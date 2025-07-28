$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
Impressed by the Galaxy Z Fold 7? Wait until you hear about the Galaxy Z Fold 8's possible upgrades!

Believe it or not, Samsung is (already) tipped to improve the undeniably stunning and popular Galaxy Z Fold 7 in as many as three key departments for next year's Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Is it too early to call Samsung's latest book-style foldable a global box-office hit? Perhaps, but it's certainly not premature to put it at or near the top of our list of the best phones money can buy in 2025, especially after our comprehensive and largely glowing Galaxy Z Fold 7 review.

Naturally, common sense dictates that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be even better, but you might not be ready for the substantial upgrades Samsung is reportedly preparing for next year. Now, it's clearly way too soon to be sure of anything regarding this 2026 powerhouse (which is obviously unlikely to come out very early in the year), but if we're taking "kro's" latest Galaxy S26 Edge rumor seriously, I think the X leaker's new Z Fold 8 prediction also deserves a little attention.

A 75 percent "certain" 600mAh battery size increase


Those are some bold numbers put out by the generally reliable @kro_roe, although if you ask me, I'm pretty sure nobody can know anything with "75% certainty" about a device like the Galaxy Z Fold 8 with close to a year to go before an official announcement.


I'm not convinced Samsung's top engineers and executives currently know what will and won't be possible for the Z Fold 8 to improve about its predecessor, but because there's rarely smoke without fire in the rumor mill (especially from an occasionally trustworthy insider), I'll assume that the company is at least considering putting a 5,000mAh battery on its next-gen book-style foldable flagship.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7, mind you, barely packs a 4,400mAh cell after the Z Fold 6 did the same last year... and the Z Fold 5 the year before. That would strongly suggest that a battery capacity upgrade in 2026 is not only possible, but necessary and even long overdue, especially with key rivals like Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold this year expected to circle the 5,000mAh mark as well.

What's the key area Samsung should focus on for the Z Fold 8?

Vote View Result

Then again, squeezing a 4,400mAh battery into the Z Fold 7 while reducing the Z Fold 6's overall thickness from 12.1 to just 8.9mm and the product weight from 239 to 215 grams was already an amazing engineering achievement, so it might be highly unrealistic to expect a second such feat in a row. 

It also wouldn't make a lot of sense for Samsung to bump those numbers back up to accommodate a larger juicer, so for the time being, it might be wise to retain your skepticism towards this dreamy rumored improvement.

An almost "confirmed" screen size hike and a far less certain camera upgrade


One generally easy way to boost battery capacity is of course a screen size increase, and coincidentally or not, that's another change "kro" is predicting today with "80%" confidence. 

While the social media tipster makes sure to highlight that he's specifically talking about the inner (aka primary) display, which is apparently set for an aspect ratio "adjustment" in addition to a diagonal bump, there are no details on just how much more screen real estate the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could offer compared to this year's Z Fold 7.


The just-released Galaxy Z Fold 7, mind you, already sports a generously sized 8-inch main display, adding a not-insignificant 0.4 inches to the Z Fold 6's inner screen size. Somehow, I doubt Samsung will look to make another such massive jump so soon after the previous one, but I guess weirder things have happened in the foldable market segment in recent years.

Recommended Stories
Another area where I don't think we should realistically expect any big changes in 2026 is the camera, which Samsung impressively improved on the Z Fold 7 compared to the Z Fold 6. Of course, the company could leave the monster 200MP primary rear-facing snapper unchanged and upgrade one or several of the other four imaging sensors, but even @kro_roe is not ready to vouch for this particular part of his Z Fold 8 prophecy, rating it at a modest (and weirdly specific) 42 percent confidence level.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless