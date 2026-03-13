The Oppo Find X9 Ultra appears in a real-life image, and it has one feature that's massive
One of the most anticipated camera phones is about to go official in the coming weeks.
0comments
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is getting a successor soon | Image by PhoneArena
One of the most anticipated camera phones is about to go official in the coming weeks. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra might not be popular in the States, but globally it's expected to claim the smartphone camera crown.
Details about the flagship have been leaking left and right, but for the first time we have a real-life image of the Find X9 Ultra. And it has a massive circular camera bump! The leak is courtesy of Chinese leaker fenibook, who posted a couple of hands-on images on Weibo, but all have been deleted since.
The images above show the camera's "deco" design — a circular bump that's at least several millimeters tall with an edge near the top. From the pictures we can also deduce the back material and the cover of the cameras.
We can also see how the back gently curves and tucks inside the frame, as well as some elements of the camera system, such as the separate LED, which is also sticking out quite a bit.
Further down the rumored specs sheet we find a 6.82-inch 2K resolution display, a 50MP selfie camera, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and a 7,050mAh battery with 100W wired charging support.
The circular camera bump houses four snappers, a 200MP main camera, another 200MP periscope zoom lens, a 50MP ultra-wide unit, and another telephoto using a 50MP sensor. There's also a dedicated 3.2MP Danxia multispectral sensor for color restoration, basically looking at light at different spectra to provide better and more accurate color reproduction. You can find the camera specs below.
Oppo has confirmed that this monster of a camera phone will indeed launch globally, which is good news. Oppo and Vivo have been crushing camera benchmarks lately, and the X9 Ultra seems to be a real contender for the camera crown.
Furthermore, the Find X9 Ultra is not just a camera. The phone is expected to feature top-notch specs all around.
From the latest and greatest Qualcomm chipset — the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5—to the huge battery and the ultra-fast charging. The only missing ingredient is the global pricing of the phone, especially for that 16GB+1TB variant.
Probably not. As advanced as the camera system on the Oppo Find X9 Ultra might be, there are other things at play when it comes to smartphone photography. Apple has been on top of computational algorithms for many years and, coupled with the sheer raw processing power of the iPhone's A-silicon, is able to produce amazing images, far exceeding the hardware specs of the sensors. And the same goes for Samsung.
What do you think about the Oppo Find X9 Ultra? Would you buy one if it's available nearby?
Details about the flagship have been leaking left and right, but for the first time we have a real-life image of the Find X9 Ultra. And it has a massive circular camera bump! The leak is courtesy of Chinese leaker fenibook, who posted a couple of hands-on images on Weibo, but all have been deleted since.
Thankfully, the internet never sleeps, and you can find the images reposted on various media outlets. Take a look below.
Real-life images of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra | Images by Image by fenibook
The images above show the camera's "deco" design — a circular bump that's at least several millimeters tall with an edge near the top. From the pictures we can also deduce the back material and the cover of the cameras.
According to some early rumors, the Oppo X9 Ultra might feature metal as back material, and looking closely at the leaked images, the back certainly looks different than your regular glass. Of course, these are quite low-res photos, and the back could still be frosted glass, but the prospect of a metal back is quite exciting.
Recommended For You
Oppo Find X9 Ultra rumored specs
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra impressed us during our review | Image by PhoneArena
Further down the rumored specs sheet we find a 6.82-inch 2K resolution display, a 50MP selfie camera, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and a 7,050mAh battery with 100W wired charging support.
The circular camera bump houses four snappers, a 200MP main camera, another 200MP periscope zoom lens, a 50MP ultra-wide unit, and another telephoto using a 50MP sensor. There's also a dedicated 3.2MP Danxia multispectral sensor for color restoration, basically looking at light at different spectra to provide better and more accurate color reproduction. You can find the camera specs below.
Key specs of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra (rumored)
- 200MP main rear camera with a 1/1.12 sensor
- 200MP periscope sensor with a 3x optical zoom
- 50MP ultra-wide unit
- 50MP 10x zoom sensor
- Dedicated 3.2MP Danxia multi-spectral sensor for color restoration
- 50MP front camera
- Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset
- 6.82-inch 2K resolution display
- 7,050mAh battery
- 100W wired charging
Would you buy the Oppo Find X9 Ultra if it was available in your region?
The Oppo Find X9 Ultra will launch globally
Oppo has confirmed that this monster of a camera phone will indeed launch globally, which is good news. Oppo and Vivo have been crushing camera benchmarks lately, and the X9 Ultra seems to be a real contender for the camera crown.
Furthermore, the Find X9 Ultra is not just a camera. The phone is expected to feature top-notch specs all around.
From the latest and greatest Qualcomm chipset — the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5—to the huge battery and the ultra-fast charging. The only missing ingredient is the global pricing of the phone, especially for that 16GB+1TB variant.
Should Apple and Samsung be scared?
The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is not an immediate threat to Samsung and Apple | Image by PhoneArena
Probably not. As advanced as the camera system on the Oppo Find X9 Ultra might be, there are other things at play when it comes to smartphone photography. Apple has been on top of computational algorithms for many years and, coupled with the sheer raw processing power of the iPhone's A-silicon, is able to produce amazing images, far exceeding the hardware specs of the sensors. And the same goes for Samsung.
When you factor in the wider availability and popularity of iPhone and Galaxy devices, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will have a tough time, despite its impressive specs. However, pushing the limits is always good and could lead to much better phones in the future, even from Samsung and Apple.
What do you think about the Oppo Find X9 Ultra? Would you buy one if it's available nearby?
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: