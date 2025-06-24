Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE vs Galaxy Z Flip 6: Expected differences

Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Diagonally split image with one phone on each side and "VS" in the middle.

Intro


Samsung appears ready to expand its foldable lineup in 2025 with the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (Fan Edition) — its first clamshell foldable aimed at a more budget-friendly price point.

But if you're eyeing a deal, the upcoming release might make the Galaxy Z Flip 6 more appealing with potential discounts. So the big question is: should you go for the tried-and-true Z Flip 6, or take a chance on Samsung's first affordable foldable?

Based on leaks and reports, the Z Flip 7 FE and Z Flip 6 will share many similarities, including a nearly identical design, the same camera setup, and comparable displays.

However, some key differences could tip the scales depending on what matters most to you.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE vs Galaxy Z Flip 6 expected differences:

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE *Galaxy Z Flip 6
Aluminum frame with glass backSame design
Exynos 2400 chipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 3
8 GB RAM (memory)12 GB of RAM
Same camera setupMain, ultrawide, and front camera
3.4" cover screen, 60Hz3.4" cover screen, 60Hz
4,000 mAh battery4,000 mAh battery
*expected

Table of Contents:

Design and Size

Basically identical

The Z Flip 7 FE will likely come with an identical design to the Z Flip 6. That includes a 6.7-inch inner foldable display and a small outer screen for notifications and widgets.

The dimensions and materials are virtually identical: an aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the outside, and plastic on the inner screen. The FE should get the same IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE *Galaxy Z Flip 6
Thickness
6.9 mm		Thickness
6.9 mm
Dimensions
165.1 x 71.9		Dimensions
165.1 x 71.9
Weight
187 grams		Weight
187 grams
*expected

The Z Flip 7 FE is said to weigh 187 grams, which is the exact same as the Z Flip 6. Even the SIM configuration and ports don't seem to be changed.

In terms of colors, the FE is expected to ship in a wide range of fun finishes like Mint, Yellow, Peach, and Silver Shadow.

Display Differences


The Z Flip 7 FE is said to feature a 6.7-inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. That's exactly the same as what you get on the Z Flip 6.

The resolution is also identical at 1080 x 2640 pixels. Peak brightness is rated at 2600 nits for both models, so outdoor visibility should be equally excellent.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE *Galaxy Z Flip 6
Size
Main: 6.7"
Cover: 3.4"		Size
6.7"
Cover: 3.4"
Brightness
Main: 2600 nits (peak)
Cover: 1600 (peak)		Brightness
Main: 2600 nits (peak)
Cover: 1600 (peak)
*expected

The FE will likely use the same 3.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and 720 x 748 resolution. In our Z Flip 6 review, we measured a peak brightness of 1600 nits for the cover display, so we expect the same from the Z Flip 7 FE. testing.

Performance and Software

The Z Flip 6 might still be the better performer

This is where things get a little interesting. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, one of the fastest chips on the market.

In our testing, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 showed great performance in gaming, multitasking and in demanding tasks such as editing photos. It also came with better sustained performance as it didn't generate as much heat as its predecessor.

The Z Flip 7 FE, on the other hand, will use Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2400 chip. This 4nm processor isn’t bad — Samsung used it in some Galaxy S24 models — but it falls short of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in both CPU and GPU benchmarks.

The GPU in particular (Xclipse 940) lags behind Qualcomm’s Adreno 750 in graphics performance. RAM is another key difference: the Flip 6 comes with 12 GB across all variants, while the FE model tops out at 8 GB.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE *Galaxy Z Flip 6
Chip
Exynos 2400		Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Process
4nm		Process
4nm
RAM, Storage
8/128 GB
8/256 GB
8/512 GB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 4.0 storage		RAM, Storage
12/128 GB
12/256 GB
12/512 GB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 4.0 storage
*expected

In terms of software, both phones launch with Android 15 and One UI 7.0. Software support is expected to be similar, with Samsung promising up to 7 years of OS and security updates.

Camera

Same hardware with potential differences due to processing

Both phones feature the same camera hardware, at least on paper. That includes a 50 MP main camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide. Selfie duties are handled by a 10 MP front-facing snapper.

However, the Z Flip 6 benefits from the Snapdragon ISP (image signal processor), which we notice resulted in sharper detail and better low-light shots in our review. So, it's worth noting that the Exynos 2400 chip inside the Z Flip 7 FE could lead to different image processing.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE *Galaxy Z Flip 6
Main
50 MP, f/1.8
23 mm
1/1.57" sensor		Main
50 MP, f/1.8
23 mm
1/1.57" sensor
Ultrawide
12 MP, f/2.2
13 mm
1/3.2 sensor		Ultrawide
12 MP, f/2.2
13 mm
1/3.2 sensor
Selfie
10 MP, f/2.2
23mm
1/3.0 sensor		Selfie
10 MP, f/2.2
23mm
1/3.0 sensor
*expected

From our Z Flip 6 review, we know what this setup is capable of. The main camera delivered noticeably better photos than previous Flip models, especially in daylight. Dynamic range and sharpness were excellent, and color processing took a more natural turn, similar to the Galaxy S24 series.

Low-light performance was also improved, with more detail and less aggressive noise reduction compared to the Flip 5. However, video performance lagged slightly behind, particularly in stabilization and level of detail.

The ultra-wide camera kept its more supportive role, offering good results in well-lit scenes but lost detail and sharpness in dimmer environments. The selfie camera, on the other hand, produced strong results in both natural and artificial light.

Battery Life and Charging

Same size battery, but slower speeds on the FE

Both phones should share a 4,000 mAh battery, and that’s great news for the more affordable Z Flip 7 FE. In our testing, the Flip 6 delivered a solid 10 hours and 35 minutes of active use — a huge improvement over earlier generations. Based on that, we expect similar results from the FE.

The Exynos 2400 might have an impact on battery life, though. Whether it will be a negative or a positive one we can't know for sure. Even if there is a difference, it shouldn't be too significant.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE *Galaxy Z Flip 6
Battery size
4,000 mAh		Battery size
4,000 mAh
Charging speeds
25W wired
15W wireless
4.5W reverse-wireless
USB-C 3.2
Charging speeds
25W wired
15W wireless
4.5W reverse-wireless
USB-C 3.2
*expected

Charging speeds and the USB support are identical on both devices. They both offer 25W wired charging and support USB Type-C 3.2, which allows for faster data transfer and broader accessory compatibility.

Wireless charging is the same at 15W, and reverse wireless charging (for earbuds or a watch) is also supported at 4.5W.

Specs Comparison


Here's a quick overview of the expected Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE vs Galaxy Z Flip 6 specs:

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE *Galaxy Z Flip 6
Size, weight
165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm
187 g		Size, weight
165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm
187 g
Screen
6.7" OLED
120Hz		Screen
6.1" OLED
120Hz
Processor
Exynos 2400
4nm		Processor
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
4nm
Versions:
8/128 GB
8/256 GB
8/512 GB

LPDDR5X		Versions:
12/128 GB
12/256 GB
12/512 GB

LPDDR5X
Cameras:
50 MP main
12 MP ultra

10 MP front		Cameras:
50 MP main
12 MP ultra

10 MP front
Battery:
4,000 mAh		Battery:
4,000 mAh
Charging:
USB-C
25W wired
15W wireless
4.5W reverse-wireless		Charging:
USB-C
25W wired
15W wireless
4.5W reverse-wireless
*expected

Summary


In short, these two phones are nearly identical. The main differences are that the FE version comes with less memory — potentially making it slightly slower — and a different chip, which might have a minor impact on camera performance and battery life.

While I usually recommend second-hand devices, in this case, if you're choosing between the Z Flip 7 FE and the Z Flip 6, the former may be the better buy. That said, if you come across a great deal on the Z Flip 6 or find one in excellent condition, it could still offer a bit more overall.
