Honor's next budget phone could pack a battery so huge even Apple and Samsung's flagships together can't compete
The phone will literally have such a big battery you'd want to call it a powerbank instead.
Honor Power | Image by Image by Honor
Let me ask you a simple question: What's the ideal smartphone battery capacity for you? Most of you would likely say that it should be big enough to last an entire day. But how would you feel if I told you that an upcoming phone will feature a battery so big that you'd literally forget your charger? I'm talking about Honor's next device, the Honor X80 GT.
All mainstream battery capacity records are about to be broken
Two of Honor's recently released smartphones, the Honor Win and the Honor Power 2, come with massive battery capacities of 10,080 mAh and 10,000 mAh, respectively. If you were impressed by these numbers, the upcoming Honor X80 GT is definitely going to blow your mind, as it is rumored to feature a 13,080 mAh battery.
If the leak pans out to be true, the phone will break all mainstream battery capacity records. There are definitely devices like the Unihertz Tank 3 Pro that come with a gigantic 23,800 mAh cell, but it's a rugged phone, whereas I'm talking about setting records among mainstream smartphones.
There will reportedly be a non-GT variant as well, which is rumored to ship with a 10,000 mAh battery. It'll be a big upgrade since its predecessor comes with an 8,300 mAh cell.
A battery so big it could embarrass Apple and Samsung together
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPhone 17 Pro Max. | Image by PhoneArena
The latest flagships from Apple and Samsung, the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Galaxy S26 Ultra, come with 4,823 mAh and 5,000 mAh batteries, respectively. I completely agree that the processor, software optimization, and many other factors determine the actual battery life of a smartphone, but when you compare the raw numbers, both flagships together aren't even able to compete against the rumored 13,080 mAh capacity of the Honor X80 GT.
Fortunately, Samsung has been reported to be working on 12,000 mAh and 18,000 mAh cells. So, hopefully, we might finally see better battery numbers in upcoming Galaxy phones. Unfortunately, no such news related to Apple has emerged yet. The biggest cell the Cupertino giant is believed to be working on is 5,500 mAh, which will reportedly be used in the upcoming iPhone Fold.
At this time, it seems like Chinese brands like Honor are competing against themselves, at least in one particular department. Big players like Samsung, Apple, and Google are still working to break the 5,000-6,000 mAh barrier, let alone talking about crossing the 10,000 mAh line.
Other than battery details, not much is known about the upcoming Honor mid-budget phone. The Honor X70 launched in July last year, so if the tech giant plans to release the X80 GT around the same time this year, we would likely hear more about the other specifications of the device as that month approaches.
