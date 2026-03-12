T-Mobile rep urges kindness following new move
T-Mobile customers might find customer service lacking when they call the company.
0comments
A T-Mobile store in Texas. | Image by Triad
In 2024, T-Mobile struck a bevy of AI partnerships. The company said that AI would be integrated with its customer support team in phases. Sure enough, some customers reported an increased AI presence in recent months. The company is going full throttle now, with one employee claiming that the traditional tools have been replaced with AI.
Shifting from traditional support to AI-led guidance
Reddit user Specific_General_382 has revealed that the proprietary customer management tool Atlas, which customer care representatives at call centers previously used, has been retired. It combined all required tools into one platform, making it easier for employees to assist customers.
Plz Be kind to call centers todayWe had our traditional tools taken away and replaced with AI.
Atlas has been replaced with Expert Assist AI, which is a new system that processes conversations in real time and provides staff with relevant data to help address a customer's query.
Specific_General_382 claims Expert Assist AI has far fewer options compared to Atlas. It serves primarily to guide users through the T-Life app. Employees will seemingly have less data, such as a detailed bill breakdown, to work with, and their permissions might also be curtailed, limiting the level of assistance that can be provided.
Recommended For You
Employees' view of Expert Assist is that it will just help customers navigate T-Life. They believe the previous tool was more helpful, and customers might lash out at employees after the new system proves to be unhelpful. That's why they are urging kindness when calling T-Mobile.
It also doesn't help that employees were allegedly not provided enough training, with the rollout feeling a little rushed.
Employees are staying on... for now
In 2024, when T-Mobile inked a partnership with OpenAI to integrate AI into customer support, then-CEO Mike Sievert said the goal was to reduce customer-human interaction by 75% by 2027 compared to its 2022 figures.
Sievert was candid that AI adoption would lead to layoffs, but noted that offshore staff would principally be affected. This aligns with the FCC's goal of reducing reliance on foreign call centers.
What are your concerns after this change?
Nothing to be afraid of
T-Mobile collects billions of data points, and leveraging this data allows for individualized care, at least in theory.
Achieving that vision can be difficult, with employees and customers both noting that AI often stumbles.
By weaving AI more deeply into its systems and teaching customers to use T-Life, T-Mobile is reducing its reliance on employees.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: