TCL announces new phones and shows off rollable folding phone concept

Display: 6.67", 1080 x 2400, 20:9 aspect, 395 PPI

This is TCL's better spec'd but still good-value phone, at 269 EUR. It's not notably different in design than the 20L, but packs double the base storage, 6GB of RAM and a better camera.Other than that, we're looking at the same processor, same display and same features. Still only up to 1080P at 60 FPS (frames per second) video recording from the main camera, but the front one is bumped up to 60 FPS from 30.And while the TCL 20L will come with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM depending on region, this one will only come with 6GB of RAM, so considering that and it's higher storage, it's probably worth the extra 40 EUR for most users.