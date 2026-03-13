The Oppo Find X9 Ultra appears in a real-life image, and it has one feature that's massive

Would you buy the Oppo Find X9 Ultra if it was available in your region? Yes, in a heartbeat! Maybe, depending on the price... Probably not, the interface would feel alien. Hard no. I prefer Samsung and/or Apple. Vote 5 Votes

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra will launch globally

Should Apple and Samsung be scared?





Oppo has confirmed that this monster of a camera phone will indeed launch globally, which is good news. Oppo and Vivo have been crushing camera benchmarks lately, and the X9 Ultra seems to be a real contender for the camera crown.Furthermore, the Find X9 Ultra is not just a camera. The phone is expected to feature top-notch specs all around.From the latest and greatest Qualcomm chipset — the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5—to the huge battery and the ultra-fast charging. The only missing ingredient is the global pricing of the phone, especially for that 16GB+1TB variant.Probably not. As advanced as the camera system on the Oppo Find X9 Ultra might be, there are other things at play when it comes to smartphone photography. Apple has been on top of computational algorithms for many years and, coupled with the sheer raw processing power of the iPhone's A-silicon, is able to produce amazing images, far exceeding the hardware specs of the sensors. And the same goes for Samsung.When you factor in the wider availability and popularity of iPhone and Galaxy devices, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will have a tough time, despite its impressive specs. However, pushing the limits is always good and could lead to much better phones in the future, even from Samsung and Apple.What do you think about the Oppo Find X9 Ultra? Would you buy one if it's available nearby?