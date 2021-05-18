Check out Samsung's new foldable, slidable, portable displays in action (VIDEO)
Just the other day we told you about the new foldable displays that Samsung was planning on showing off during the World Information Display Society's (SID) Display Week 2021. And while still images and descriptions of these screens are nice, watching them in action on a promotional video is even better. Samsung Display has put up a video on YouTube that it titles "Better life through Samsung OLED."
The UPC Under Panel Screen shows how Samsung plans on minimizing the bezel and maximizing the screen on a foldable 17-inch display. The display is being used on a laptop and you should take a look at how thin the top bezel is on the device, which also includes virtual keyboards, Dark Mode and true to life color.
Samsung Display also showed its Slidable screen that in landscape expands the display to make it wider. A Portable Display can receive content from your handset by having it swiped to the larger display using your hand. And by using 7.5% less blue light than conventional OLED panels, Samsung OLED is less harmful to your eyes.
Display Week 2021 runs through this Friday.