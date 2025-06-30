Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) vs Galaxy Watch Ultra: Main differences to expect

Intro





After ruffling the feathers of the Android smartwatch community with its excellent but not terribly original Galaxy Watch Ultra last year, Samsung is set to release an updated version of its Apple Watch Ultra rival this July.





The new Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is shaping to be a minor refresh of its predecessor, without any major changes to the design language, the overall feature set, or the functionalities on deck.





This is pretty much the norm these days when it comes to intergenerational improvements. Granted, the original Galaxy Watch Ultra doesn't feel outdated in any way shape or form, so no major changes were necessary in the first place, anyway.





Still, we can't have a new device release without any changes whatsoever.

Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) vs Galaxy Watch Ultra: differences

Mostly unchanged design language

Titanium Silver, Titanium Gray, Titanium Blue vs Titanium Silver, Titanium. Gray, Titanium White colors

New bands/band colors

Non-invasive blood glucose monitoring possible

IP68, 10ATM, MIL-STD-801H on both

BioActive sensor on both

Wear OS 5 with One UI Watch 8 on both devices

New AIAI features, health recommendations

Same price as before ($650)





Design & Sizes The Ultra blueprint

As already mentioned, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is widely expected to score no visual changes in comparison with its predecessor.

This means we should get the same large and imposing smartwatch. It will come with a rugged and pretty distinct titanium squircle case but a circular sapphire display with a slightly raised bezel on top. Unlike the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, the bezel won't double as a hardware way to navigate the interface.



The device will once again come with three buttons on the right-hand side. The standard top and bottom navigation buttons are divided by a large customizable button in the middle, which can enable different features and functionalities. On the left-hand side of the case, we will likely get the large dual slits for the loudspeakers. At the bottom, Samsung's all-encompassing BioActive sensor will reign supreme.

In terms of size, the Galaxy Watch Ultra will once again be available in a single 47mm size with a flat 1.5-inch sapphire screen, like its predecessor. In terms of thickness, expect this one to gravitate around 12 mm in thickness, so it will definitely stick out of your your shirt cuffs.





In terms of ruggedness, we expect the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) to be a carbon-copy of the older Ultra and support IP68 water- and dust-resistance, enhanced waterproofing up to 100 meters (10ATM), and also feature MIL-STD-801H shockproofing.





Rumors have it we might see some upgrades to the overall durability here, with one of the possible solutions being an upgrade to IP69K, which would protect it against strong water jets from any direction.



