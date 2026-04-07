The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 prices just leaked, and they say your wallet can relax

Galaxy Z Fold 8

Galaxy Z Fold8 will likely start at $1999 But the storage upgrades will definitely be more expensive than previous years. Likely prices of the Z Fold8 • 12/256GB: $1999 • 12/512GB: $2199 • 16/1TB: $2499 pic.twitter.com/yfUnXQpqaj

Z Fold 8

Z Fold 7

iPhone Fold

Z Fold 7

Z Fold 8

If Samsung can offer a more polished foldable with a telephoto camera, a bigger battery, and faster charging at roughly the same (or lower) starting price as a first-gen, that's a real edge.Thewas already a big step forward with its super-thin design, the wider cover screen, and the nearly crease-free inner display. Thereportedly builds on that foundation with dual-glass display technology, a carbon fiber hinge, and a lighter body.