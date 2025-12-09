As AT&T and Verizon rush to deploy 5G SA, T-Mobile explains why it's still ahead
T-Mobile highlights its 5G lead over rivals once again.
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After quietly deploying 5G RedCap (Reduced Capability) in October 2024, T-Mobile has now provided more details about this technology. Although AT&T and Verizon have also rolled out 5G RedCap, T-Mobile claims it has an edge.
Also called 5G NR-Light, 5G RedCap is a relatively new 5G standard engineered for devices with simpler architectures that cannot support traditional 5G. It's ideal for small and power-conscious devices such as wearables, health monitors, and industrial sensors.
RedCap is not compatible with non-standalone (NSA) 5G, which relies on 4G. T-Mobile launched its 5G standalone (SA) network in 2020, which allowed it to launch RedCap before AT&T and Verizon, who started deploying 5G SA about two months ago.
An example of T-Mobile's lead is the LINKPORT IK511, the first 5G RedCap-capable device introduced in North America, which TCL launched in collaboration with T-Mobile in October 2024. This device allows laptops and tablets to connect to T-Mobile's 5G network rather than being limited to 4G.
T-Mobile followed up in September this year by enabling support for the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3. This is noteworthy because smartwatches, often the first devices parents give to their kids, benefit from 5G's faster performance and reliability, making it easier for families to stay in touch.
While AT&T and Verizon also offer this scaled-down version of 5G, T-Mobile has wider coverage. This means that devices on AT&T and Verizon will fall back to LTE more times than gadgets on T-Mobile's network.
While smartwatch users may not necessarily desire higher speeds, the main benefit small gadgets will get from RedCap is power efficiency. T-Mobile points out that the tech supports Extended Discontinuous Reception (eDRX) and Radio Resource Management (RRM) relaxation, meaning devices will perform fewer network tasks, and therefore consume less power.
While RedCap might not be an absolute must-have for now, it offers a couple of definite advantages over older LTE technologies. For instance, it supports VoNR (Voice over New Radio), meaning you can have calls over 5G.
Better performance at the network edge means that coverage will be reliable even in areas far from cell towers.
The improvements will be noticeable to customers who are outdoorsy, but others may not perceive a difference.
5G for devices that can't support full-featured 5G
Also called 5G NR-Light, 5G RedCap is a relatively new 5G standard engineered for devices with simpler architectures that cannot support traditional 5G. It's ideal for small and power-conscious devices such as wearables, health monitors, and industrial sensors.
Many of these devices used older LTE technologies to connect to cellular networks. With 5G RedCap, not only will they get faster speeds and more reliable coverage, but also longer battery life and better security.
RedCap is not compatible with non-standalone (NSA) 5G, which relies on 4G. T-Mobile launched its 5G standalone (SA) network in 2020, which allowed it to launch RedCap before AT&T and Verizon, who started deploying 5G SA about two months ago.
T-Mobile's tests show that 5G RedCap is up to 67 percent faster than LTE Cat 4. Upload and download speeds both get a boost. 5G RedCap also performs better than LTE in areas where signals are weak.
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T-Mobile followed up in September this year by enabling support for the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3. This is noteworthy because smartwatches, often the first devices parents give to their kids, benefit from 5G's faster performance and reliability, making it easier for families to stay in touch.
RedCap will get better with 5G Advanced, the next step in 5G technology. T-Mobile is the only carrier that has activated 5G Advanced across the US.
We conducted the entire RedCap benchmark on T-Mobile’s standalone 5G network, and the results were clear. RedCap didn’t just beat LTE Cat 4, it also kept pace with top-tier 5G smartphones in key uplink performance tests.
But AT&T and Verizon also support RedCap
While AT&T and Verizon also offer this scaled-down version of 5G, T-Mobile has wider coverage. This means that devices on AT&T and Verizon will fall back to LTE more times than gadgets on T-Mobile's network.
While smartwatch users may not necessarily desire higher speeds, the main benefit small gadgets will get from RedCap is power efficiency. T-Mobile points out that the tech supports Extended Discontinuous Reception (eDRX) and Radio Resource Management (RRM) relaxation, meaning devices will perform fewer network tasks, and therefore consume less power.
Would RedCap support make you more likely to choose a carrier?
Yes.
32.73%
No.
45.45%
Maybe when more 5G watches come out.
21.82%
Is it a game-changer?
While RedCap might not be an absolute must-have for now, it offers a couple of definite advantages over older LTE technologies. For instance, it supports VoNR (Voice over New Radio), meaning you can have calls over 5G.
Better performance at the network edge means that coverage will be reliable even in areas far from cell towers.
The improvements will be noticeable to customers who are outdoorsy, but others may not perceive a difference.
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