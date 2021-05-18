Samsung Galaxy Z Roll could arrive next year, S Pen support likely

Galaxy Z Roll release date







The application was spotted by Let's Go Digital The application was spotted byand it implies that Samsung's rollable phones will be part of its Galaxy Z series. As is often the case, the document is thin on details but it seems to have revealed one key spec: S Pen support.







Information and concept video released by Samsung suggest that the Galaxy Z Roll will be capable of expanding horizontally. In its unrolled form, it will have a conventional form factor. The additional display area will be handy for multitasking.





Per past reports, the phone will have a 6-inches display and the rollable tech will allow it to expand to 8-inches.



Samsung allegedly demoed a rollable smartphone during CES 2020 and the company's Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong was allegedly seen holding a slide-out phone during a November visit to a research and development center in Seoul, South Korea.