Samsung phones now list apps that support satellite connectivity
Satellite connectivity is the next big thing in smartphone communications. And now you can see which apps can use it on your Samsung phone.
Satellite connectivity is coming to more and more smartphones | Image by New Scientist
Satellite connectivity is the next big thing in smartphone communications. The feature was pioneered by Apple, and several Chinese brands offer the option locally as well. Samsung brought the feature to the Galaxy S25 lineup and expanded the functionality further on the Galaxy S26 series.
Apps listed in this menu include WhatsApp, X and X Lite, Google Messages, Google Maps, Facebook Messenger, Samsung Health, and Weather. Furthermore, the screenshot shows Google Play Services, Samsung Find, Find My Mobile, and Samsung Account also supporting satellite connectivity.
The menu might not show a comprehensive list of all apps that support the feature but only list the apps that are currently installed on your phone. You should check if you can access the menu and see a list of your specific satellite-ready apps by tapping Settings > Connections > Satellite networks.
Samsung satellite connectivity allows some Galaxy smartphones (S25/S26 series, higher A-series models) to send SOS emergency messages or text via satellite when out of cellular range. The feature works by connecting directly to low-orbit satellites, requiring a clear line of sight to the sky, typically using Skylo or Iridium networks for relaying data to emergency services.
You can send messages and communicate two-way with emergency dispatchers, sharing your location and the nature of the emergency. This feature also works with apps such as the aforementioned WhatsApp, allowing people to communicate with friends and family in remote locations.
The features vary across network providers as well. For instance, Verizon’s satellite service requires phones with dedicated hardware and allows emergency SOS and texting but doesn't support data transfer. T-Mobile offers its own T-Satellite service that doesn't depend on the phone's hardware or brand and supports data transfers.
Now, there's a new option on Samsung phones that shows you which apps support satellite connectivity. The tipster @theonecid posted on X a menu showing a list of apps with the title "Satellite-ready apps on your phone" and a further clarification below, stating, "These apps on your phone work with a satellite connection."
Apps that support satellite connectivity | Image by @theonecid
What is satellite connectivity, and how does it work?
You need clear line of sight to the nearest satellite | Image by Apple
It activates automatically when your Samsung phone detects that there's no cellular coverage and prompts a guide to point your phone in the direction of the nearest satellite.
With that in mind, some of these apps you see on the screenshot above might still not work without a cellular connection, depending on your carrier.
For more information about satellite connectivity and all the new features inside the Galaxy S26 series, you can check out our dedicated piece on satellite powers and better 5G thanks to the new Exynos modem 5410.
For emergency situations — definitely! There are dozens and dozens of success stories posted since the SOS by satellite feature launched on iPhone 14 a couple of years ago.
From people getting lost in the mountains to serious emergencies such as landslides, heat strokes, and broken limbs, the feature has saved many lives. It's a must-have feature for every mobile phone out there. Fun fact: there were times when satellite phones were quite popular and used on a daily basis, albeit being quite expensive.
What do you think about this feature, and specifically the Satellite connectivity on Samsung phones? Have you ever used it? How was the experience? Vote in out poll and share your Satellite stories in the comment section below.
Have you ever used emergency satellite connectivity on your phone?
Is satellite connection essential?
Emergecy SOS by satellite saved six hiker stranded in the Lake Tahoe area | Image by New York Times
Whether or not you need to chat with your friends while you're in the wilderness is a completely different matter. It's nice to have, as an emergency option, but totally not essential for other scenarios.
