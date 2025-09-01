Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

At $200 off, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE becomes the foldable phone your wallet wants you to get

The phone brings a lot to the table at its current price, so don't miss out!

With the release of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Samsung entered a new part of the phone segment—the one with budget-ish foldable smartphones. Sure, with a price of around $900, this bad boy may not exactly be affordable, but it’s definitely a better choice if you don’t want to splurge $1,100 on Samsung’s all-new clamshell superstar, the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Better yet, you can currently score a Z Flip 7 FE at an even cheaper price, making it an even bigger value for money. Amazon is selling it with a $200 discount, letting you grab one in white or black for just under $700. That said, this is a limited-time deal, so you should act fast, as the phone could return to its usual price in the blink of an eye.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Save $200 on Amazon!

$200 off (22%)
Amazon is offering a hefty $200 discount on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, allowing you to score one for just under $700. The phone may be Samsung's affordable foldable, but it still delivers top-tier performance, has gorgeous displays, and takes stunning photos. We believe it's unmissable at its current price, so act fast and save now!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Save $150!

$150 off (14%)
Alternatively, you can get the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with 256GB of storage for $150 off on Amazon.
Buy at Amazon


Of course, Samsung had to cut some corners in order for the FE model to sport a more affordable price tag. That’s why you get 8GB of RAM and an Exynos 2400 chipset here, which is the same silicon that powers the Galaxy S24 outside the US market. However, you’ll still enjoy fast performance and be able to tackle most tasks without any hiccups.

That said, some reports claim that the phone heats up quickly and throttles after a few minutes of intense gaming, so it’s not the perfect choice for someone who plays mobile games a lot. Then again, you wouldn’t even be considering a clamshell foldable phone if you were a gamer anyway, so this shouldn’t be an issue for you.

A place where Samsung hasn’t cut any corners, though, is the camera department, as our friend here comes with the same cameras as its more premium cousin. This means you get a capable 50MP main unit and a 10MP snapper for selfies, letting you take beautiful photos with vibrant colors.

The displays are also top-notch, both featuring AMOLED technology, with the inner one measuring 6.7 inches and offering a 2640 × 1080 resolution and HDR support for a pleasant viewing experience on the go.

So, yeah! The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is totally worth it at its sub-$700 price on Amazon. Therefore, don’t wait around and treat yourself to one by taking advantage of this deal today!

Preslav Mladenov
