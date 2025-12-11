Garmin's Forerunner 265 is still available at its lowest price ever
Amazon is still letting you save a massive $150 on this Garmin Watch.
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Garmin Forerunner 265 is now available for a whopping $150 off at Amazon, making it one of the best options for runners and fitness enthusiasts.Get ready to crush your fitness goals without paying top dollar! The
That brings the wearable to about $300, which means it’s still available at its lowest price ever. That said, the deal has been available for about a month, so it might end soon. Don’t waste time and grab it before it’s too late.
What’s so good about this bargain? Firstly, it comes with an AMOLED touchscreen, not just physical buttons, making navigation super comfortable. On top of that, it sports a lightweight design and a 46mm case, so it’s quite comfortable to wear all day long.
You also get over 30 built-in activity profiles to choose from, including triathlons, open-water swimming, and more. You even get some exciting extras for runners like wrist-based running dynamics.
Battery life is another incredible highlight here. On a single charge, you can get up to 13 days of use in smartwatch mode. And with a dual-band GPS, it even delivers excellent positioning accuracy. All things considered, this Garmin watch is one of the best Galaxy Watch 8 and Apple Watch Series 11 alternatives.
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That brings the wearable to about $300, which means it’s still available at its lowest price ever. That said, the deal has been available for about a month, so it might end soon. Don’t waste time and grab it before it’s too late.
What’s so good about this bargain? Firstly, it comes with an AMOLED touchscreen, not just physical buttons, making navigation super comfortable. On top of that, it sports a lightweight design and a 46mm case, so it’s quite comfortable to wear all day long.
On top of that, the wearable is equipped with all sorts of features. From morning reports, sleep insights, HRV status updates, and training readiness scores to personalized daily suggested workouts and continuous heart rate tracking, it packs the whole shebang.
You also get over 30 built-in activity profiles to choose from, including triathlons, open-water swimming, and more. You even get some exciting extras for runners like wrist-based running dynamics.
Battery life is another incredible highlight here. On a single charge, you can get up to 13 days of use in smartwatch mode. And with a dual-band GPS, it even delivers excellent positioning accuracy. All things considered, this Garmin watch is one of the best Galaxy Watch 8 and Apple Watch Series 11 alternatives.
So, what do you think? Is the Garmin Forerunner 265 good enough for you? For many, it’s definitely worth it, even at full price. But now, you can save a huge $150, making it much harder to resist. If you’re tempted, now’s definitely the time to save. Don’t wait up — the deal could expire soon.
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