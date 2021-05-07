Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Samsung Android

Samsung trademark fuels speculations of Galaxy Z Flip S Pen support

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
May 07, 2021, 12:17 AM
Samsung trademark fuels speculations of Galaxy Z Flip S Pen support
It's apparently the end of the road for the Galaxy Note series and to retain S Pen users, Samsung has expanded stylus experience to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and has also revealed plans to bring support to more device categories in the future. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is highly likely to sport S Pen functionality and although there is no evidence so far that the Z Flip 3 will also work with a digital pen, a new report from Let's Go Digital implies we shouldn't rule out the possibility.

The report is based on a trademark application filed recently by Samsung for the 'Z Flip' moniker. Here is the description for the trademark: 'smartphones, tablets, protective covers; electronic pen; capacitive stylus'.

What makes the application interesting is that a trademark that was filed for ' Samsung Z Flip ' in February 2020 does not mention an electronic pen and or capacitive stylus. This indicates that Samsung is considering bringing stylus support to its clamshell phones. Although trademarks are far from a guarantee that something is on the way, they are often the earliest hint about a company's plan.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rumored to have a sturdier Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) to withstand stylus pressure. The stylus itself has been made especially for bendable phones. If all goes well, Samsung may extend stylus support to the Z Flip 3 successor.

That doesn't make the forthcoming Z Flip 3 - which is already on our list of the best phones to look out for in 2021 - any less attractive.

Alleged Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs and price


The flip phone is expected to tout a significant design upgrade over the current model. Leaked promo material indicates it will have a much larger cover display, a two-tone rear, and more squared-off edges, and will be available in eight colors. And it's not just about the aesthetics, as the core hardware is also expected to be top-notch: A 6.7-inches main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Despite these improvements, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is rumored to cost less than its predecessor. A new leak says the phone will have a price tag of between $990 and $1,199, which means it could be up to $459 cheaper than the Z Flip 5G was at launch. The latter's price was recently reduced from $1,449 to $1,199. 

