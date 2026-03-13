The Galaxy S26 Plus is a solidly boring phone
It does the job, but will bore you in the process.
I've just finished my Galaxy S26 Plus, and while I am still pondering why Samsung still bothers to make this model, one thing that surprisingly stood out to me was the design of the phone. Yes, that's right, the same standard Galaxy S26 Plus, which has zero unique hardware features and plays it as vanilla and as safe as possible.
It's not a device that stands out with anything in particular; there are no extra buttons aside from the standard ones, there's no side-positioned camera shortcut, or even a wacky lens design in the rear.
Quietly decent. | Image by PhoneArena
Image by PhoneArena
The Galaxy S26 Plus is largely identical to all of its predecessors without taking any risks, and then again… it is solid and reassuring. Slap on a case, and it becomes a decently capable phone that's fairly thin and lightweight.
It's delightfully on the thin side. | Image by PhoneArena
Image by PhoneArena
And interestingly, despite lacking most of the display goodies of the Galaxy S26 Ultra, I like the Galaxy S26 Plus screen more in real life. It has slightly better viewing angles when viewed from extreme obtuse angles.
Still, I would have loved at least an anti-refelective coating. | Image by PhoneArena
The one major design change is the slightly elevated camera assembly in the rear. I don't see why this design choice was made as the hardware is identical to last year's Galaxy S25 Plus, so there wasn't exactly a scarcity of internal space for the components. At least the lint-attracting cutouts in the base are done away with, I hated those on the previous model.
Galaxy S26 Plus measures 7.3 mm thin, at least it has that going for it, but is still a far cry from the thinnest ones out there.
Image by PhoneArena
Surely, AI is one of the highlights of this phone.
Me with the Pixar-like filter enabled. | Image by PhoneArena
Still, I wonder how long these features can keep the interest of the average user piqued. I can't imagine that could be longer than a couple of days at best.
Galaxy S26 Plus' Photo Assista AI generator is fun if you're into this type of stuff. | Image by PhoneArena
The generation process has been improved and is now certainly more intuitive.
You can easily edit anything about your photos. | Image by PhoneArena
Gaming is fun on the phone, and while it doesn't have the same performance as the Snapdragon-equipped variants and lacks a vapor chamber, it does a decent job at dissipating the heat away.
Image by PhoneArena
The Galaxy S25 Plus is the exact same phone, just 0.1 mm narrower and having a slightly cleaner camera assembly. There is no unified camera cutout, which saves a couple of millimeters.
Image by PhoneArena
While Apple's iPhones don't differ too much from their predecessors, at least Cupertino tends to shake up the design language on the regular. Samsung isn't doing that with its standard Galaxy flagships.
Image by PhoneArena
Image by PhoneArena
