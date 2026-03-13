Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
AT&T's new '2.0' plans are here: 3 things to check before you switch

AT&T's new plans offer some welcome discounts for the base and mid plans, but as usual there are some "gotchas".

By
AT&T
AT&T's new plans are mostly good news for affordability
AT&T has just introduced new pricing and it's both good and bad news.

First, you still have three main plans, now called: AT&T Value 2.0, AT&T Extra 2.0 and AT&T Premium 2.0. The cheaper entry point with the Value 2.0 plan now gets more affordable at $50 for the first line, the Extra 2.0 plan now also starts at a lower point at $70, while Premium 2.0 costs a bit more at $90 for the first line. 

Essentially, AT&T is lowering the entry points for budget and mid-tier users, while asking its premium customers to pay a bit more in exchange for added perks.

Here is a short summary of what you are getting with each new plan, starting with AT&T Value 2.0:
  • Unlimited talk/text/data in the US, Canada, Mexico
  • 5GB Premium Data
  • 3GB Hotspot Data
  • ActiveArmor
  • Standard definition streaming
  • Unlimited texting from the US to 200+ countries

The main new benefit here is that your first 5GB of usage won't be slowed down, even when the tower is busy, which previous entry-level plans did not offer. On the flip side, hotspot data was cut from 5GB previously on Starter plans to 3GB now. Overall, the changes to the entry-level plan are a bit of a mixed bag, but the lower price is certainly welcome.

If you are switching from an older Starter plans that used to $66 for a single line, it still makes a lot of sense to switch to Value 2.0 and save $16 per month.


The mid-tier AT&T Extra 2.0 gets everything from the Value 2.0 plan plus the following:
  • 100GB Premium Data
  • 50GB Hotspot Data

This plan looks like the sweet spot for most people. It has plenty of premium data and an increased hotspot allowance from 30GB to 50GB of data.

Finally, the AT&T Premium 2.0 plan gets everything from the Extra 2.0 plan plus the following:
  • Unlimited talk/text/data in the US, Canada, Mexico, and in 20 select Latin American countries
  • UNLIMITED Premium Data
  • 100GB Hotspot Data
  • 4K UHD streaming available
  • 50% off 1 watch or tablet plan per line in Premium

The big highlight with premium is the increased hotspot data from 60GB to 100GB, a very welcome upgrade.

Which new AT&T plan would you choose?
Compared to other carriers, AT&T is on par with Verizon when it comes to the premium plan, while T-Mobile's high-end plan costs $10 more. But AT&T remains great at the lower end where its Value 2.0 plan is $15 cheaper than Verizon's alternative and $10 cheaper than T-Mobile's base plan.

What do you think about these new plans? Will you be switching to any of them?

Victor Hristov
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless