually be able to satisfy everyone's demand (unlike the Z TriFold these past few weeks).
Of course, early production plans like this can suffer change due to many different reasons until the eleventh hour, but even though we're talking about a design here that Samsung has never before executed, I don't expect its creation to pose a lot of problems. If anything, the "initial" one million unit goal could be bumped up once the Z Fold 8's extra-wide sibling is released if global demand exceeds expectations.
The Galaxy Wide Fold will beat Apple's iPhone Fold to market
That's according to multiple recent rumors, and while this latest report does not contain any new information on the first-ever foldable iPhone, that product is reiterated as expected "this fall."
Most likely, the iPhone Fold (whose name is far from confirmed) will see daylight alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, and second-gen iPhone Air in September, while the Galaxy Wide Fold (whose branding is also not set in stone) is widely (pun intended) predicted to come out in the same summer timeframe as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8. Probably in July, although it might not be wise to rule out a June announcement either.
And this is how Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to look. | Image Credit -- fpt on YouTube
The "Wide Fold" and the "iPhone Fold" are expected to look very similar, mind you, and according to certain insiders, they may even share the exact same 7.6 and 5.4-inch screen sizes. The biggest difference between these two devices and the Z Fold 8 is likely to be the primary display's aspect ratio, which will make the Galaxy Wide Fold and iPhone Fold (as well as all their copycats) look closer to an iPad mini-style tablet when unfolded.
In case you're wondering, many analysts and market watchers expect Apple to sell at least 10 million iPhone Fold units within just a few months of its September 2026 release, and while that figure certainly makes Samsung's Galaxy Wide Fold ambitions feel smaller, we're still looking at a potentially very promising addition to the Galaxy foldable portfolio here.
Can the Galaxy Wide Fold prove more popular than the Z Fold 8?
I don't think so, and neither do these Korean sources forecasting the Wide Fold's "initial" production. That's because Samsung's total foldable sales are believed to have crossed six million units in 2025, with a big chunk of that owing to the Galaxy Z Fold 7's huge success around the world.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been super-popular, and there's no reason to expect anything different from the Z Fold 8. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Somewhat surprisingly, the ultra-expensive Z Fold 7 reportedly outsold the much more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7, and at least based on the most recent speculation, the Z Fold 8 seems just about guaranteed to eclipse the Z Flip 8 as well. As such, a million Galaxy Wide Fold sales are unlikely to be enough to beat the Galaxy Z Fold 8 (or the Z Flip 8, for that matter), but if the number is reached (not to mention surpassed), this could definitely mark the beginning of another beautiful and potentially hugely popular handset family down the line.
