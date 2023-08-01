OnePlus Open release date, price, features, and news









OnePlus Open release date

August 29th





The first question surrounding any prospective smartphone release is always the release date. So when will the OnePlus Open launch? According to the trusted tipster Max Jambor the official announcement date is just around the corner.





OnePlus Open price





Pricing is a somewhat touchy subject when it comes to foldables as they are some of the most expensive pieces of technology to manufacture. Currently, we do not know how much the OnePlus Open is going to cost at launch, but we expect it to be priced more competitively than the Z Fold and along the lines of other Chinese notepad-style foldables.





OnePlus Open camera





Currently, one credible leak claims that the OnePlus Open will feature a triple camera setup , composed of a primary 48MP camera, an ultra-wide 48MP one, and a 64MP telephoto lens. Furthermore, as is customary with OnePlus smartphones, the device will benefit from Hasselblad's camera expertise.





As for the front-facing cameras, this new foldable will most likely house a 32MP selfie shooter on its cover screen, and an additional 20MP selfie camera placed in the top left corner of its foldable display.





OnePlus Open storage





For the time being, the storage configurations of the OnePlus V Fold are rumored to be fairly standard and in line with those of OnePlus' other flagship devices. This means 256GB of internal storage and (potentially) up to 16GB of RAM. It is currently unknown how many different variants will be available.





According to some early spec leaks, the OnePlus Open will launch with only one storage option available, the aforementioned 256GB model. As for the RAM, there might be some wiggle room here and we might see 8GB and 12GB models, alongside the top 16GB one. We don't know the type of memory but we suspect it will be UFS 4.0 for the storage and the fast LPDDR5X for the RAM.





OnePlus Open design









The first renders of the OnePlus Open showcase a stunning, yet vaguely familiar design. The aspect ratios seem to be much more in line with those of Chinese notepad-style foldables like the Huawei Mate X3 and the footprint looks quite a bit bigger than the one of the Oppo Find N2













For reference, many industry insiders expected the OnePlus Open to bear a lot of similarity to the Oppo Find N2 , or its successor - the Oppo Find N3. After all, OnePlus is a subsidiary of Oppo, and the companies share many resources.Furthermore, OnePlus has launched de facto rebranded Oppo products in the past (e.g. the OnePlus Pad ). Additionally, adopting Oppo's technology would allow the OnePlus Open to feature an (almost) creaseless display and a gapless design, two very nice selling points.





OnePlus Open display





Contrary to most initial expectations, the OnePlus Open will not be anywhere near as compact as the Find N2. The main display of the former should measure in at 7.8", and will reportedly come equipped with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The cover screen, on the other hand, will likely be 6.3".





However, these are still some very early leaks, and should be taken with a grain of salt. Opting for 2K resolution on both screens, coupled with 120Hz refresh rate could result in dismal battery life, and we know that foldables don't come with the biggest batteries on the market.





OnePlus Open battery





The impressive displays will need plenty of juice, as we already stated above, so the battery specifications of the device will be vital to its success. According to one source, the OnePlus Open will have a 4800 mAh battery and could support wireless charging at 67W. This sounds promising on paper as it could translate to respectable battery life and fast top ups, two things foldables desperately need in order to stay relevant.





OnePlus Open features and software





The OnePlus Open will likely be running a custom version of OxygenOS, the Android-based operating system developed by OnePlus. Notably, the Open is rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Lastly, the foldable might be compatible with styluses, just like the Find N2.





Should I wait for the OnePlus Open?





As promising as OnePlus' entry sounds on paper, it is far too early to recommend waiting for it. If you want to buy a foldable now, Samsung's Z lineup is your safest bet. And there's also the Pixel Fold , another very interesting foldable from the big G. You can check out our review for more details.



