Samsung could be the first to launch a rollable phone

Image Credits: Let's Go Digital





Although foldable devices are yet to go mainstream, smartphone vendors are already experimenting with a new form factor: rollable phones. During the recent Inno Day 2020 event, Oppo demoed its X 2021 concept device that could transform from a 6.7-inch phone into a 7.4-inch tablet, and LG has already teased its expandable handset , which would be its second Explorer Project device after the LG Wing.



So, when will we get to see a commercial version?



LG was earlier expected to release its rollable phone in LG was earlier expected to release its rollable phone in March 2021 , but the launch has seemingly been delayed to May now. A report from the South Korean blog Naver suggests that the "driving part" of the device is not working as intended, and the company also seems to be dealing with supply-side constraints. As a result, it has seemingly decided to push back the release.





Samsung's Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong was apparently seen with a rollable prototype recently. Virtually nothing is known about the device, except that it will probably horizontally expand from 6-inches to 8-inches.





Tipster Ice Universe suggests that Samsung could beat competitors to the punch, which makes us wonder if the Galaxy Scroll, or whatever the company ends up calling its rollable handset, will arrive in H1 2021.





Samsung never shows immature concept products to the public. But Samsung is often the first to turn the concept into reality. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 17, 2020





Regardless of who releases a rollable phone first, it could be a long time before the tech gains traction. Ice doesn't see expandable devices entering mass production anytime soon and they believe 2021 will be very much about foldable phones.





The scroll screen mobile phone is only a laboratory test product. It is far from being mass-produced. Next year, it will still be the stage of Fold. Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, etc. will release their own "Fold" — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 18, 2020





