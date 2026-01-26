Foldable iPhone seemingly inspires another manufacturer after Samsung’s Galaxy Z “Wide Fold”
After news of the Samsung Galaxy Z Wide Fold, another major phone manufacturer seems to have been inspired by the upcoming foldable iPhone.
*Image credit — Ben Geskin
Apple is finally putting the finishing touches on its highly anticipated foldable iPhone, which is expected to come out later this year alongside the iPhone 18. It seems like, in addition to Samsung and its Galaxy Z Wide Fold, the foldable iPhone might have inspired another phone manufacturer to work on a similar foldable smartphone as well.
But what’s so different about the foldable iPhone that has made two phone companies start designing their own similar variants? Simply put, the foldable iPhone is very unorthodox. Though not the first time that such a foldable phone will exist, it is nevertheless not what many of Apple’s fans might have been expecting.
I’m not surprised at the revelation, Huawei is often either the first to innovate or the first to spot something new from a competitor that might be successful. The company has done some spectacular things since its global fall — like the Huawei Mate XT tri-foldable and HarmonyOS — and I expect this new foldable to be a domestic success as well.
That is, if this aspect ratio actually takes off across the industry. I, personally, am not sold yet.
What’s different about the foldable iPhone?
But in its unconventional approach lies a chance to try out something new, hence why Samsung and Huawei are apparently working on similar foldable flagship phones now.
Why do you think Samsung and Huawei are following suit?
Huawei is likely making a similar foldable
Leaked design render of the foldable iPhone. | Image credit — Fpt.
According to a new leak (translated source), Huawei is working on a new kind of foldable smartphone. As is tradition, the tipster didn’t explicitly reveal what was different here but did slyly all but confirm that it was a wide-folding foldable phone in the comments.
This new Huawei foldable will also reportedly be available in the following color options:
- Bluish black
- White
- Green
- Orange
If this thing does make it to shelves, it won’t really be a consideration for the global market due to the restrictions placed on Huawei’s devices. This phone will almost certainly run on Huawei’s in-house operating system: HarmonyOS.
However, Huawei has recently gained a lot of popularity at home, and China is also a major source of revenue for Apple, so much so that iPhone models often see discounts to boost sales. If Huawei releases this foldable before, or around the same time as the foldable iPhone, it will certainly give Apple a run for its money.
Not surprising, really
I’m not surprised at the revelation, Huawei is often either the first to innovate or the first to spot something new from a competitor that might be successful. The company has done some spectacular things since its global fall — like the Huawei Mate XT tri-foldable and HarmonyOS — and I expect this new foldable to be a domestic success as well.
That is, if this aspect ratio actually takes off across the industry. I, personally, am not sold yet.
