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Garmin's Forerunner 265 is still available at its lowest price ever

Amazon is still letting you save a massive $150 on this Garmin Watch.

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Close-up of a Garmin Forerunner 265 wearable.
View now at Amazon
Get ready to crush your fitness goals without paying top dollar! The Garmin Forerunner 265 is now available for a whopping $150 off at Amazon, making it one of the best options for runners and fitness enthusiasts.

The Forerunner 265 is now $150 off

$150 off (33%)
Garmin's Forerunner 265 is still available at its best price ever! That's right, Amazon continues to offer the timepiece at a solid $150 off its original price. The promo is available on all three colorways. Don't miss out on this deal.
Buy at Amazon

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That brings the wearable to about $300, which means it’s still available at its lowest price ever. That said, the deal has been available for about a month, so it might end soon. Don’t waste time and grab it before it’s too late.

What’s so good about this bargain? Firstly, it comes with an AMOLED touchscreen, not just physical buttons, making navigation super comfortable. On top of that, it sports a lightweight design and a 46mm case, so it’s quite comfortable to wear all day long.

On top of that, the wearable is equipped with all sorts of features. From morning reports, sleep insights, HRV status updates, and training readiness scores to personalized daily suggested workouts and continuous heart rate tracking, it packs the whole shebang.

You also get over 30 built-in activity profiles to choose from, including triathlons, open-water swimming, and more. You even get some exciting extras for runners like wrist-based running dynamics.

Battery life is another incredible highlight here. On a single charge, you can get up to 13 days of use in smartwatch mode. And with a dual-band GPS, it even delivers excellent positioning accuracy. All things considered, this Garmin watch is one of the best Galaxy Watch 8 and Apple Watch Series 11 alternatives.

So, what do you think? Is the Garmin Forerunner 265 good enough for you? For many, it’s definitely worth it, even at full price. But now, you can save a huge $150, making it much harder to resist. If you’re tempted, now’s definitely the time to save. Don’t wait up — the deal could expire soon.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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