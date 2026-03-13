AT&T's new '2.0' plans are here: 3 things to check before you switch
AT&T's new plans offer some welcome discounts for the base and mid plans, but as usual there are some "gotchas".
AT&T's new plans are mostly good news for affordability | Image by PhoneArena
AT&T has just introduced new pricing and it's both good and bad news.
First, you still have three main plans, now called: AT&T Value 2.0, AT&T Extra 2.0 and AT&T Premium 2.0. The cheaper entry point with the Value 2.0 plan now gets more affordable at $50 for the first line, the Extra 2.0 plan now also starts at a lower point at $70, while Premium 2.0 costs a bit more at $90 for the first line.
Essentially, AT&T is lowering the entry points for budget and mid-tier users, while asking its premium customers to pay a bit more in exchange for added perks.
Here is a short summary of what you are getting with each new plan, starting with AT&T Value 2.0:
The mid-tier AT&T Extra 2.0 gets everything from the Value 2.0 plan plus the following:
Finally, the AT&T Premium 2.0 plan gets everything from the Extra 2.0 plan plus the following:
- Unlimited talk/text/data in the US, Canada, Mexico
- 5GB Premium Data
- 3GB Hotspot Data
- ActiveArmor
- Standard definition streaming
- Unlimited texting from the US to 200+ countries
The main new benefit here is that your first 5GB of usage won't be slowed down, even when the tower is busy, which previous entry-level plans did not offer. On the flip side, hotspot data was cut from 5GB previously on Starter plans to 3GB now. Overall, the changes to the entry-level plan are a bit of a mixed bag, but the lower price is certainly welcome.
If you are switching from an older Starter plans that used to $66 for a single line, it still makes a lot of sense to switch to Value 2.0 and save $16 per month.
AT&T's new plans | Image by AT&T
- 100GB Premium Data
- 50GB Hotspot Data
This plan looks like the sweet spot for most people. It has plenty of premium data and an increased hotspot allowance from 30GB to 50GB of data.
- Unlimited talk/text/data in the US, Canada, Mexico, and in 20 select Latin American countries
- UNLIMITED Premium Data
- 100GB Hotspot Data
- 4K UHD streaming available
- 50% off 1 watch or tablet plan per line in Premium
The big highlight with premium is the increased hotspot data from 60GB to 100GB, a very welcome upgrade.
Which new AT&T plan would you choose?
Compared to other carriers, AT&T is on par with Verizon when it comes to the premium plan, while T-Mobile's high-end plan costs $10 more. But AT&T remains great at the lower end where its Value 2.0 plan is $15 cheaper than Verizon's alternative and $10 cheaper than T-Mobile's base plan.
What do you think about these new plans? Will you be switching to any of them?
