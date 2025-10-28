Samsung could make the Galaxy Z Fold 8 better than the Z Fold 7 in three big ways
As impressive as this year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 undeniably is, there's clearly still room for improvement in a number of departments, where the Z Fold 8 is expected to bring crucial upgrades to the table next year.
Even though Samsung's next big book-style foldable is not exactly right around the corner, a new Korean media report corroborates one major prediction made by a social media leaker a few months back while adding a couple of other potential key changes to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 equation.
Obviously, nothing is etched in stone just yet, but it's probably not too early to get excited about the Galaxy Z Fold 7's epic-sounding sequel.
Samsung's 3D chess game with Apple is on!
Like so much of the foldable market-centric gossip of the last few months, today's "industry sources"-generated report focuses primarily on the first Galaxy Z Fold-rivaling iPhone.
While it's still unclear if Apple's rookie foldable effort will end up seeing daylight in 2026 or not, the company's obsession with achieving the perfect hinge and the most imperceptible display crease for this first-gen product is basically the tech world's worst-kept secret right now.
The Z Fold 7 crease could be a thing of the past next year. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
They say a groundbreaking new type of "laser drilling" technology will be utilized to see Apple's dream materialized... eventually, and to no surprise, Samsung is now expected to employ the exact same tech on the Galaxy Z Fold 8.
That means the world's top smartphone vendor could well beat its arch-rival to the no-crease punch next year, cancelling one of the iPhone Fold's biggest rumored strengths right off the bat.
Of course, that's not the only advantage the Z Fold 8 is likely to hold over its number one competitor, as Samsung is today tipped to bring the S Pen support back after an absence of just one generation. Granted, Apple could surprise us all and make the first foldable iPhone compatible with an existing or all-new Pencil, but for the time being, that feels like a stretch (if not a complete utopia).
The biggest upgrade will come in the battery life department
Declared an overall winner in our comprehensive Galaxy Z Fold 7 review just a few months ago thanks primarily to its virtually flawless functionality, silky smooth software, and gorgeous design, Samsung's latest Z-series super-flagship does also have a couple of (minor) weaknesses that can't be completely ignored.
If the Z Fold 8 beefs up the Z Fold 7's battery capacity, that could mean a jump in product thickness as well. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
The most important one is probably the 4,400mAh battery capacity, which went unchanged from last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 before purportedly jumping to "over" 5,000mAh next year.
That's right, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to add more than 600mAh of juice to its predecessor, which could raise the battery life bar from acceptable to epic. Interestingly, the iPhone Fold has also been rumored a couple of times in recent months to pack cell capacity between 5,000 and 5,500mAh, so at least on that (crucial) front, the battle for supremacy could still end in a clear win for Apple.
Does Samsung already have another big hit on the horizon?
If you expect me to say it's all going to depend on Apple's foldable iPhone launch, prepare to be disappointed. That's because I strongly believe (at least for the time being) that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 can sell like hotcakes with or without an iPhone Fold on the market.
The Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are selling very well around the world, and there's a big chance the same will be true for the Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 next year. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
The Z Fold 7 is simply too polished, mature, and versatile for me to think that the box-office fate of an improved sequel could hinge on what will ultimately be a first-gen device with all the inherent risks and downsides.
Even if Apple does get the build quality and design of the iPhone Fold absolutely right from the first attempt, the same is likely to be true for the Z Fold 8. Obviously, I can't guarantee that the latter device will outsell the former (because I highly doubt that's going to be the case), but I'm pretty sure there's enough room for both (and the Galaxy Z Flip 8) to thrive.
