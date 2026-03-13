Honor's next budget phone could pack a battery so huge even Apple and Samsung's flagships together can't compete

All mainstream battery capacity records are about to be broken









Recommended For You If the leak pans out to be true, the phone will break all mainstream battery capacity records. There are definitely devices like the Unihertz Tank 3 Pro that come with a gigantic 23,800 mAh cell, but it's a rugged phone, whereas I'm talking about setting records among mainstream smartphones.

There will reportedly be a non-GT variant as well, which is rumored to ship with a 10,000 mAh battery . It'll be a big upgrade since its predecessor comes with an 8,300 mAh cell.





A battery so big it could embarrass Apple and Samsung together



The latest flagships from Apple and Samsung, the



The latest flagships from Apple and Samsung, the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Galaxy S26 Ultra , come with 4,823 mAh and 5,000 mAh batteries, respectively. I completely agree that the processor, software optimization, and many other factors determine the actual battery life of a smartphone, but when you compare the raw numbers, both flagships together aren't even able to compete against the rumored 13,080 mAh capacity of the Honor X80 GT.





Other than battery details, not much is known about the upcoming Honor mid-budget phone. The Honor X70 launched in July last year, so if the tech giant plans to release the X80 GT around the same time this year, we would likely hear more about the other specifications of the device as that month approaches.