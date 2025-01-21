These premium Samsung, OnePlus, and Google foldables are on sale, but this sales expert recommends only two

A person holding the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and OnePlus Open in a folded state, showcasing their rear design.
As any tech enthusiast knows, foldable phones are quite pricey. But what if I told you that you can now get some of the best book-like foldables at discounted prices? That's right! The Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and the OnePlus Open are all on sale right now. Two stand out, and one might not be worth your hard-earned cash. Stay here to find out which one and why!

Galaxy Z Fold 6


Save up to $1,200 on the Z Fold 6

$699 99
$1899 99
$1200 off (63%)
The Samsung Store lets you save $200 on online exclusive Galaxy Z Fold 6 models. On top of that, trading in an eligible device in good condition can save you up to $1,000 extra. In total, you can save up to $1,200 on Samsung's book-like foldable.
Buy at Samsung

At the time of writing, the Samsung Store lets you save $200 on the Z Fold 6 in its Online Exclusive colorways. On top of that, you can save up to $1,000 extra by providing an eligible trade-in for a total of $1,200 off the Samsung phone. That means you can buy the 256GB model for only $699.99 instead of $1,899.99! To get the maximum trade-in credit, you must provide a Galaxy Z Fold 5 or a Galaxy Z Fold 4 trade-in in good condition.

OnePlus Open


Save $400 on the OnePlus Open with coupon

$1299 99
$1699 99
$400 off (24%)
If you're more of a OnePlus phone fan, pick the OnePlus Open instead. This buddy is available for $400 off via the official store. To get the discount, you must apply coupon code 'WELCOME25' at checkout.
Buy at OnePlus

If you appreciate OnePlus' fast charging speeds and the OnePlus Open design, pick that one. It's currently available for $400 less, which brings it down to $1,299.99 from its $1,699.99 original price at the official store. To claim the discount, apply coupon code 'WELCOME25' at checkout. Like Samsung.com, the OnePlus Store allows you to trade in eligible devices for extra savings.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold


Save $300 on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

$300 off (17%)
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also on sale right now. At the time of writing, the 256GB model is $300 off at Amazon. This bargain won't stay live for too long, so act fast and get one while you can.
Buy at Amazon

The latest Google Pixel foldable phone is also on sale, available for $300 off at Amazon. That saves you 17% on the handset's ~$1,800 original price. The merchant won't keep the deal live for long, so you should act fast if interested.

Which foldable should you pick?


Well, that's one tough choice! All three devices have strengths and weaknesses, so picking out a favorite isn't as straightforward as you might think. With that in mind, this sales enthusiast believes the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the OnePlus Open offer the most value for money.

Not only is the Samsung phone up to $1,200 cheaper with Samsung's top-notch sale, but it also has a premium build quality. The device supports the S Pen and Galaxy AI. It features a 6.3-inch external display and a 7.6-inch main display, relying on Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology to provide stunning visuals. Both panels support dynamic refresh rates of up to 120Hz, too.

Under the hood, the Z Fold 6 is a real beast. It features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip, offering insane firepower at your fingertips. Combine that with a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor, Samsung DeX support, and seven years of software support, and you've got a package that's pretty hard to beat.

What about the OnePlus Open? To me, it's another very desirable choice. True, it may be a tad older than the other two foldables, but it features a slim and sleek design. Better still, as pointed out in our Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs OnePlus Open review, this fella opens with almost no crease, providing a fantastic user experience.

The OnePlus option also has a larger primary display than the Samsung. Here, you get a 6.31-inch external panel and a 7.82-inch primary display with AMOLED technology and dynamic refresh rates. As if that's not enough, this model features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which pairs with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for smooth sailing. Additionally, it has a supreme camera setup on the rear and 67W wired charging capabilities.

As for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, it's certainly a supreme pick as well; it's just not the model I'd go for. Why is that? The main drawback here is the Tensor G4 chip. Google's processors are a fantastic choice for users seeking exclusive AI features and enhanced machine learning, but those who demand raw horsepower won't be impressed.

Aside from that, the Google Pixel phone features a 6.3-inch Super Actua display with 120Hz refresh rates and impressive brightness levels. The primary display is an 8-inch one, sporting the same premium Super Actua technology and 120Hz refresh rates.

Of course, I'm not the one picking a foldable here, so the choice is all yours. Grab your favorite Android phone while it's still on sale and enjoy your savings. If you're not tempted by the OnePlus model, consider checking out our Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 6 comparison for extra details before making your final decision.
