Weekly deals roundup: Pixel 10 and Galaxy S26 Ultra at $200 off, $50 off iPad Air (M4), and more
Many of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds available today are featured on our latest list of the top mobile tech deals around.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The S26 Ultra is probably the best Android phone you can buy right now. | Image by PhoneArena
Although it's still only March, a bunch of the most exciting mobile tech products expected out this year have already been released, waiting for their earliest adopters to understand that the Galaxy S26 Ultra might just be the best Android phone money can buy in 2026 and Apple's new M4-powered iPad Air 11 and iPad Air 13 some of the greatest tablets around in terms of bang for your buck.
To help you make the most informed possible buying decision (as far as those three devices and many others like them are concerned), I'm back doing what I (think I) do best today, rounding up the most compelling deals and steals available at the end of this week across the interwebs.
Let's kick things off with three epic deals unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon!
Recommended For You
Yes, Google's "vanilla" Pixel 10 has been marked down by even more than 200 bucks in the past. But Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the next winter holiday season are not exactly right around the corner, and the same goes for the search giant's Pixel 11 family launch. As such, I don't expect probably the best compact Android handset around to score a heftier discount than this at any point in the near future, and even saving $200 might prove difficult after this latest Amazon deal expires.
It's also hard to imagine the 11-inch iPad Air (2026) going more than $50 off list in an already pretty affordable 256GB variant anytime soon, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra... may actually get an outright discount in the next few weeks (if history is any indication, at least). But as far as I'm concerned, a $200 Amazon gift card beats a potential $50 or $70 price cut on Samsung's best new phone, so if I were you, I wouldn't waste this excellent money-saving opportunity (on different items, but still).
And now let's add seven more phenomenal smartphone offers to the equation
It's always nice to have options when you're thinking about buying a new phone, as even if you do consider the Galaxy S26 Ultra or Pixel 10 the perfect device for you right now, it can't hurt to look at the base Galaxy S26, the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, or Galaxy Z Fold 7 as possible alternatives with various strong and weak points.
The Z Fold 7, for instance, is probably the all-around best foldable available today, but even after a $325 discount, its price remains very tough to swallow... which is where Motorola's Razr Ultra and Razr Plus (2025) come in. Of course, you'll have to be a fan of the clamshell design rather than the book-style foldable aesthetic Apple is also expected to adopt later this year, and you also need to ignore the impending arrival of the Razr (2026) family to embrace one of those two deals.
In my opinion, the Razr Ultra (2025) remains an irresistible bargain in a 1TB storage variant at $700 (!!!) off its regular price with a cool gift also included, although if you're truly strapped for cash, you'll probably have to ignore the foldable "fad" and opt for Samsung's conventional Galaxy A36 5G mid-ranger at an impressive $160 discount of its own.
These seven tablet promotions are also to die for
Not literally, of course, but metaphorically speaking, last year's 11 and 13-inch iPad Airs (with Apple M3 power) at $150 discounts (in 5G-enabled variants) certainly qualify for the label of deadly steals. The new iPad Air 13 (with an improved M4 chip) is naturally on sale at a smaller discount... that's perhaps even more notable and harder to turn down given the tablet's young age and huge mass appeal.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite and Tab S10 FE mid-rangers have a lot of mass appeal going for them as well (especially at their killer new discounts of $60 and $114 respectively), while the Lenovo Yoga Tab and Idea Tab Pro are probably the industry underdogs I'd personally recommend most strongly for anyone who's not too attached to the Galaxy "ecosystem" or Apple's iPad lineup.
And how about these four cool smartwatch offers?
I don't know about you, but I feel like the Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Watch 4, Apple Watch Series 11, and Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic could be easily (and objectively) listed among not just the ten best smartwatches money can buy right now, but quite possibly the top five too. Especially in terms of their value for your money, and especially at these hefty new discounts of between $60 and $130.
Some of the best earbuds in the world are also deeply discounted
Yes, I picked the non-noise-cancelling AirPods 4 version this time around because I needed a truly affordable alternative to Samsung's hot new Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro to recommend. Obviously, Apple's state-of-the-art Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are not it (no, not even at a $50 discount), and Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 are... cheap, but not quite cheap enough to be considered irresistible by any of you.
Which of these top wireless earbuds options I'd go for? Probably the heart rate-monitoring and gym-friendly Powerbeats Pro 2, but only because I'm trying to get in better shape for the upcoming swimming pool season. How about you?
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: