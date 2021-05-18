Check out Samsung's new foldable, slidable, portable displays in action (VIDEO)











The first foldable we see on the video is the S-Foldable which can be folded twice and when completely unfurled, it creates a 7.2-inch display. In the video, we see it used on a foldable device placed on a dock to create an alarm clock with the time and temperature up in the user's face. The user swipes the display to unlock the device which becomes a great multitasking tool, and the S-Foldable can be folded up and stored in the user's shirt pocket.





The UPC Under Panel Screen shows how Samsung plans on minimizing the bezel and maximizing the screen on a foldable 17-inch display. The display is being used on a laptop and you should take a look at how thin the top bezel is on the device, which also includes virtual keyboards, Dark Mode and true to life color.





Samsung Display also showed its Slidable screen that in landscape expands the display to make it wider. A Portable Display can receive content from your handset by having it swiped to the larger display using your hand. And by using 7.5% less blue light than conventional OLED panels, Samsung OLED is less harmful to your eyes.





Display Week 2021 runs through this Friday.

