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The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 prices just leaked, and they say your wallet can relax

Samsung is holding the line where it counts most.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung's next foldable could pack some serious upgrades without blowing up the price tag, and a fresh leak just gave us reason to feel cautiously optimistic. A new report claims the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will keep its base price identical to the Z Fold 7, with only small bumps on the higher storage options.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 leaked prices are mostly in line with the Z Fold 7


A tipster on X says Samsung will sell the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in three configurations: 12 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage, 12 GB with 512 GB, and 16 GB of RAM paired with 1 TB. The leaked prices land at $1,999, $2,199, and $2,499.

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For reference, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched at $1,999.99 for 256 GB, $2,119.99 for 512 GB, and $2,419.99 for 1 TB. That means the base price stays flat, while the 512 GB and 1 TB tiers go up by roughly $80 each. Not ideal, but not exactly alarming either, especially given what Samsung is reportedly stuffing into this thing.


More phone, almost the same money


The Z Fold 8 is expected to bring some solid improvements. The battery reportedly grows from 4,400 mAh to 5,000 mAh, charging jumps from 25W to 45W, the cameras are getting upgraded, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 takes over. Our coverage of the Galaxy Z Fold 8's charging upgrade goes into more detail on what that could look like in practice.

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Samsung already hit us with its big price increase last year, when the Z Fold 7 came in at $100 more than the Z Fold 6 for the base model. Another hike this year would have been tough to swallow.

Keeping the starting price at $1,999 while delivering better hardware across the board is the right move, and it suggests Samsung is thinking carefully about how to price its foldables heading into a very competitive summer.

Apple's iPhone Fold pricing makes Samsung look reasonable


Remember, Samsung isn't just in a race against itself anymore here. Apple's first foldable iPhone is rumored to land this fall, and leaked pricing puts it somewhere between $1,999 and $2,320 for the base model, with the 1 TB version potentially reaching $2,900.

If Samsung can offer a more polished foldable with a telephoto camera, a bigger battery, and faster charging at roughly the same (or lower) starting price as a first-gen iPhone Fold, that's a real edge.

The Z Fold 7 was already a big step forward with its super-thin design, the wider cover screen, and the nearly crease-free inner display. The Z Fold 8 reportedly builds on that foundation with dual-glass display technology, a carbon fiber hinge, and a lighter body.

What matters most to you when picking a foldable phone in 2026?
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$1,999 is steep, but the competition wants even more


I had my time with the Z Fold 7 and loved what it offered. And look, $1,999 is a lot of money for a phone no matter how you frame it.

But this is a foldable, and compared to what Apple is rumored to charge for its first crack at one, Samsung's pricing actually feels fair. The Z Fold 8 is shaping up to be the most well-rounded book-style foldable you can buy this year, at a price that undercuts Apple's expected starting point for a device that reportedly won't even include a telephoto lens.

The phone is expected to drop in July alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and the brand-new Galaxy Z Wide Fold.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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