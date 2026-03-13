Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is here — upgrade and save big
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is here — upgrade and save big
Get up to $720 off at Samsung, plus 15% off Buds 4 series!

Samsung phones now list apps that support satellite connectivity

Satellite connectivity is the next big thing in smartphone communications. And now you can see which apps can use it on your Samsung phone.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Apps
A satellite in orbit
Satellite connectivity is coming to more and more smartphones | Image by New Scientist
Satellite connectivity is the next big thing in smartphone communications. The feature was pioneered by Apple, and several Chinese brands offer the option locally as well. Samsung brought the feature to the Galaxy S25 lineup and expanded the functionality further on the Galaxy S26 series.

Now, there's a new option on Samsung phones that shows you which apps support satellite connectivity. The tipster @theonecid posted on X a menu showing a list of apps with the title "Satellite-ready apps on your phone" and a further clarification below, stating, "These apps on your phone work with a satellite connection."



Apps listed in this menu include WhatsApp, X and X Lite, Google Messages, Google Maps, Facebook Messenger, Samsung Health, and Weather. Furthermore, the screenshot shows Google Play Services, Samsung Find, Find My Mobile, and Samsung Account also supporting satellite connectivity.

The menu might not show a comprehensive list of all apps that support the feature but only list the apps that are currently installed on your phone. You should check if you can access the menu and see a list of your specific satellite-ready apps by tapping Settings > Connections > Satellite networks.

Recommended For You

What is satellite connectivity, and how does it work?



Samsung satellite connectivity allows some Galaxy smartphones (S25/S26 series, higher A-series models) to send SOS emergency messages or text via satellite when out of cellular range. The feature works by connecting directly to low-orbit satellites, requiring a clear line of sight to the sky, typically using Skylo or Iridium networks for relaying data to emergency services.

It activates automatically when your Samsung phone detects that there's no cellular coverage and prompts a guide to point your phone in the direction of the nearest satellite.

You can send messages and communicate two-way with emergency dispatchers, sharing your location and the nature of the emergency. This feature also works with apps such as the aforementioned WhatsApp, allowing people to communicate with friends and family in remote locations.

The features vary across network providers as well. For instance, Verizon’s satellite service requires phones with dedicated hardware and allows emergency SOS and texting but doesn't support data transfer. T-Mobile offers its own T-Satellite service that doesn't depend on the phone's hardware or brand and supports data transfers.

With that in mind, some of these apps you see on the screenshot above might still not work without a cellular connection, depending on your carrier. 

For more information about satellite connectivity and all the new features inside the Galaxy S26 series, you can check out our dedicated piece on satellite powers and better 5G thanks to the new Exynos modem 5410.

Have you ever used emergency satellite connectivity on your phone?
2 Votes

Is satellite connection essential?


Emergecy SOS by satellite saved six hiker stranded in the Lake Tahoe area | Image by New York Times - Samsung phones now list apps that support satellite connectivity
Emergecy SOS by satellite saved six hiker stranded in the Lake Tahoe area | Image by New York Times

For emergency situations — definitely! There are dozens and dozens of success stories posted since the SOS by satellite feature launched on iPhone 14 a couple of years ago.

From people getting lost in the mountains to serious emergencies such as landslides, heat strokes, and broken limbs, the feature has saved many lives. It's a must-have feature for every mobile phone out there. Fun fact: there were times when satellite phones were quite popular and used on a daily basis, albeit being quite expensive.

Whether or not you need to chat with your friends while you're in the wilderness is a completely different matter. It's nice to have, as an emergency option, but totally not essential for other scenarios.

What do you think about this feature, and specifically the Satellite connectivity on Samsung phones? Have you ever used it? How was the experience? Vote in out poll and share your Satellite stories in the comment section below.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.webp
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
Read the latest from Mariyan Slavov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Starting today, Google Maps launches its biggest navigation upgrade in over 10 years
Starting today, Google Maps launches its biggest navigation upgrade in over 10 years
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
Nobody wants to buy the Razr Fold, and it's all Motorola's fault
Nobody wants to buy the Razr Fold, and it's all Motorola's fault
I used the Galaxy S26 Ultra every day: Here are the real battery life numbers
I used the Galaxy S26 Ultra every day: Here are the real battery life numbers
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Vivo X300 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Vivo X300 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Latest iPhone 18 Pro leak brings both bad and awesome news
Latest iPhone 18 Pro leak brings both bad and awesome news

Latest News

The Galaxy S26 Plus is a solidly boring phone
The Galaxy S26 Plus is a solidly boring phone
Samsung phones now list apps that support satellite connectivity
Samsung phones now list apps that support satellite connectivity
AT&T's new '2.0' plans are here: 3 things to check before you switch
AT&T's new '2.0' plans are here: 3 things to check before you switch
Your compact Samsung Galaxy S26 now comes with $150 worth of Amazon gifts
Your compact Samsung Galaxy S26 now comes with $150 worth of Amazon gifts
The Oppo Find X9 Ultra appears in a real-life image, and it has one feature that's massive
The Oppo Find X9 Ultra appears in a real-life image, and it has one feature that's massive
Honor's next budget phone could pack a battery so huge even Apple and Samsung's flagships together can't compete
Honor's next budget phone could pack a battery so huge even Apple and Samsung's flagships together can't compete
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless