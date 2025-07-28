Impressed by the Galaxy Z Fold 7? Wait until you hear about the Galaxy Z Fold 8's possible upgrades!





way too soon to be sure of anything regarding this 2026 powerhouse (which is obviously unlikely to come out very early in the year), but if we're taking "kro's" latest seriously, I think the Naturally, common sense dictates that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be even better, but you might not be ready for the substantial upgrades Samsung is reportedly preparing for next year. Now, it's clearlytoo soon to be sure of anything regarding this 2026 powerhouse (which is obviously unlikely to come out very early in the year), but if we're taking "kro's" latest Galaxy S26 Edge rumor seriously, I think the X leaker's new Z Fold 8 prediction also deserves a little attention.

Trade-in Galaxy Z Fold 7: Save up to $1,000 with a trade-in! $1119 99 $2119 99 $1000 off (47%) Trade in an eligible device and save up to $1,000 on the phenomenal Galaxy Z Fold 7. It’s easily one of the best foldable phones you can buy right now, so act fast and see exactly how much you can save by tapping the button below! Buy at Samsung

A 75 percent "certain" 600mAh battery size increase





Those are some bold numbers put out by the generally reliable @kro_roe, although if you ask me, I'm pretty sure nobody can know anything with "75% certainty" about a device like the Galaxy Z Fold 8 with close to a year to go before an official announcement.









I'm not convinced Samsung 's top engineers and executives currently know what will and won't be possible for the Z Fold 8 to improve about its predecessor, but because there's rarely smoke without fire in the rumor mill (especially from an occasionally trustworthy insider), I'll assume that the company is at least considering putting a 5,000mAh battery on its next-gen book-style foldable flagship.





What's the key area Samsung should focus on for the Z Fold 8? Battery capacity Screen size (internal) Screen size (external) Camera performance Build quality Making the darn thing cheaper... somehow Battery capacity 75% Screen size (internal) 0% Screen size (external) 0% Camera performance 0% Build quality 0% Making the darn thing cheaper... somehow 25%





Z Fold 7 Z Fold 6 Then again, squeezing a 4,400mAh battery into thewhile reducing the's overall thickness from 12.1 to just 8.9mm and the product weight from 239 to 215 grams was already an amazing engineering achievement, so it might be highly unrealistic to expect a second such feat in a row.





It also wouldn't make a lot of sense for Samsung to bump those numbers back up to accommodate a larger juicer, so for the time being, it might be wise to retain your skepticism towards this dreamy rumored improvement.

An almost "confirmed" screen size hike and a far less certain camera upgrade





One generally easy way to boost battery capacity is of course a screen size increase, and coincidentally or not, that's another change "kro" is predicting today with "80%" confidence.





While the social media tipster makes sure to highlight that he's specifically talking about the inner (aka primary) display, which is apparently set for an aspect ratio "adjustment" in addition to a diagonal bump, there are no details on just how much more screen real estate the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could offer compared to this year's Z Fold 7 .









The just-released Galaxy Z Fold 7 , mind you, already sports a generously sized 8-inch main display, adding a not-insignificant 0.4 inches to the Z Fold 6 's inner screen size. Somehow, I doubt Samsung will look to make another such massive jump so soon after the previous one, but I guess weirder things have happened in the foldable market segment in recent years.



Recommended Stories

Another area where I don't think we should realistically expect any big changes in 2026 is the camera, which Samsung impressively improved on the Z Fold 7 compared to the Z Fold 6 . Of course, the company could leave the monster 200MP primary rear-facing snapper unchanged and upgrade one or several of the other four imaging sensors, but even @kro_roe is not ready to vouch for this particular part of his Z Fold 8 prophecy, rating it at a modest (and weirdly specific) 42 percent confidence level.

Grab a Moto razr 2024 for free! Switch to Total Wireless and buy 2 months of a 5G Unlimited plan to score the phone free!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer