Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View

Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View
Samsung Android Display

Samsung Galaxy Z Roll could arrive next year, S Pen support likely

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
May 18, 2021, 9:38 PM
Samsung Galaxy Z Roll could arrive next year, S Pen support likely
During the ongoing Display Week 2021, Samsung showed off its next-gen screen technologies. The South Korean company posted video demos of a multi-foldable mobile display, a 17-inch foldable screen, and a slidable phone, and judging by CEO JS Choi's keynote speech, the former two are closer to production than the rollable phone. 

That's not to say Samsung's rollable smartphone is years away, as the company has filed to trademark the 'Z Roll' name.

Galaxy Z Roll release date



The application was spotted by Let's Go Digital and it implies that Samsung's rollable phones will be part of its Galaxy Z series. As is often the case, the document is thin on details but it seems to have revealed one key spec: S Pen support. 

This information in no way confirms that Samsung's first rollable phone will offer stylus compatibility, but it's still interesting to take note of. Samsung's next foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and clamshell Z Flip 3's successor are also expected to offer S Pen support.
 
Information and concept video released by Samsung suggest that the Galaxy Z Roll will be capable of expanding horizontally. In its unrolled form, it will have a conventional form factor. The additional display area will be handy for multitasking.

Per past reports, the phone will have a 6-inches display and the rollable tech will allow it to expand to 8-inches.

Samsung allegedly demoed a rollable smartphone during CES 2020 and the company's Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong was allegedly seen holding a slide-out phone during a November visit to a research and development center in Seoul, South Korea.
 
A couple of other companies have also presented their rollable prototypes, but we don't expect them to turn into commercial products anytime soon.

Samsung, on the other hand, seems eager to beat competitors to market. Industry insiders Ice Universe and Ross Young both claim that the Galaxy Z Roll will be released in 2022.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Google lets you delete last 15 minutes of search history with two clicks
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Google lets you delete last 15 minutes of search history with two clicks
Check out Samsung's new foldable, slidable, portable displays in action (VIDEO)
by Alan Friedman,  0
Check out Samsung's new foldable, slidable, portable displays in action (VIDEO)
Google to improve shopping experience across platforms, announces new features
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Google to improve shopping experience across platforms, announces new features
Global smartphone shipments forecast to fall during the current quarter
by Alan Friedman,  0
Global smartphone shipments forecast to fall during the current quarter
Samsung commits to 'at least three years of software support' for existing Galaxy Watches
by Adrian Diaconescu,  3
Samsung commits to 'at least three years of software support' for existing Galaxy Watches
Google introduces an AI tool that diagnoses skin conditions
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Google introduces an AI tool that diagnoses skin conditions

Featured stories

Popular stories
Android 12 is official with new visuals, revamped interface, and stricter privacy
Popular stories
Google and Samsung join forces on a major Wear OS upgrade
Popular stories
Google I/O live stream: How to watch Android 12 and Wear OS event
Popular stories
Sharp's latest flagship one-ups rivals with the biggest camera sensor and a 240Hz screen

Popular stories

Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design
Popular stories
Pixel 6: After 13 years, Android is finally getting its own iPhone
Popular stories
Samsung possibly working to adopt Google's Fuchsia OS on future products
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12 mini can now be yours for free without having to trade anything in
Popular stories
Messaging apps ranked by privacy: Facebook Messenger, Zoom and more
Popular stories
Man receives iPad Pro (2021) early, posts videos showing off the HDR mini-LED display

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless