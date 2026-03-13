Your compact Samsung Galaxy S26 now comes with $150 worth of Amazon gifts
The smallest and most affordable member of Samsung's new ultra-high-end handset family is quite compelling at Amazon right now.
Yes, the Galaxy S26 is a small phone (by today's standards), but that's not necessarily a bad thing. | Image by PhoneArena
If you don't like oversized handsets, are not that impressed by Samsung's innovative Privacy Display functionality, or simply can't afford the state-of-the-art new Galaxy S26 Ultra, I have a very interesting Amazon deal for you to consider.
This has replaced the e-commerce giant's Galaxy S26 pre-order promotion, offering you a combined $150 in nifty freebies instead of a $100 gift card and a complementary storage upgrade from 256 to 512GB. Technically, that means that you're looking at a slightly worse deal right now than last week, for instance, but what use is thinking about the past when we don't know if those pre-order benefits will return anytime soon?
Besides, this is pretty clearly the greatest deal you can currently get on the smallest and most affordable member of the Galaxy S26 family without jumping through any hoops, which I'm fairly certain will annihilate the hesitation of many prospective buyers out there.
Yes, if you hurry, the brand-new 6.3-inch Android flagship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor under the hood can be yours (at its regular prices) alongside a $100 gift card and an additional 50 bucks in Amazon credit in your choice of 256 or 512 gig storage configurations.
That's a great (compact) screen and an exquisite user interface. | Image by PhoneArena
It's not entirely clear if you'll be allowed to combine the two freebies and use them on a single Amazon.com shopping session, but that's probably going to be the case, and even if it's not, I'm sure you'll have no problem finding two or more items to spend your credit on and save a total of 150 bucks.
Now, I'm not going to try to convince you that the "vanilla" Galaxy S26 is some big improvement over last year's Galaxy S25, as the similarities (both of a cosmetic and internal nature) between the two models are more than obvious. But you're still absolutely looking at one of the best Android phones money can buy in 2026, and if you don't consider a small screen a disadvantage (but the complete opposite), I really can't think of a better device available today.
