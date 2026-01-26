Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Foldable iPhone seemingly inspires another manufacturer after Samsung’s Galaxy Z “Wide Fold”

After news of the Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold, another major phone manufacturer seems to have been inspired by the upcoming foldable iPhone.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Huawei iPhone
Foldable iPhone leaked design render
*Image credit — Ben Geskin

Apple is finally putting the finishing touches on its highly anticipated foldable iPhone, which is expected to come out later this year alongside the iPhone 18. It seems like, in addition to Samsung and its Galaxy Z Wide Fold, the foldable iPhone might have inspired another phone manufacturer to work on a similar foldable smartphone as well.

What’s different about the foldable iPhone?


But what’s so different about the foldable iPhone that has made two phone companies start designing their own similar variants? Simply put, the foldable iPhone is very unorthodox. Though not the first time that such a foldable phone will exist, it is nevertheless not what many of Apple’s fans might have been expecting.

But in its unconventional approach lies a chance to try out something new, hence why Samsung and Huawei are apparently working on similar foldable flagship phones now.

Why do you think Samsung and Huawei are following suit?


Huawei is likely making a similar foldable




Recommended For You

According to a new leak (translated source), Huawei is working on a new kind of foldable smartphone. As is tradition, the tipster didn’t explicitly reveal what was different here but did slyly all but confirm that it was a wide-folding foldable phone in the comments.

This new Huawei foldable will also reportedly be available in the following color options:

  • Bluish black
  • White
  • Green
  • Orange

If this thing does make it to shelves, it won’t really be a consideration for the global market due to the restrictions placed on Huawei’s devices. This phone will almost certainly run on Huawei’s in-house operating system: HarmonyOS.

However, Huawei has recently gained a lot of popularity at home, and China is also a major source of revenue for Apple, so much so that iPhone models often see discounts to boost sales. If Huawei releases this foldable before, or around the same time as the foldable iPhone, it will certainly give Apple a run for its money.

Not surprising, really


I’m not surprised at the revelation, Huawei is often either the first to innovate or the first to spot something new from a competitor that might be successful. The company has done some spectacular things since its global fall — like the Huawei Mate XT tri-foldable and HarmonyOS — and I expect this new foldable to be a domestic success as well.

That is, if this aspect ratio actually takes off across the industry. I, personally, am not sold yet.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 3

Will the Samsung Galaxy s26 series be awesome or same old?

by Samsungisthebeast • 6
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The Verizon outage reveals the end of five-nine network reliability, and it could happen again
The Verizon outage reveals the end of five-nine network reliability, and it could happen again
Galaxy S26 base storage is all but confirmed, and you’ll love the news
Galaxy S26 base storage is all but confirmed, and you’ll love the news
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
New solid state battery promises days of smartphone battery life
New solid state battery promises days of smartphone battery life

Latest News

Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless