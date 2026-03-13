Your compact Samsung Galaxy S26 now comes with $150 worth of Amazon gifts

Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
Samsung Galaxy S26 in a user's hand
Yes, the Galaxy S26 is a small phone (by today's standards), but that's not necessarily a bad thing. | Image by PhoneArena

If you don't like oversized handsets, are not that impressed by Samsung's innovative Privacy Display functionality, or simply can't afford the state-of-the-art new Galaxy S26 Ultra, I have a very interesting Amazon deal for you to consider.

This has replaced the e-commerce giant's Galaxy S26 pre-order promotion, offering you a combined $150 in nifty freebies instead of a $100 gift card and a complementary storage upgrade from 256 to 512GB. Technically, that means that you're looking at a slightly worse deal right now than last week, for instance, but what use is thinking about the past when we don't know if those pre-order benefits will return anytime soon?

Samsung Galaxy S26

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 6.3-Inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Protection, Android 16, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,300mAh Battery with 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options, Free $100 Amazon Gift Card and $50 Amazon Credit Included
Buy at Amazon

Besides, this is pretty clearly the greatest deal you can currently get on the smallest and most affordable member of the Galaxy S26 family without jumping through any hoops, which I'm fairly certain will annihilate the hesitation of many prospective buyers out there.

Yes, if you hurry, the brand-new 6.3-inch Android flagship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor under the hood can be yours (at its regular prices) alongside a $100 gift card and an additional 50 bucks in Amazon credit in your choice of 256 or 512 gig storage configurations.


It's not entirely clear if you'll be allowed to combine the two freebies and use them on a single Amazon.com shopping session, but that's probably going to be the case, and even if it's not, I'm sure you'll have no problem finding two or more items to spend your credit on and save a total of 150 bucks.

Now, I'm not going to try to convince you that the "vanilla" Galaxy S26 is some big improvement over last year's Galaxy S25, as the similarities (both of a cosmetic and internal nature) between the two models are more than obvious. But you're still absolutely looking at one of the best Android phones money can buy in 2026, and if you don't consider a small screen a disadvantage (but the complete opposite), I really can't think of a better device available today.
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15899 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
