Weekly deals roundup: Pixel 10 and Galaxy S26 Ultra at $200 off, $50 off iPad Air (M4), and more





To help you make the most informed possible buying decision (as far as those three devices and many others like them are concerned), I'm back doing what I (think I) do best today, rounding up the most compelling deals and steals available at the end of this week across the interwebs.

Let's kick things off with three epic deals unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon!

Google Pixel 10 $200 off (25%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Actua Display with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 48 + 10.8 + 13MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Up to 20X Super Res Zoom, 10.5MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,970mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Frost and Indigo Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4, 2026) $50 off (7%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M4 Processor, Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Wi-Fi 7.2, USB Type-C Port, Four Color Options Pre-order at Amazon Gift Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.9-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Screen with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Privacy Display, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Protection, Android 16, 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 60W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options, Free $200 Amazon Gift Card Included Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





Yes, Google's "vanilla" Pixel 10 has been marked down by even more than 200 bucks in the past. But Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the next winter holiday season are not exactly right around the corner, and the same goes for the search giant's Pixel 11 family launch. As such, I don't expect probably the best compact Android handset around to score a heftier discount than this at any point in the near future, and even saving $200 might prove difficult after this latest Amazon deal expires.





Galaxy S26 Ultra ... may actually get an outright discount in the next few weeks (if history is any indication, at least). But as far as I'm concerned, It's also hard to imagine the 11-inch iPad Air (2026) going more than $50 off list in an already pretty affordable 256GB variant anytime soon, while the... may actually get an outright discount in the next few weeks (if history is any indication, at least). But as far as I'm concerned, a $200 Amazon gift card beats a potential $50 or $70 price cut on Samsung's best new phone, so if I were you, I wouldn't waste this excellent money-saving opportunity (on different items, but still).

And now let's add seven more phenomenal smartphone offers to the equation

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G $160 off (40%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Black Color, US Version, US 1-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr Plus (2025) $699 99 $999 99 $300 off (30%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 6.9-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch LTPO AMOLED Cover Screen with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Support, IP48 Water and Dust Resistance, Titanium-Reinforced Hinge, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Pantone Mocha Mousse and Hot Pink Color Options Buy at Motorola Google Pixel 10 Pro $200 off (20%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.3-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2856 x 1280 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 4,870mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Gift Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) $799 99 $1499 99 $700 off (47%) 5G, Unlocked, 1TB Storage, 7-Inch Foldable LTPO AMOLED Display with 2912 x 1224 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4-Inch Secondary LTPO AMOLED Panel with 1272 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Capabilities, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 16GB RAM, Android 15, 50 + 50MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Single Front-Facing Camera, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 4,700mAh Battery, 68W Wired Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, Three Color Options, Free Moto Buds+ Included Buy at Motorola Gift Samsung Galaxy S26 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.3-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, Android 16, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options, Free $100 Amazon Gift Card and $50 Amazon Credit Included Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 10 Pro XL $250 off (21%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 6.8-Inch OLED Super Actua Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution, Up to 3300 Nits of Brightness, and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G5 Processor, Android 16, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 100x Pro Res Zoom Support, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 5,200mAh Battery, 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 $325 off (16%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 8-Inch Foldable Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2184 x 1968 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.5-Inch Secondary AMOLED Screen with 2520 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, 200 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 10MP Cover Camera, 4,400mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Blue Shadow Color Buy at Amazon









Z Fold 7 , for instance, is probably the all-around come in. Of course, you'll have to be a fan of the clamshell design rather than the book-style foldable aesthetic Apple is also expected to adopt later this year, and you also need to ignore the impending arrival of the The, for instance, is probably the all-around best foldable available today, but even after a $325 discount, its price remains very tough to swallow... which is where Motorola's Razr Ultra and Razr Plus (2025) come in. Of course, you'll have to be a fan of the clamshell design rather than the book-style foldable aesthetic Apple is also expected to adopt later this year, and you also need to ignore the impending arrival of the Razr (2026) family to embrace one of those two deals.





with a cool gift also included, although if you're truly strapped for cash, you'll probably have to ignore the foldable "fad" and opt for Samsung's conventional mid-ranger at an impressive $160 discount of its own. In my opinion, the Razr Ultra (2025) remains an irresistible bargain in a 1TB storage variant at $700 (!!!) off its regular pricea cool gift also included, although if you're truly strapped for cash, you'll probably have to ignore the foldable "fad" and opt for Samsung's conventional Galaxy A36 5G mid-ranger at an impressive $160 discount of its own.

These seven tablet promotions are also to die for

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro $249 99 $389 99 $140 off (36%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included Buy at Lenovo Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite $60 off (14%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.9-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2112 x 1320 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Exynos 1380 Processor, Android 15, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,000mAh Battery, 25W Charging Support, Circle to Search, AI Tools, Three Color Options, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE $114 off (23%) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 10.9-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2304 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Samsung Exynos 1580 Processor, Android 15 with One UI 7, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 8,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, microSD Card Slot, Dual Speakers with AKG Technology, Silver Color, US Version, S Pen Included Buy at Amazon Lenovo Yoga Tab $399 99 $569 99 $170 off (30%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 11.1-Inch LTPS Display with 3200 x 2000 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 15, 8,860mAh Battery, 68W Charging Support, Quad Speaker System with Dolby Atmos Sound, 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Pro and 2-in-1 Keyboard Pack Included Buy at Lenovo Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025) $150 off (20%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Connectivity, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4, 2026) $52 off (7%) 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Wi-Fi Only, Apple M4 Processor, Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Wi-Fi 7.2, USB Type-C Port, Two Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3, 2025) $150 off (16%) 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Connectivity, Apple M3 Processor, Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2732 x 2048 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, Landscape Stereo Speakers, Two Microphones, USB Type-C Port, Blue Color Buy at Amazon





Not literally, of course, but metaphorically speaking, last year's 11 and 13-inch iPad Airs (with Apple M3 power) at $150 discounts (in 5G-enabled variants) certainly qualify for the label of deadly steals. The new iPad Air 13 (with an improved M4 chip) is naturally on sale at a smaller discount... that's perhaps even more notable and harder to turn down given the tablet's young age and huge mass appeal.





Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite and Tab S10 FE mid-rangers have a lot of mass appeal going for them as well (especially at their killer new discounts of $60 and $114 respectively), while the Lenovo Yoga Tab and Idea Tab Pro are probably the industry underdogs I'd personally recommend most strongly for anyone who's not too attached to the Galaxy "ecosystem" or Apple's iPad lineup.

And how about these four cool smartwatch offers?

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) $120 off (40%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 2,000 Nits Brightness, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Matte Hazel Aluminum Case, Hazel Band Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 4 (41mm) $60 off (17%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Circular LTPO AMOLED Display with 320 ppi Density and Up to 3,000 Nits Brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection, Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Processor, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Blood Oxygen Sensor, ECG, Skin Temperature Sensor, Built-in Speaker and Microphone, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Satellite SOS Communication, Up to 48 Hours of Battery Life, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm) $100 off (25%) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic $130 off (26%) GPS, Bluetooth, 46mm Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Cushion Design, Quick Button, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 445mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Black Color, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon





Some of the best earbuds in the world are also deeply discounted

Apple AirPods 4 $30 off (23%) True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 $60 off (26%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, 11mm Drivers for Powerful Bass, New High-Frequency Chamber for Smooth Treble, Tensor A1 Chip, Google AI, Beamforming Microphones and Wind-Blocking Mesh Covers for Crystal Clear Calls, Adjustable Fit, Conversation Detection, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, Multiple Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 $20 off (10%) True Wireless Earbuds with AI, Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Hi-Res Audio, 11mm Wide-Range Speaker, Adaptive Equalizer, 360 Audio, HD Voice, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Live Translation, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black and White Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty, $20 Amazon Gift Card Included, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 $50 off (20%) True Wireless Earbuds with Secure Fit Earhooks, Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Apple H2 Chip, Heart Rate Monitoring for Workouts, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Android and iOS Compatibility, Four Color Options Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro $30 off (11%) True Wireless Earbuds with AI, Active Noise Cancellation 2.0, Hi-Res Audio, Two-Way Speaker, Dual Amplifier, Adaptive Equalizer, 360 Audio, HD Voice, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, Live Translation, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 26 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black and White Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty, $30 Amazon Gift Card Included, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon









Which of these top wireless earbuds options I'd go for? Probably the heart rate-monitoring and gym-friendly Powerbeats Pro 2, but only because I'm trying to get in better shape for the upcoming swimming pool season. How about you?