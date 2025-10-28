Samsung could make the Galaxy Z Fold 8 better than the Z Fold 7 in three big ways

Galaxy Z Fold 8





Obviously, nothing is etched in stone just yet, but it's probably not too early to get excited about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 's epic-sounding sequel.

Samsung's 3D chess game with Apple is on!





Like so much of the foldable market-centric gossip of the last few months, today's "industry sources"-generated report focuses primarily on the first Galaxy Z Fold-rivaling iPhone.













They say a groundbreaking new type of "laser drilling" technology will be utilized to see Apple's dream materialized... eventually, and to no surprise, Samsung is now expected to employ the exact same tech on the Galaxy Z Fold 8





Z Fold 8 is likely to hold over its number one competitor, as foldable iPhone compatible with an existing or Of course, that's not the only advantage theis likely to hold over its number one competitor, as Samsung is today tipped to bring the S Pen support back after an absence of just one generation. Granted, Apple could surprise us all and make the firstcompatible with an existing or all-new Pencil , but for the time being, that feels like a stretch (if not a complete utopia).

The biggest upgrade will come in the battery life department





just a few months ago thanks primarily to its virtually flawless functionality, silky smooth software, and gorgeous design, Samsung's latest Z-series super-flagship does also have a couple of (minor) weaknesses that can't be completely ignored. Declared an overall winner in our comprehensive Galaxy Z Fold 7 review just a few months ago thanks primarily to its virtually flawless functionality, silky smooth software, and gorgeous design, Samsung's latest Z-series super-flagship does also have a couple of (minor) weaknesses that can't be completely ignored.









The most important one is probably the 4,400mAh battery capacity, which went unchanged from last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 before purportedly jumping to "over" 5,000mAh next year.





Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to add more than 600mAh of juice to its predecessor, which could raise the battery life bar from acceptable to epic. Interestingly, the iPhone Fold has also been rumored a couple of times in recent months to That's right, theis expected to add more than 600mAh of juice to its predecessor, which could raise the battery life bar from acceptable to epic. Interestingly, thehas also been rumored a couple of times in recent months to pack cell capacity between 5,000 and 5,500mAh , so at least on that (crucial) front, the battle for supremacy could still end in a clear win for Apple.

Does Samsung already have another big hit on the horizon?





If you expect me to say it's all going to depend on Apple's foldable iPhone launch, prepare to be disappointed. That's because I strongly believe (at least for the time being) that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 can sell like hotcakes with or without an iPhone Fold on the market.









The Z Fold 7 is simply too polished, mature, and versatile for me to think that the box-office fate of an improved sequel could hinge on what will ultimately be a first-gen device with all the inherent risks and downsides.





iPhone Fold absolutely right from the first attempt, the same is likely to be true for the Z Fold 8 . Obviously, I can't guarantee that the latter device will outsell the former (because I highly doubt that's going to be the case), but I'm pretty sure there's enough room for both (and the Even if Apple does get the build quality and design of theabsolutely right from the first attempt, the same is likely to be true for the. Obviously, I can't guarantee that the latter device will outsell the former (because I highly doubt that's going to be the case), but I'm pretty sure there's enough room for both (and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 ) to thrive.

