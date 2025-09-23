Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Samsung may let you replace Gemini on One UI 8.5 and choose another AI to answer your questions

A breakdown of the One UI 8.5 launcher references a new AI feature and AI agents.

By
1comment
Samsung Android One UI
Samsung may let you replace Gemini on One UI 8.5 and choose another AI to answer your questions
Samsung has just started the wide release of One UI 8, but we’re already seeing some details about the company’s next major software update. Alongside the clues about an iOS-inspired redesign and a Private Display feature, the early One UI 8.5 build suggests new AI integrations on the home screen.

AI answers to your questions coming to One UI 8.5


A breakdown of the One UI 8.5 launcher app, done by Android Authority, shows references to AI Agents. While the specific way they’ll work is still unclear, it appears one of their features will allow users to ask questions and receive concise answers.

The feature may be available through a new launcher shortcut, which might replace the Google Search bar. Users may have the option to choose between Gemini, Perplexity, or Samsung’s Gauss, which powers Galaxy AI, as the AI provider for that feature.

An instruction set found in the code mentions that the AI must gather search information and boil it down to a direct answer to the question. The answer has to be friendly and no longer than three sentences. The feature might bear the name “Finder AI,” but that could be just an internal name.

That’s what we wanted from Siri all along




Probably everyone who has tried asking Siri anything has heard the phrase “I found some web results” instead of a clear answer. Even with Apple Intelligence, Apple hasn’t solved that, and iPhone users are still waiting for the so-called smart Siri to arrive.

Which AI provider would you choose if given the choice?

Samsung is already ahead of Apple in terms of AI, but such a feature could put Galaxy AI on the Galaxy S26 even further from Apple Intelligence on the iPhone 17. Pixel 10 has Gemini on board, but it’s unlikely the company will ever give similar access to a third-party AI, while Samsung appears open to partnerships.

Samsung is winning the AI race


As an iPhone user, relying on third-party apps for any AI task I want on my phone is now a habit. An AI integration like the one Samsung may be planning for One UI 8.5 sounds great, but I doubt many people will be willing to switch sides for it. Still, that could be one of the most impressive AI applications on mobile, and Apple should take notes.

Samsung may let you replace Gemini on One UI 8.5 and choose another AI to answer your questions

Recommended Stories
Ilia Temelkov
Samsung may let you replace Gemini on One UI 8.5 and choose another AI to answer your questions

by Ilia Temelkov

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb •

New One UI 8.5 leaks show iOS 26-inspired design and new AI features

by Ilia Temelkov • 1
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless