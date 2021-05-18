Samsung Galaxy Z Roll could arrive next year, S Pen support likely
Galaxy Z Roll release date
The application was spotted by Let's Go Digital and it implies that Samsung's rollable phones will be part of its Galaxy Z series. As is often the case, the document is thin on details but it seems to have revealed one key spec: S Pen support.
This information in no way confirms that Samsung's first rollable phone will offer stylus compatibility, but it's still interesting to take note of. Samsung's next foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and clamshell Z Flip 3's successor are also expected to offer S Pen support.
Information and concept video released by Samsung suggest that the Galaxy Z Roll will be capable of expanding horizontally. In its unrolled form, it will have a conventional form factor. The additional display area will be handy for multitasking.
Samsung allegedly demoed a rollable smartphone during CES 2020 and the company's Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong was allegedly seen holding a slide-out phone during a November visit to a research and development center in Seoul, South Korea.
A couple of other companies have also presented their rollable prototypes, but we don't expect them to turn into commercial products anytime soon.
Samsung, on the other hand, seems eager to beat competitors to market. Industry insiders Ice Universe and Ross Young both claim that the Galaxy Z Roll will be released in 2022.