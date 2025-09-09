The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is here at last with more screen real estate and fancy satellite tech





What are the Apple Watch Ultra 3's key selling points?





A bigger display with thinner bezels for enhanced readability in all conditions;

LTPO3 screen technology with faster refresh rate in always-on mode;

Satellite messaging functionality;

5G connectivity;

Enhanced battery life;

Hypertension notifications.



The "largest screen of any Apple Watch" combined with the best battery life ever in the company's smartwatch lineup. It sounds like that two-year wait may have been worth it, and I haven't even begun hyping up the Ultra 3's built-in satellite communications.









Yes, you'll apparently be able to squeeze up to 42 hours of use between charges from your next rugged Apple Watch (or as much as 72 hours in Low Power Mode), which... is obviously still a long way from Garmin's industry-leading numbers.





But you have to take into consideration the "high-performance" LTPO3 display on deck here when analyzing those figures, not to mention the newly added 5G support (bumped up from 4G LTE on previous generations), and the satellite-powered Emergency SOS functionality. When you don't have access to Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 's two-way satellite communications feature will kick in to let you text your family, friends, and emergency services to ask for help or simply ask your buddy "what's up" from the most remote locations on Earth.

What are the Apple Watch Ultra 3's biggest rivals?





The Galaxy Watch Ultra is the first name that comes to mind for fairly obvious reasons, but let's be honest, Samsung's rugged wearable has nothing on this beast in several departments, starting (of course) with satellite connectivity.









The Garmin Fenix 8 Pro, meanwhile, can do satellite messaging, location sharing, and even voice calling, but its cellular limitations are far too profound for the device to play in the same league as the Apple Watch Ultra 3 for most consumers.





And that's all before I can get into Apple's groundbreaking hypertension detection feature, present on the Watch Series 11 in addition to the Watch Ultra 3. This is another key thing that competitors, well, cannot compete with, using "rigorous scientific validation" to catch "consistent" signs of chronic high blood pressure. That's a very serious medical condition that affects around 1.3 billion (yes, with a "b") adults around the world, causing heart attacks, strokes, and kidney disease, so you can imagine just how many (more) lives Apple will be able to save... if this technology (which is not yet FDA-cleared) works as advertised.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 pricing and availability





If you thought for even one second that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 could start at a lower price than its equally robust and similarly feature-packed forerunners, then you probably don't know how the Cupertino-based tech giant operates or what the current state of the industry is.









With that in mind and considering the substantial upgrades and improvements of Apple's latest rugged smartwatch, we should probably be thankful that the $799 price point is not going up. After all, that's less than what the most affordable new Garmin Fenix 8 Pro model costs, although it's also 150 bucks north of the 2025 Galaxy Watch Ultra's recommended price.



September 19 is the day you'll be able to slap this puppy on your wrist, at least if you hurry and pre-order it today in your choice of "natural" or black titanium colors with a matching or distinctive band from a collection that includes a new Trail Loop design with reflective yarn along the edges in addition to fresh Ocean Band and Alpine Loop hues. In short, you're looking at a more diverse lineup than ever... even though the titanium case itself is still available in only two (equally durable) flavors.







