Samsung trademark fuels speculations of Galaxy Z Flip S Pen support



The report is based on a trademark application filed recently by Samsung for the 'Z Flip' moniker. Here is the description for the trademark: 'smartphones, tablets, protective covers; electronic pen; capacitive stylus'.



What makes the application interesting is that a trademark that was filed for ' Samsung Z Flip ' in February 2020 does not mention an electronic pen and or capacitive stylus. This indicates that Samsung is considering bringing stylus support to its clamshell phones. Although trademarks are far from a guarantee that something is on the way, they are often the earliest hint about a company's plan.



The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rumored to have a sturdier Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) to withstand stylus pressure. The stylus itself has been made especially for bendable phones. If all goes well, Samsung may extend stylus support to the Z Flip 3 successor.





That doesn't make the forthcoming Z Flip 3 - which is already on our list of the best phones to look out for in 2021 - any less attractive.

Alleged Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs and price





The flip phone is expected to tout a significant design upgrade over the current model. Leaked promo material indicates it will have a much larger cover display, a two-tone rear, and more squared-off edges, and will be available in eight colors. And it's not just about the aesthetics, as the core hardware is also expected to be top-notch: A 6.7-inches main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.