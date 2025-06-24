Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE vs Galaxy Z Flip 6: Expected differences

Intro









Samsung appears ready to expand its foldable lineup in 2025 with the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (Fan Edition) — its first clamshell foldable aimed at a more budget-friendly price point. But if you're eyeing a deal, the upcoming release might make the Galaxy Z Flip 6 more appealing with potential discounts. So the big question is: should you go for the tried-and-true, or take a chance on Samsung's first affordable foldable? Based on leaks and reports, the Z Flip 7 FE and Z Flip 6 will share many similarities, including a nearly identical design, the same camera setup, and comparable displays. However, some key differences could tip the scales depending on what matters most to you.





Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE vs Galaxy Z Flip 6 expected differences:

Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

Basically identical





The Z Flip 7 FE will likely come with an identical design to the Z Flip 6 . That includes a 6.7-inch inner foldable display and a small outer screen for notifications and widgets.





The dimensions and materials are virtually identical: an aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the outside, and plastic on the inner screen. The FE should get the same IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.





The Z Flip 7 FE is said to weigh 187 grams, which is the exact same as the Z Flip 6 . Even the SIM configuration and ports don't seem to be changed.





In terms of colors, the FE is expected to ship in a wide range of fun finishes like Mint, Yellow, Peach, and Silver Shadow.





Display Differences





The Z Flip 7 FE is said to feature a 6.7-inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. That's exactly the same as what you get on the Z Flip 6 .



The resolution is also identical at 1080 x 2640 pixels. Peak brightness is rated at 2600 nits for both models, so outdoor visibility should be equally excellent.





The FE will likely use the same 3.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and 720 x 748 resolution. In our Z Flip 6 review, we measured a peak brightness of 1600 nits for the cover display, so we expect the same from the Z Flip 7 FE. testing.





Performance and Software

The Z Flip 6 might still be the better performer





Galaxy Z Flip 6 is powered by Qualcomm’s This is where things get a little interesting. Theis powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , one of the fastest chips on the market.

In our testing, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 showed great performance in gaming, multitasking and in demanding tasks such as editing photos. It also came with better sustained performance as it didn't generate as much heat as its predecessor.





Z Flip 7 FE, on the other hand, will use Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2400 chip. This 4nm processor isn’t bad — Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in both CPU and GPU benchmarks. TheFE, on the other hand, will use Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2400 chip. This 4nm processor isn’t bad — Samsung used it in some Galaxy S24 models — but it falls short of thein both CPU and GPU benchmarks.





The GPU in particular (Xclipse 940) lags behind Qualcomm’s Adreno 750 in graphics performance. RAM is another key difference: the Flip 6 comes with 12 GB across all variants, while the FE model tops out at 8 GB.





In terms of software, both phones launch with Android 15 and One UI 7 .0. Software support is expected to be similar, with Samsung promising up to 7 years of OS and security updates.





Camera

Same hardware with potential differences due to processing





Both phones feature the same camera hardware, at least on paper. That includes a 50 MP main camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide. Selfie duties are handled by a 10 MP front-facing snapper.



However, the Z Flip 6 benefits from the Snapdragon ISP (image signal processor), which we notice resulted in sharper detail and better low-light shots in our review. So, it's worth noting that the Exynos 2400 chip inside the Z Flip 7 FE could lead to different image processing.





From our Z Flip 6 review, we know what this setup is capable of. The main camera delivered noticeably better photos than previous Flip models, especially in daylight. Dynamic range and sharpness were excellent, and color processing took a more natural turn, similar to the Galaxy S24 series.



The ultra-wide camera kept its more supportive role, offering good results in well-lit scenes but lost detail and sharpness in dimmer environments. The selfie camera, on the other hand, produced strong results in both natural and artificial light. Low-light performance was also improved, with more detail and less aggressive noise reduction compared to the Flip 5. However, video performance lagged slightly behind, particularly in stabilization and level of detail.The ultra-wide camera kept its more supportive role, offering good results in well-lit scenes but lost detail and sharpness in dimmer environments. The selfie camera, on the other hand, produced strong results in both natural and artificial light.





Battery Life and Charging

Same size battery, but slower speeds on the FE





Both phones should share a 4,000 mAh battery, and that’s great news for the more affordable Z Flip 7 FE. In our testing, the Flip 6 delivered a solid 10 hours and 35 minutes of active use — a huge improvement over earlier generations. Based on that, we expect similar results from the FE.





The Exynos 2400 might have an impact on battery life, though. Whether it will be a negative or a positive one we can't know for sure. Even if there is a difference, it shouldn't be too significant.





Charging speeds and the USB support are identical on both devices. They both offer 25W wired charging and support USB Type-C 3.2, which allows for faster data transfer and broader accessory compatibility.





Wireless charging is the same at 15W, and reverse wireless charging (for earbuds or a watch) is also supported at 4.5W.





Specs Comparison









Summary



