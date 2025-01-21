These premium Samsung, OnePlus, and Google foldables are on sale, but this sales expert recommends only two
As any tech enthusiast knows, foldable phones are quite pricey. But what if I told you that you can now get some of the best book-like foldables at discounted prices? That's right! The Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and the OnePlus Open are all on sale right now. Two stand out, and one might not be worth your hard-earned cash. Stay here to find out which one and why!
At the time of writing, the Samsung Store lets you save $200 on the Z Fold 6 in its Online Exclusive colorways. On top of that, you can save up to $1,000 extra by providing an eligible trade-in for a total of $1,200 off the Samsung phone. That means you can buy the 256GB model for only $699.99 instead of $1,899.99! To get the maximum trade-in credit, you must provide a Galaxy Z Fold 5 or a Galaxy Z Fold 4 trade-in in good condition.
If you appreciate OnePlus' fast charging speeds and the OnePlus Open design, pick that one. It's currently available for $400 less, which brings it down to $1,299.99 from its $1,699.99 original price at the official store. To claim the discount, apply coupon code 'WELCOME25' at checkout. Like Samsung.com, the OnePlus Store allows you to trade in eligible devices for extra savings.
The latest Google Pixel foldable phone is also on sale, available for $300 off at Amazon. That saves you 17% on the handset's ~$1,800 original price. The merchant won't keep the deal live for long, so you should act fast if interested.
Well, that's one tough choice! All three devices have strengths and weaknesses, so picking out a favorite isn't as straightforward as you might think. With that in mind, this sales enthusiast believes the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the OnePlus Open offer the most value for money.
Under the hood, the Z Fold 6 is a real beast. It features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip, offering insane firepower at your fingertips. Combine that with a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor, Samsung DeX support, and seven years of software support, and you've got a package that's pretty hard to beat.
The OnePlus option also has a larger primary display than the Samsung. Here, you get a 6.31-inch external panel and a 7.82-inch primary display with AMOLED technology and dynamic refresh rates. As if that's not enough, this model features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which pairs with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for smooth sailing. Additionally, it has a supreme camera setup on the rear and 67W wired charging capabilities.
As for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, it's certainly a supreme pick as well; it's just not the model I'd go for. Why is that? The main drawback here is the Tensor G4 chip. Google's processors are a fantastic choice for users seeking exclusive AI features and enhanced machine learning, but those who demand raw horsepower won't be impressed.
Of course, I'm not the one picking a foldable here, so the choice is all yours. Grab your favorite Android phone while it's still on sale and enjoy your savings. If you're not tempted by the OnePlus model, consider checking out our Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 6 comparison for extra details before making your final decision.
Galaxy Z Fold 6
Not only is the Samsung phone up to $1,200 cheaper with Samsung's top-notch sale, but it also has a premium build quality. The device supports the S Pen and Galaxy AI. It features a 6.3-inch external display and a 7.6-inch main display, relying on Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology to provide stunning visuals. Both panels support dynamic refresh rates of up to 120Hz, too.
Under the hood, the Z Fold 6 is a real beast. It features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip, offering insane firepower at your fingertips. Combine that with a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor, Samsung DeX support, and seven years of software support, and you've got a package that's pretty hard to beat.
What about the OnePlus Open? To me, it's another very desirable choice. True, it may be a tad older than the other two foldables, but it features a slim and sleek design. Better still, as pointed out in our Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs OnePlus Open review, this fella opens with almost no crease, providing a fantastic user experience.
As for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, it's certainly a supreme pick as well; it's just not the model I'd go for. Why is that? The main drawback here is the Tensor G4 chip. Google's processors are a fantastic choice for users seeking exclusive AI features and enhanced machine learning, but those who demand raw horsepower won't be impressed.
Aside from that, the Google Pixel phone features a 6.3-inch Super Actua display with 120Hz refresh rates and impressive brightness levels. The primary display is an 8-inch one, sporting the same premium Super Actua technology and 120Hz refresh rates.
Of course, I'm not the one picking a foldable here, so the choice is all yours. Grab your favorite Android phone while it's still on sale and enjoy your savings. If you're not tempted by the OnePlus model, consider checking out our Pixel 9 Pro Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 6 comparison for extra details before making your final decision.
