As AT&T and Verizon rush to deploy 5G SA, T-Mobile explains why it's still ahead

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

AT&T

Verizon

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

Would RedCap support make you more likely to choose a carrier? Yes. 32.73% No. 45.45% Maybe when more 5G watches come out. 21.82% Vote 165 Votes

Is it a game-changer?

While RedCap might not be an absolute must-have for now, it offers a couple of definite advantages over older LTE technologies. For instance, it supports VoNR (Voice over New Radio), meaning you can have calls over 5G.Better performance at the network edge means that coverage will be reliable even in areas far from cell towers.The improvements will be noticeable to customers who are outdoorsy, but others may not perceive a difference.